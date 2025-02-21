All Rich Island photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has an exciting quest, called The Rich Island Photo Rally, where players need to find and photograph eight specific subjects scattered across the map. Although completing this Photo Rally isn’t mandatory, it rewards you with the Eyepatch and Glasses item, making it worth the effort for both completionists and fashion enthusiasts.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the Rich Island photo rally locations to help you complete this quest in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What are all the Rich Island photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Get started with the Rally in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

The Photo Rally on Rich Island requires players to locate and snap pictures of eight different subjects. These are spread across various areas, from the bustling Central Plaza to the serene Beach.

Here’s a complete guide to each location:

Location Description The Island's Center A lost flamingo is hiding behind small wooden tables in the middle of the Central Plaza. Bar Sign Found at Bar Esperanza in the southeast corner of the Central Plaza. The sign is in front of the bar. Look Up From the Container A figure is perched on top of a stack of yellow shipping containers near the center of the Central Plaza. Fishing Village Shop (Fish Container) A container of freshly caught fish can be found in front of Stella's Shop on the west side of Rich Island. Inside the Bar Inside Bar Esperanza, the figure to photograph is on the right side of the bar. Fishing Village Shop (Bananas) In the southwest corner of Rich Island, near the General Store vendor, you'll find bananas to photograph. Wall of a Fishing Village House Graffiti on the west exterior wall of a house in the Residential District. Stand just northwest of the house to get the shot. Rock on the Coast A rock in an alcove on the south side of the Beach is the last subject to photograph.

Tips for completing the Rich Island Photo Rally

A still from Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

While exploring Rich Island, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for opportunities to use the Chain Hook. Not only does this tool help reach hard-to-access areas, but it can also lead to Treasure Chests. Noah will drop a hint when you’re near a hidden chest, so pay attention to the dialogue as you navigate the island.

The Photo Rally is a great way to explore the vibrant world of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii while earning a stylish reward.

