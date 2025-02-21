All Rich Island photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has an exciting quest, called The Rich Island Photo Rally, where players need to find and photograph eight specific subjects scattered across the map. Although completing this Photo Rally isn’t mandatory, it rewards you with the Eyepatch and Glasses item, making it worth the effort for both completionists and fashion enthusiasts.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the Rich Island photo rally locations to help you complete this quest in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
What are all the Rich Island photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Photo Rally on Rich Island requires players to locate and snap pictures of eight different subjects. These are spread across various areas, from the bustling Central Plaza to the serene Beach.
Here’s a complete guide to each location:
Check out: Is there a photo mode in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?
Tips for completing the Rich Island Photo Rally
While exploring Rich Island, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for opportunities to use the Chain Hook. Not only does this tool help reach hard-to-access areas, but it can also lead to Treasure Chests. Noah will drop a hint when you’re near a hidden chest, so pay attention to the dialogue as you navigate the island.
The Photo Rally is a great way to explore the vibrant world of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii while earning a stylish reward.
Check out: All Little Japan photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.