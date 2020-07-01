All punch cards in Fortnite
In the Fortnite Season 2 chapter 3 update, quite a few things have been changed, and various new features introduced. Earlier, Fortnite had specific everyday tasks that one could complete to get daily rewards. Now, the everyday tasks have been replaced by a punch card system, wherein you get a progressive set of challenges that can be completed for 14000 XP each!
The challenges on each punch card will get harder as you cross more and more “reward-giving” milestones. While it is not for certain whether this system will result in better rewards than the “daily tasks” system, it sure seems more interactive, and an overall harder system to ace in Fortnite.
In this article, we will give you the list of all currently available punch cards in Fortnite, along with the types of them. The task you need to complete is followed by the name of the punch card, followed by the milestones.
Punch cards in Fortnite
1. Survival/victory:
Survival: Get placed in the top 3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500
Victory: Winning matches in different solo and team game modes in Fortnite
2. Harvesting:
Hoarder: Holding the maximum amount of material of each kind that you can carry at the same time in Fortnite
Stockpile: Harvesting building material: 1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000
Living off the land: Gathering and consuming foraged material: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Lumberjack: Destroying trees: 25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000
3. Searching/Looting
Care package: By looting drops: 5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500
Luck of the llama: Looting llamas: 1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100
Balloon buster: Looting of rare chests: 1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100
Munitions scavenger: Looting of ammo boxes: 10, 50, 500, 1000, 5000, 10,000
Treasure hunter: Looting of regular chests: 10, 50, 500, 1000, 5000, 10,000
4. Elimination:
Enforcer: Elimination of players: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000
That’s a lotta damage: Damaging other player’s healths: 1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000
Get off my lawn : Elimination of marauders: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Like a boss: Elimination of Henchmen: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Chomp: Eliminating opponent using a Loot Shark: 1
6. Weapon-related elimination:
Weapon Whisperer: Eliminating opponents with different types of weapon types: Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives
Bullseye: Elimination of opponents using sniper rifles: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
From downtown : Eliminating opponents from 150 meters or further away: 1, 10, 25, 50
Trusty sidearm: Eliminating opponents while using pistols: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
High explosives: Eliminating opponents while using explosives: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Spray & pray: Eliminating opponents while using submachine guns: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
I call shotgun: Eliminating players with shotguns: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Lock and load: Eliminating opponents with assault rifles: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000
Pick your battles: Eliminating opponents with harvesting tool
7. Revivals
Back on your feet: Reviving teammates: 5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500
Turn if off and on again: Rebooting teammates via reboot cards: 1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250
8. Fishing
Reel it in: Fishing: 3, 15, 75, 250, 500
Yeehaw: Riding a loot shark
Hooked: Catching fish: 1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000
9. Upgrades
Rags to riches: Use the new upgrade benches to upgrade items: 10, 25, 50, 250:
Grey to gold: Upgrade weapons to different rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary)
Apples to oranges – Sidegrade a weapon in Fortnite
10. Weapon expert
Weapons expert : Win expert accolades for different weapons: Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives
Streaking: Elimination streaks: x2, x3, x4, x5, x6
First: Get “First in the Match” medals: Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop
11. Challenges/Punch Cards
Centurion: Reaching level 100 in the Battle pass in Fortnite
Bite-sized: Complete Quick Challenges in Fortnite
Weekly challenges: Complete Weekly Challenges: 5, 10, 20, 40, 60
Double-dipping: Earn Punch Card Punches: 10, 25, 100, 200
Completionist: Punching on Punch Cards: 3, 5, 10, 20, 40
Leave your legacy: Earn legacies : 5, 10, 15, 30, 50
12. XP coins
Green is good: Collect Green XP coins: 3, 10, 20, 30, 40
Purple is precious: Collect Purple XP coins: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20
Blue is better: Collect Blue XP Coins: 3, 5, 10, 20, 30
Gold is the greatest: Collect Golden XP Coins: 1, 3, 5, 7, 10
13. Various/Miscellaneous
Good manners: Thank the Bus Driver: 3, 10, 50, 100
Give it a whirl
Yeet: Throw an item in a Fortnite game
Shake it off: Shakedown of ghost or shadow henchmen that makes them reveal location of chests and enemies: 3, 10, 50, 100
14. Zipline
Weirdly specific: Dance while riding a zipline in the storm in Fortnite