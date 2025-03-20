All side quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows features a lot of side quests that you can undertake to better understand the characters and environment in the game. It is not mandatory to complete them if you are only aiming to finish the main storyline. You can always come back to them later, as they offer a lot of extra playable content.

This article lists all the side quests that are available in AC Shadows.

List of all side quests from Assassin's Creed Shadows

There are a lot of side quests available in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows not only has individual side quests but also some exciting questlines that are not connected to the main story. Here are all the side quests currently available in the game:

Individual side quests:

Finding New Allies

Way of the Blacksmith

Smuggler's Run

Before the Fall

The Butterfly Collector

Out to Pasture

Secrets of the Blade

The Wheel Turns

The Tournament

Tea Bowls for Rikyu

Art Collector

Chaos or Order

The Yokai

Wolves and Foxes

A Collection of Crests

The Path He Walks

The Betrayers

Restoring Order

Cloud Gazing

Omi Assassin Outpost

Guardian Spirit

The Kabukimono

Fallen Soldiers

The Art of Kintsugi

From the Ashes

Elder Empathy

Ambush Interrupted

Iga Assassin Outpost

Sweet Lies

High Seas Haymakers

Feast For Thought

Valuable Reflections

Dark Waves, Black Ships

My Name is Yasuke

Yamabushi Imposters

Stealing Samurai

Kurai Eikyou

Yamato Assassin Outpost

The Meaning of the Blade

The World Out There

Kii Assassin Outpost

Fighting for the Cause

Winter Raiders

Accursed Arquebuses

The Silver Queen

A Promise

End of the Line

Questlines:

The Kabukimono:

Grave Dancer

Ember

Big Sueki

Chief Cuckoo

Ghost General

Contact the kabukimono

Corrupt Blade

Peacock

Laughing Man

The Iron Hand Guild:

Merchant Tamao

Merchant Kanta

Merchant Ginroku

Merchant Kin-no-suke

The Corrupt Daikan:

The Soiled Merchant

The Connoisseur

The Hedonist

The Hoarder

The Sword Hunter

The Concubine

Nobutsuna's Students

The Godai Shinobi:

The Godai of Fire

The Godai of Water

The Godai of Void

The Godai of Wind

The Godai of Earth

The Pirate Alliance:

Kage

Lopo Cruz

Little Kappa

Sen

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft+, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, as well as Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store.

