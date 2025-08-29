All QoL changes in Genshin Impact version Luna I

Genshin Impact version Luna I is going to be jam-packed with lots of new content, and yet, it will also a focus on some quality-of-life improvements. Instead of only dropping new quests or characters, this update will work on the daily systems that often feel repetitive or tiring.

From getting more Adventure EXP while exploring to finally giving duplicate five-star Constellations a purpose, Luna I is packed with updates that should make the game easier to enjoy.

Some improvements to gameplay mechanisms in Genshin Impact version Luna I

Exploration in Genshin Impact will further contribute to raising Adventure levels. Collecting Oculi and other activities out in the world will grant Adventure EXP, letting exploration naturally boost your rank. Character trial stages are also being updated with more tips, making them more helpful for newer players.

No restrictions on farming materials for new characters (Image via HoYoverse)

For veterans, several long-awaited updates are arriving. The Battle Pass will include harvestable materials, giving extra support for character building. Team slots are being expanded, so it’s easier to keep lineups ready for different content. Additionally, when a new five-star character or weapon has a boosted drop rate, their ascension material domains will be open every day for the next week.

After Genshin Impact version Luna I, if you obtain an artifact with three sub-stats, the hidden fourth will be revealed right away, saving time and Resin. Resin is also adjusted, where you can directly spend 40 Original Resin to claim rewards, and crafting Condensed Resin will require 60 Resin. This will help ease the process, instead of requiring constant Crystalfly farming to do domain runs.

Character level optimizations and character upgrade event in Genshin Impact version Luna I

Masterless Stella Fortuna (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version Luna I is also introducing a change that could affect how people see duplicate pulls. When a five-star character reaches C6, any extra copies will now convert into Masterless Stella Fortuna, a new item that lets characters push past Level 90 and reach Level 100.

This means every pull has value, even after maxing out a character. Past extra Constellations will also be converted into Stella Fortuna and sent to players’ mailboxes, giving veterans a useful head start.

New event: To Temper Thyself and Journey Far (Image via HoYoverse)

Another highlight is the new long-term event "To Temper Thyself and Journey Far." It's going to run for 12 weeks, covering two versions, and will ask players to complete daily commissions and spend Resin at least five days a week. The rewards include useful items like Sanctifying Elixirs, but the most exciting prize is a Constellation for certain five-star characters (shown in the image below).

Characters whose constellations can be claimed following version Luna I (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version Luna I feels like an update built around respect for players’ time and devotion. By making exploration more rewarding, adjusting Resin use, and giving duplicate five-stars real value, Genshin Impact is smoothing out some of its roughest edges.

Add in the long-term event with major rewards, and it’s clear this update is designed to make both newcomers and veterans feel like they're playing a new game altogether.

