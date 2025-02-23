All puzzle Shogi solutions in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii 

In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, puzzle Shogi solutions are essential for players looking to earn Shogi Points quickly and efficiently. This Japanese chess mini-game features various puzzles that reward players with points that can be exchanged for unique items from the Outdoor Shogi Player. The puzzles range in complexity, and solving them without using the Take Backs option grants additional points.

However, some puzzles can be quite tricky, especially for those unfamiliar with Shogi’s rules and strategies. For those eager to master this mini-game, here are all the Shogi solutions in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Listing all 10 puzzle Shogi solutions in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

To access puzzle Shogi in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, players must find the Outdoor Shogi Player, an NPC located near Sakura Street in Little Japan. The player is easily recognizable, seated next to a traditional Shogi board. Engaging with him allows you to start various Shogi puzzles, each requiring strategic moves to achieve checkmate in a limited number of turns.

Since solving these puzzles without Take Backs offers bonus Shogi Points, we recommend switching off that option for maximum rewards.

Puzzle Shogi 1

Don't promote the piece (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

The first puzzle is straightforward but sets the stage for understanding Shogi mechanics. To solve it, move your Silver General (S) one space forward without promoting it. This move puts the opponent’s King in checkmate, completing the puzzle.

Puzzle Shogi 2

Place it in the shown space (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

For the second puzzle, take the Knight (K) from your inventory and place it one space to the right of your Gold General (G). This strategic positioning prevents the King from escaping, securing an easy victory.

Puzzle Shogi 3

Promote the piece to the shown space (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

This puzzle involves your Rook (R). Move it one space forward and promote it to a Dragon King, significantly increasing its range of movement. This checkmates the opponent, ending the puzzle swiftly.

Puzzle Shogi 4

Move the piece to the marked space (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

The fourth puzzle is slightly more complex. Place the Gold General (G) from your inventory one space to the right and one space back from your Silver General (S). This defensive yet offensive move traps the King, ensuring checkmate.

Puzzle Shogi 5

Move the piece again as shown (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

To solve this puzzle, move your Promoted Rook (R*) one space forward and to the right. This strategic move uses the enhanced abilities of the Promoted Rook to corner the opponent’s King, achieving checkmate.

Puzzle Shogi 6

Follow the sequence as well as promote (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

Start by moving your Pawn (P) one space forward and promoting it. This creates an immediate threat. Next, grab the Gold General (G) from your inventory and place it to the left of the opponent's King. This combined attack guarantees a victory.

Puzzle Shogi 7

Follow the marks to checkmate the King (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

This puzzle requires two precise moves. First, place the Silver General (S) from your inventory one space to the left of the opponent's Silver General (S). Then, move your Bishop (B) two spaces back and two spaces to the left, promoting it for enhanced movement. This checkmates the King.

Puzzle Shogi 8

Use dual attack (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

Begin by placing the Gold General (G) one space to the left of the opponent's Knight (K). Then, drop the Silver General (S) one space to the left of the opponent's Bishop (B). This dual attack leaves no escape route for the King.

Puzzle Shogi 9

Follow the indicators to ensure a checkmate (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

For this puzzle, take the Bishop (B) from your inventory and place it one space back from the opponent's Silver General (S). Then, place the Gold General (G) to the left of the opponent's King, ensuring a checkmate.

Puzzle Shogi 10

Seal the win by following the path shown in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA || YouTube@ Ark「アーク」)

The final puzzle is the most challenging. Move your left-most Bishop (B) two spaces forward and two spaces right, directly above the opponent's King, and promote it. Then, advance the remaining Bishop (B) one space forward and one space to the left. This powerful combination leaves the King with no escape, sealing the win.

Rewards in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Solving Shogi challenges in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii offers several rewards, making it worthwhile to master each solution. Players receive:

Shogi points : These are earned the first time each puzzle is solved. They can be exchanged for various items at the Outdoor Shogi Player’s shop, such as CDs.

: These are earned the first time each puzzle is solved. They can be exchanged for various items at the Outdoor Shogi Player’s shop, such as CDs. Challenge progress: Completing puzzles also contributes to challenges, which award points that help increase Majima's Pirate Rank.

