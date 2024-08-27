All Purple Talisman locations in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth Wukong includes some of the most difficult bosses in a souls-like game ever, with some being mandatory in the campaign while others are optional in secret areas. One such boss fight can also be found in Chapter 4 against the Supreme Inspector; this is one of the hardest battles in the entire game. The fight is triggered after removing four purple talismans stuck to tall pillars.

In Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong, players will encounter a cutscene that shows a Spider sister trying to remove a purple talisman holding her hostage. While she's trying to free herself from the clutches of the talisman, Son Wukong has the power to get rid of them for her. Four pillars have the purple talisman attached to them and removing them will start a boss fight with the Supreme Inspector. Here, we will look at the locations of all four purple talismans in Black Myth Wukong.

Locations of all four talismans in Black Myth Wukong

1) First purple talisman

You can find the first talisman close to Middle Hollow Shrine. Head toward the battle with the Elite Scorpion Prince and acquire Luojia Vine Fragment. Now, go straight and take a left, where you will enter a cutscene involving the second Daughter. Once the cutscene is over, approach the pillar and you can remove the first purple talisman.

2) Second purple talisman

The second talisman can be found once you go straight from the Middle Hollow Shrine till you reach the Cliff of Oblivion. Once at the location, you will find the purple talisman sitting near the Shrine which falls right on your path.

3) Third purple talisman

The third talisman is tricky to locate, requiring you to take down Buddha's Right-Hand boss to reach the nearby bridge. After defeating him in a boss fight, find the Cocoon bridge and head towards the Relief of Fallen Loon Shrine. Keep moving till you see the Scorpion Prince and proceed towards the platforms, which will take you to the pillar with the third purple talisman stuck on it.

4) Fourth purple talisman

The final talisman can be found at the Court of Illumination Shrine just before Chapter 4 concludes. Although you can head straight towards the boss arena from here, go left instead and find your way to the temple to acquire the fourth and final purple talisman stuck on the pillar.

Consequences of removing the four purple Talisman in Black Myth Wukong

Once you have visited all four locations and removed the four purple talismans from the pillars, you will be presented with a cutscene leading to a boss fight against the Supreme Inspector. This is one of the many secret bosses in Black Myth Wukong and is easily one of the toughest fights in the game.

If you stand your guard in the boss fight for a good while, you will be visited by another member of the Court who will request the Supreme inspector to spare your life. Even though he will give you a chance to leave, he will still taunt you for disrespecting the order.

