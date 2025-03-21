All Shinobi Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
Assassin's Creed Shadows is out, and players have started their adventure as their preferred protagonist. Those who have chosen to play Naoe in the game will have a special skill tree to unlock during their playthrough. The abilities are called Shinobi Skills, which can be helpful in making the protagonist an experienced assassin.
Here are all the Shinobi Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.
All available Shinobi Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Rank 1: +3% less Cooldown with Abilities. Rank 2: +8% less Cooldown with Abilities Rank 3: +15% less Cooldown with Abilities
Quick Knock Out
2 Mastery Points
Knock out after Grab can now be performed faster
High Vault
1 Mastery Point
Throw a Shuriken mid-air on a successful Vault.
Knowledge Rank 6
Shinobi Skill
Unlock Condition
Effect
Sweep the Leg
TBD
Lightning Kicks can now perform 1 additional leg sweep on a nearby target that is not already knocked down.
Critical Insight
TBD
Duration of Heightened Senses is reset on a successful assassination. Can only be reset once per activation.
How to unlock skills for Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces a system known as Knowledge Rank, which can be increased by wrapping up side quests and open-world activities. After you have reached a certain level, the Mastery Points that you have collected throughout the journey can be used to unlock Shinobi Skills. These points are acquired by finishing different types of objectives and side quests in AC Shadows.
