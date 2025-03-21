  • home icon
All Shinobi Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:51 GMT
Assassin
All Shinobi Skills for Naoe (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is out, and players have started their adventure as their preferred protagonist. Those who have chosen to play Naoe in the game will have a special skill tree to unlock during their playthrough. The abilities are called Shinobi Skills, which can be helpful in making the protagonist an experienced assassin.

Here are all the Shinobi Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.

All available Shinobi Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

All Shinobi Skills (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)
Your Knowledge Rank is tied to your skills and plays a huge role in unlocking them. Here are all of Naoe's Shinobi Skills in the game.

Knowledge Rank 1

Shinobi SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Shinobi MasterySpend 3 / 9 / 16 / 25 / 35 / 44 / 54 Mastery PointsIncrease Health by 2% / 5% / 12% / 17% / 23% / 29%.
ProdigySpend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery PointsIncrease damage by 2% / 5% / 9%.
GrabTBDGrab an enemy while undetected to then move them around and knock them out.
Grappling Hook TBDLaunch your Grappling Hook and swing to move up or down and jump wherever needed.
Shallow Water Breathing 1 Mastery Point Allows Naoe to breathe through a reed while remaining still in shallow water
Knowledge Rank 2

Shinobi SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Grab Assassinate2 Mastery PointsAfter grabbing an enemy, you can Assassinate them.
Ascension Boost 2 Mastery Points While using the Grappling Hook, Naoe can climb much faster.
Vault 1 Mastery Point Deflect an attack and jump over an enemy to make the target Vulnerable.
Igan Roll 1 Mastery Point Reduce fall damage before hitting the ground.
Knowledge Rank 3

Shinobi SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
EvasiveSpend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery PointsIncrease damage after a Vault by 2% / 6% / 12%.
Lightning Kicks 5 Mastery Points Knock down the 2 closest enemies and deal 15% ability damage to each.
Heighten Senses 5 Mastery Points While undetected, time slows down around Naoe for 8 seconds. Aborts on enemy contact.
Destabilizing Vault 2 Mastery Points Increase Critical Chance by 25% over 10 seconds after using Vault.
Knowledge Rank 4

Shinobi SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Immobilized 3 Mastery Points Increase the knockdown duration by 4 seconds
Extended Perception 5 Mastery Points Increase Heightened Senses duration by 4 seconds.
Ninja Fall 3 Mastery Points Igan Roll now negates all fall damage.
Knowledge Rank 5

Shinobi SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Efficient Rank 1: 1 Mastery Point
Rank 2: 2 Mastery Points
Rank 3: 3 Mastery Points		Rank 1: +3% less Cooldown with Abilities.
Rank 2: +8% less Cooldown with Abilities
Rank 3: +15% less Cooldown with Abilities
Quick Knock Out 2 Mastery Points Knock out after Grab can now be performed faster
High Vault 1 Mastery Point Throw a Shuriken mid-air on a successful Vault.
Knowledge Rank 6

Shinobi SkillUnlock ConditionEffect
Sweep the Leg TBDLightning Kicks can now perform 1 additional leg sweep on a nearby target that is not already knocked down.
Critical Insight TBDDuration of Heightened Senses is reset on a successful assassination. Can only be reset once per activation.
How to unlock skills for Naoe

Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces a system known as Knowledge Rank, which can be increased by wrapping up side quests and open-world activities. After you have reached a certain level, the Mastery Points that you have collected throughout the journey can be used to unlock Shinobi Skills. These points are acquired by finishing different types of objectives and side quests in AC Shadows.

