All side quests in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows features a lot of side quests that you can undertake to better understand the characters and environment in the game. It is not mandatory to complete them if you are only aiming to finish the main storyline. You can always come back to them later, as they offer a lot of extra playable content.
This article lists all the side quests that are available in AC Shadows.
List of all side quests from Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows not only has individual side quests but also some exciting questlines that are not connected to the main story. Here are all the side quests currently available in the game:
Individual side quests:
- Finding New Allies
- Way of the Blacksmith
- Smuggler's Run
- Before the Fall
- The Butterfly Collector
- Out to Pasture
- Secrets of the Blade
- The Wheel Turns
- The Tournament
- Tea Bowls for Rikyu
- Art Collector
- Chaos or Order
- The Yokai
- Wolves and Foxes
- A Collection of Crests
- The Path He Walks
- The Betrayers
- Restoring Order
- Cloud Gazing
- Omi Assassin Outpost
- Guardian Spirit
- The Kabukimono
- Fallen Soldiers
- The Art of Kintsugi
- From the Ashes
- Elder Empathy
- Ambush Interrupted
- Iga Assassin Outpost
- Sweet Lies
- High Seas Haymakers
- Feast For Thought
- Valuable Reflections
- Dark Waves, Black Ships
- My Name is Yasuke
- Yamabushi Imposters
- Stealing Samurai
- Kurai Eikyou
- Yamato Assassin Outpost
- The Meaning of the Blade
- The World Out There
- Kii Assassin Outpost
- Fighting for the Cause
- Winter Raiders
- Accursed Arquebuses
- The Silver Queen
- A Promise
- End of the Line
Questlines:
The Kabukimono:
- Grave Dancer
- Ember
- Big Sueki
- Chief Cuckoo
- Ghost General
- Contact the kabukimono
- Corrupt Blade
- Peacock
- Laughing Man
The Iron Hand Guild:
- Merchant Tamao
- Merchant Kanta
- Merchant Ginroku
- Merchant Kin-no-suke
The Corrupt Daikan:
- The Soiled Merchant
- The Connoisseur
- The Hedonist
- The Hoarder
- The Sword Hunter
- The Concubine
- Nobutsuna's Students
The Godai Shinobi:
- The Godai of Fire
- The Godai of Water
- The Godai of Void
- The Godai of Wind
- The Godai of Earth
The Pirate Alliance:
- Kage
- Lopo Cruz
- Little Kappa
- Sen
Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Ubisoft+, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, as well as Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store.
