All Non-Unique Policies in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 uses an evolved version of Policies from the previous entry in the franchise. This gives you more control over how you use them to maximize your desired outcome and boost certain stats. With so many to choose from in Civilization 7, it can be difficult to track them all during your playthrough.

On that note, we have created a list of all the Non-Unique Policies.

List of every Non-Unique Policy in Civilization 7

Policies are an important aspect of Civilization 7 (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Realm Gaming)

Here is every Non-Unique Policy in Civilization 7:

Ambassadors: +6 Influence per turn.

+6 Influence per turn. Bourgeoisie: +4 Culture and Gold in Cities in your Homelands.

+4 Culture and Gold in Cities in your Homelands. Castes: +25% Food in Towns.

+25% Food in Towns. Charismatic Leader: +2 Culture on the Palace.

+2 Culture on the Palace. Charters: +1 Gold on Each Gold adjacency.

+1 Gold on Each Gold adjacency. Chivalry: +40% Production towards training Cavalry Units.

+40% Production towards training Cavalry Units. City Guard: +3 Combat Strength for Fortified Districts.

+3 Combat Strength for Fortified Districts. Civil Engineering: +30% Production towards Overbuilding.

+30% Production towards Overbuilding. Clan Networks: +2 Food in all Settlements.

+2 Food in all Settlements. Coinage: +1 Gold for each imported Resource.

+1 Gold for each imported Resource. Colonial Surplus: +1 Production on Each Production adjacency.

+1 Production on Each Production adjacency. Commissioned Officers: +30% Commander Experience. +1 movement for Fleets and Armies.

+30% Commander Experience. +1 movement for Fleets and Armies. Commodities: +1 Resource Capacity in Cities.

+1 Resource Capacity in Cities. Commune: +20% Production towards Overbuilding, +3 Combat Strength for Fortified Districts.

+20% Production towards Overbuilding, +3 Combat Strength for Fortified Districts. Conscription: -1 Maintenance for Units in Civilization 7.

-1 Maintenance for Units in Civilization 7. Constitution: +50% Food and Happiness towards maintaining Specialists.

+50% Food and Happiness towards maintaining Specialists. Cultural Imperialism: +6 Culture and Gold for every City-State you are Suzerain of.

+6 Culture and Gold for every City-State you are Suzerain of. De Facto: +3 Combat Strength for all Units in Distant Lands. Units heal +5 HP.

+3 Combat Strength for all Units in Distant Lands. Units heal +5 HP. De Jure: +3 Combat Strength for all Units in Homelands.

+3 Combat Strength for all Units in Homelands. Demagogy: Gain Happiness on the Palace equal to your Cultural Attribute.

Gain Happiness on the Palace equal to your Cultural Attribute. Divine Right: +10 Happiness and +4 Influence on the Palace.

+10 Happiness and +4 Influence on the Palace. Draft: +25% Gold towards purchasing Units and -1 Gold Maintenance Units.

+25% Gold towards purchasing Units and -1 Gold Maintenance Units. Drama and Poetry: +50% Production towards constructing Culture Buildings.

+50% Production towards constructing Culture Buildings. Drills: +30% Production towards training Infantry and Ranged Units.

+30% Production towards training Infantry and Ranged Units. Enlightenment: +1 Science on Each Science adjacency.

+1 Science on Each Science adjacency. Ethics: +1 Culture from Specialists.

+1 Culture from Specialists. Free Speech: +100% Food and Happiness Towards maintaining Specialists.

+100% Food and Happiness Towards maintaining Specialists. Heqin: +5 Culture per Alliance.

+5 Culture per Alliance. Honor: +3 Combat Strength against Independent Powers in Civilization 7.

+3 Combat Strength against Independent Powers in Civilization 7. Hospitality: +3 Culture for every City-State you are Suzerian of.

+3 Culture for every City-State you are Suzerian of. Humanism: +2 Culture from Specialists, but +50% Specialist Happiness Maintenance.

+2 Culture from Specialists, but +50% Specialist Happiness Maintenance. Indenture: +1 Food on Each Food adjacency.

+1 Food on Each Food adjacency. Laissez-Faire: +2 Gold and +1 Happiness for every imported Resource.

+2 Gold and +1 Happiness for every imported Resource. Land Heritage: +2 Happiness on Mountains. +6 Culture on Natural Wonders.

+2 Happiness on Mountains. +6 Culture on Natural Wonders. Levies: +25% Gold towards purchasing Military Units. -1 Gold Maintenance for Units.

+25% Gold towards purchasing Military Units. -1 Gold Maintenance for Units. Literature: +50% Production towards constructing Science Buildings.

+50% Production towards constructing Science Buildings. Living Standards: +25% Gold and Happiness towards maintaining Buildings.

+25% Gold and Happiness towards maintaining Buildings. Maritime Law: +30% Production towards training Naval Units.

+30% Production towards training Naval Units. Materiel: Units heal +10% HP. +1 Movement for Armies and Fleets.

Units heal +10% HP. +1 Movement for Armies and Fleets. Medicine: Units Heal +5 HP.

Units Heal +5 HP. Metropole: +1 Resource Capacity in all Cities in Homelands. +10 range for all Trade Routes.

+1 Resource Capacity in all Cities in Homelands. +10 range for all Trade Routes. Monopolies: +3 Gold in every Settlement with a Factory. +1 Resource stat.

+3 Gold in every Settlement with a Factory. +1 Resource stat. Oratory: +2 Influence per turn.

+2 Influence per turn. Patronage: +1 Culture on Each Culture adjacency.

+1 Culture on Each Culture adjacency. People's Army: +25% Production towards Land Military Units, but +1 Gold Maintenance for those units.

+25% Production towards Land Military Units, but +1 Gold Maintenance for those units. Preservation Societies: +3 Science from Great Works.

+3 Science from Great Works. Priesthood: +2 Gold in all Settlements.

+2 Gold in all Settlements. Projection of Force: +50% Production towards training Naval Units. but +1 Gold Maintenance for those units.

+50% Production towards training Naval Units. but +1 Gold Maintenance for those units. Regulars: +40% Production towards training Infantry and Ranged Units.

+40% Production towards training Infantry and Ranged Units. Renaissance: +10% Production constructing Wonders. +2 Culture Displayed on Great Works.

+10% Production constructing Wonders. +2 Culture Displayed on Great Works. Rites and Rituals: +2 Happiness in all Settlements in Civilization 7.

+2 Happiness in all Settlements in Civilization 7. Scholars: +1 Science from Specialists.

+1 Science from Specialists. Social Science: +2 Science from Specialists, but +50% Specialist Food Maintenance.

+2 Science from Specialists, but +50% Specialist Food Maintenance. Sphere of Influence: Gain Culture equal to your Diplomatic Attribute for every alliance you have.

Gain Culture equal to your Diplomatic Attribute for every alliance you have. Survey: +1 Scout movement and sight.

+1 Scout movement and sight. Tariffs: +50% Trade Income, but -3 Happiness in Cities.

+50% Trade Income, but -3 Happiness in Cities. Tool Making: +1 Production and Science on the Palace.

+1 Production and Science on the Palace. Trade Winds: +1 Gold and Happiness for every imported Resource.

+1 Gold and Happiness for every imported Resource. Trenchworks: +3 Combat Strength for Fortified Units and Districts.

+3 Combat Strength for Fortified Units and Districts. Uposatha: +1 Happiness on Each Happiness adjacency in Civilization 7.

+1 Happiness on Each Happiness adjacency in Civilization 7. Vassalage: +3 Culture and Gold for every City-State you are Suzerain off.

+3 Culture and Gold for every City-State you are Suzerain off. Yeomanry: +4 Food and Production in Towns in Distant Lands.

That covers our list of all Non-Unique Policies in Civilization 7.

