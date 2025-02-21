  • home icon
  All Rich Island photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

All Rich Island photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Feb 21, 2025 15:10 GMT
All photo rally locations from Rich Island in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
All photo rally locations from Rich Island in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has an exciting quest, called The Rich Island Photo Rally, where players need to find and photograph eight specific subjects scattered across the map. Although completing this Photo Rally isn’t mandatory, it rewards you with the Eyepatch and Glasses item, making it worth the effort for both completionists and fashion enthusiasts.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the Rich Island photo rally locations to help you complete this quest in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What are all the Rich Island photo rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Get started with the Rally in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)
Get started with the Rally in Pirate Yakuza (Image via SEGA)

The Photo Rally on Rich Island requires players to locate and snap pictures of eight different subjects. These are spread across various areas, from the bustling Central Plaza to the serene Beach.

Here’s a complete guide to each location:

LocationDescription
The Island's CenterA lost flamingo is hiding behind small wooden tables in the middle of the Central Plaza.
Bar SignFound at Bar Esperanza in the southeast corner of the Central Plaza. The sign is in front of the bar.
Look Up From the ContainerA figure is perched on top of a stack of yellow shipping containers near the center of the Central Plaza.
Fishing Village Shop (Fish Container)A container of freshly caught fish can be found in front of Stella's Shop on the west side of Rich Island.
Inside the BarInside Bar Esperanza, the figure to photograph is on the right side of the bar.
Fishing Village Shop (Bananas)In the southwest corner of Rich Island, near the General Store vendor, you'll find bananas to photograph.
Wall of a Fishing Village HouseGraffiti on the west exterior wall of a house in the Residential District. Stand just northwest of the house to get the shot.
Rock on the CoastA rock in an alcove on the south side of the Beach is the last subject to photograph.
Tips for completing the Rich Island Photo Rally

A still from Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)
A still from Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

While exploring Rich Island, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for opportunities to use the Chain Hook. Not only does this tool help reach hard-to-access areas, but it can also lead to Treasure Chests. Noah will drop a hint when you’re near a hidden chest, so pay attention to the dialogue as you navigate the island.

The Photo Rally is a great way to explore the vibrant world of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii while earning a stylish reward.

