All Shinobi Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Assassin's Creed Shadows is out, and players have started their adventure as their preferred protagonist. Those who have chosen to play Naoe in the game will have a special skill tree to unlock during their playthrough. The abilities are called Shinobi Skills, which can be helpful in making the protagonist an experienced assassin.

Here are all the Shinobi Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.

All available Shinobi Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

All Shinobi Skills (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Your Knowledge Rank is tied to your skills and plays a huge role in unlocking them. Here are all of Naoe's Shinobi Skills in the game.

Knowledge Rank 1

Shinobi Skill Unlock Condition Effect Shinobi Mastery Spend 3 / 9 / 16 / 25 / 35 / 44 / 54 Mastery Points Increase Health by 2% / 5% / 12% / 17% / 23% / 29%. Prodigy Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase damage by 2% / 5% / 9%. Grab TBD Grab an enemy while undetected to then move them around and knock them out. Grappling Hook TBD Launch your Grappling Hook and swing to move up or down and jump wherever needed. Shallow Water Breathing 1 Mastery Point Allows Naoe to breathe through a reed while remaining still in shallow water

Knowledge Rank 2

Shinobi Skill Unlock Condition Effect Grab Assassinate 2 Mastery Points After grabbing an enemy, you can Assassinate them. Ascension Boost 2 Mastery Points While using the Grappling Hook, Naoe can climb much faster. Vault 1 Mastery Point Deflect an attack and jump over an enemy to make the target Vulnerable. Igan Roll 1 Mastery Point Reduce fall damage before hitting the ground.

Knowledge Rank 3

Shinobi Skill Unlock Condition Effect Evasive Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase damage after a Vault by 2% / 6% / 12%. Lightning Kicks 5 Mastery Points Knock down the 2 closest enemies and deal 15% ability damage to each. Heighten Senses 5 Mastery Points While undetected, time slows down around Naoe for 8 seconds. Aborts on enemy contact. Destabilizing Vault 2 Mastery Points Increase Critical Chance by 25% over 10 seconds after using Vault.

Knowledge Rank 4

Shinobi Skill Unlock Condition Effect Immobilized 3 Mastery Points Increase the knockdown duration by 4 seconds Extended Perception 5 Mastery Points Increase Heightened Senses duration by 4 seconds. Ninja Fall 3 Mastery Points Igan Roll now negates all fall damage.

Knowledge Rank 5

Shinobi Skill Unlock Condition Effect Efficient Rank 1: 1 Mastery Point

Rank 2: 2 Mastery Points

Rank 3: 3 Mastery Points Rank 1: +3% less Cooldown with Abilities.

Rank 2: +8% less Cooldown with Abilities

Rank 3: +15% less Cooldown with Abilities Quick Knock Out 2 Mastery Points Knock out after Grab can now be performed faster High Vault 1 Mastery Point Throw a Shuriken mid-air on a successful Vault.

Knowledge Rank 6

Shinobi Skill Unlock Condition Effect Sweep the Leg TBD Lightning Kicks can now perform 1 additional leg sweep on a nearby target that is not already knocked down. Critical Insight TBD Duration of Heightened Senses is reset on a successful assassination. Can only be reset once per activation.

How to unlock skills for Naoe

Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces a system known as Knowledge Rank, which can be increased by wrapping up side quests and open-world activities. After you have reached a certain level, the Mastery Points that you have collected throughout the journey can be used to unlock Shinobi Skills. These points are acquired by finishing different types of objectives and side quests in AC Shadows.

