All punch cards in Fortnite

In the Fortnite Season 2 chapter 3 update, the new punch card system has been introduced.

In this article, we will give you a list of all available punch cards in the game

Credit: youtube.com

In the Fortnite Season 2 chapter 3 update, quite a few things have been changed, and various new features introduced. Earlier, Fortnite had specific everyday tasks that one could complete to get daily rewards. Now, the everyday tasks have been replaced by a punch card system, wherein you get a progressive set of challenges that can be completed for 14000 XP each!

The challenges on each punch card will get harder as you cross more and more “reward-giving” milestones. While it is not for certain whether this system will result in better rewards than the “daily tasks” system, it sure seems more interactive, and an overall harder system to ace in Fortnite.

In this article, we will give you the list of all currently available punch cards in Fortnite, along with the types of them. The task you need to complete is followed by the name of the punch card, followed by the milestones.

Punch cards in Fortnite

Credit: xbox.play.com

1. Survival/victory:

Survival: Get placed in the top 3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500

Victory: Winning matches in different solo and team game modes in Fortnite

Advertisement

2. Harvesting:

Hoarder: Holding the maximum amount of material of each kind that you can carry at the same time in Fortnite

Stockpile: Harvesting building material: 1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000

Living off the land: Gathering and consuming foraged material: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Lumberjack: Destroying trees: 25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000

3. Searching/Looting

Care package: By looting drops: 5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500

Luck of the llama: Looting llamas: 1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100

Balloon buster: Looting of rare chests: 1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100

Munitions scavenger: Looting of ammo boxes: 10, 50, 500, 1000, 5000, 10,000

Treasure hunter: Looting of regular chests: 10, 50, 500, 1000, 5000, 10,000

4. Elimination:

Enforcer: Elimination of players: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000

That’s a lotta damage: Damaging other player’s healths: 1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000

Get off my lawn : Elimination of marauders: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Like a boss: Elimination of Henchmen: 5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Chomp: Eliminating opponent using a Loot Shark: 1

Credit: wordpress.com

6. Weapon-related elimination:

Weapon Whisperer: Eliminating opponents with different types of weapon types: Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives

Bullseye: Elimination of opponents using sniper rifles: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

From downtown : Eliminating opponents from 150 meters or further away: 1, 10, 25, 50

Trusty sidearm: Eliminating opponents while using pistols: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

High explosives: Eliminating opponents while using explosives: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Spray & pray: Eliminating opponents while using submachine guns: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

I call shotgun: Eliminating players with shotguns: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Lock and load: Eliminating opponents with assault rifles: 3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000

Pick your battles: Eliminating opponents with harvesting tool

7. Revivals

Back on your feet: Reviving teammates: 5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500

Turn if off and on again: Rebooting teammates via reboot cards: 1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250

8. Fishing

Reel it in: Fishing: 3, 15, 75, 250, 500

Yeehaw: Riding a loot shark

Hooked: Catching fish: 1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000

9. Upgrades

Rags to riches: Use the new upgrade benches to upgrade items: 10, 25, 50, 250:

Grey to gold: Upgrade weapons to different rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary)

Apples to oranges – Sidegrade a weapon in Fortnite

10. Weapon expert

Weapons expert : Win expert accolades for different weapons: Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives

Streaking: Elimination streaks: x2, x3, x4, x5, x6

First: Get “First in the Match” medals: Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop

11. Challenges/Punch Cards

Centurion: Reaching level 100 in the Battle pass in Fortnite

Bite-sized: Complete Quick Challenges in Fortnite

Weekly challenges: Complete Weekly Challenges: 5, 10, 20, 40, 60

Double-dipping: Earn Punch Card Punches: 10, 25, 100, 200

Completionist: Punching on Punch Cards: 3, 5, 10, 20, 40

Leave your legacy: Earn legacies : 5, 10, 15, 30, 50

12. XP coins

Green is good: Collect Green XP coins: 3, 10, 20, 30, 40

Purple is precious: Collect Purple XP coins: 3, 5, 10, 15, 20

Blue is better: Collect Blue XP Coins: 3, 5, 10, 20, 30

Gold is the greatest: Collect Golden XP Coins: 1, 3, 5, 7, 10

13. Various/Miscellaneous

Good manners: Thank the Bus Driver: 3, 10, 50, 100

Give it a whirl

Yeet: Throw an item in a Fortnite game

Shake it off: Shakedown of ghost or shadow henchmen that makes them reveal location of chests and enemies: 3, 10, 50, 100

14. Zipline

Weirdly specific: Dance while riding a zipline in the storm in Fortnite

Credit: youtube.com