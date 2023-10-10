All new uniques in Diablo 4 Season of Blood so far

Alongside a variety of stat and gameplay changes, a number of incredible new uniques were confirmed for Diablo 4’s Season of Blood during the October 10 Campfire Chat. While only a few of them had their stats and abilities revealed, many of them were teased during the “Unique hunting” section. It also appears that players might be able to target farm specific drops off of the new bosses in this season.

In particular, Uber Duriel will reportedly have the most new uniques coming to Diablo 4’s Season of Blood. While this could certainly change as the season launches officially, here’s what we know so far.

New uniques revealed in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood and what they do

1) Flickerstep (Unique Boots - All classes)

Flickerstep can be used to amazing success on all classes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The stats on these unique boots, like all other uniques, could vary when Diablo 4’s Season of Blood comes out. However, depending on what item level you pick it up at and if any last-minute fine-tuning is done, it reduces your Evade’s Cooldown by 0.8s with every attack. This is already pretty great, especially for a fast character but the real winner for this item is the following ability:

“Each enemy you Evade through reduces your active Ultimate Cooldown by 4.0s, up to 10s.”

If you’re a fan of spamming your ultimate, this is going to be a must-have for you as Diablo 4’s Season of Blood update kicks off. Also, remember that these uniques will be available on the Eternal Realm as well, so anyone can get them. Overall, it appears that the Flickerstep is going to be useful for a number of in-game builds.

2) Scoundrel’s Leathers (Unique Chest Armor - Rogue)

These are some dangerous pants (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This item will be something to at least consider if you are a fan of Rogue Trap Builds. The Damage Reduction and reduced incoming damage is pretty amazing, but the best part is the unique ability that comes with the new drop in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood:

“While you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, your Core Skills have a 64% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap. (Rogue Only)”

Caltrops and Poison Trap are nice, but Death Trap has a high cooldown. Therefore, the chance that you could get these popping off more often is nothing to sneeze at. Time will tell if it becomes a must-have item, but it’s looking good right now.

3) Dolmen Stone (Unique Amulet - Druid)

Add rocks to the high-speed winds (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Druid is a class that has grown in popularity over time, and the Season of Blood’s new amulet only continues to strengthen that idea. It can be a little more restrictive, in that you need Boulder and Hurricane to utilize it, but what it does is pretty amazing:

“Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders to rotate around you.”

Using this amulet will let you have a wave of boulders surrounding you as you pummel your way through enemies. One can only imagine that will add a significant amount of damage to your attacks as you walk through waves of the undead.

All revealed uniques coming in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood

These are some drops that can be target-farmed on the new Duriel (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Unfortunately, we only saw the stats on a few of the uniques and their abilities. Stats will likely vary, as will the numbers on the special powers, but we have gleaned the names of quite a few of the upcoming new drops.

While discussing the ability to target farm in Diablo 4’s Season of Blood, several names on the boss lists looked unfamiliar. Below is a list of all the uniques that had unfamiliar names, meaning they will have a chance not just to drop off the new bosses, but other places in the base game.

New item drops

Blue Rose

Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty

Blood Moon Breeches

Dolmen Stone

Scoundrel's Leathers

Godslayer Crown

Flickerstep

Tibault's Will

X'Fal's Corroded Signet

Soulbrand

Banished Lord's Talisman

Tassets of the Dawning Sky

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood will go live on October 17, 2023. If you’d like to know the new game mechanics coming in this update, here is what awaits in Season 2.