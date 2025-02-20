All songs in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii soundtrack

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii lets you play iconic songs from your phone while exploring the world. You can also unlock even more soundtracks from other titles and enjoy your favorite tunes through custom playlists. Whether you’re reliving classic SEGA tunes or jamming to new beats, the music of Yakuza in Hawaii keeps you immersed in its vibrant world.

Here’s the complete list of all songs/soundtracks featured in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Note: The article is a work in progress.

Complete songs list for Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Crazy delivery mode on from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Black Boat (Madlantis) soundtrack

One haunting track is found at Madlantis in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Heartbeat CD

Crazy delivery soundtracks

Rack up points in the Crazy Delivery mini-game to unlock these Sonic tracks:

Escape From the City (Sonic Adventure 2)

Reach for the Stars (Re-Colors) (Sonic Colors: Ultimate)

I’m Here (feat. Merry Kirk-Holmes) (Sonic Frontiers)

Lights, Camera, Action! – Studiopolis Zone Act 1 (Sonic Mania)

Ganryujima Armory soundtracks

These classic tunes can be purchased at the Ganryujima Armory:

Fubuki kouta CD

Kamurocho lullaby

Treasure select Pawn soundtracks

Different locations of Treasure Select Pawn offer unique tracks:

Beyond the Galaxy (Scene A) (Galaxy Force) – Hula Ave.

Defeat scene B (Galaxy Force) – River St.

Winning run (SUPER HANG-ON) – Chinatown

Outride a crisis (SUPER HANG-ON) – Anaconda

Hau’oli Hula Shop soundtracks

Pick up this nostalgic tune at the Hau’oli Hula Shop:

I wanna take you home CD single

Penalty Box soundtracks

Virtua Fighter fans can snag these tracks at the Penalty Box:

Jacky (Virtua Fighter)

Beginning (VF2)

Beginning(Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown)

Selector (Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown)

Hyper Ecstasy soundtracks

Check out this exclusive tune at Hyper Ecstasy:

Queen of Passion CD

Melia’s Leis and Flowers soundtracks

This charming tune is available at Melia’s Leis and Flowers:

I’m going to make her mine (Popstar Prince)

Gambling Hall Prize exchange soundtracks

Exchange tags at the Gambling Hall for these Phantasy Star Online 2 tracks/songs:

Borderless

Readoro KOI KOI

Casino Prize exchange (Madlantis) soundtracks

Win chips at the Casino in Madlantis to unlock these:

Battle Qadistu (Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance)

It’s going down now (Persona 3 Reload)

Bang Bang Prize exchange soundtracks

Play the Bang Bang game at Madlantis to unlock these explosive tracks, including Angry Birds and Total War: Pharaoh:

Boat track (Angry Birds Legends)

Main theme (Angry Birds)

Garden of the Gods (Total War: Pharaoh)

Magma Riders (Angry Birds Evolution)

Pigates of the Caribbean (Angry Birds Friends)

Valley of Cedars (Total War: Pharaoh)

Morning in Kadesh (Total War: Pharaoh)

One-Shot Pool prize soundtracks

Goro Majima from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii trailer (Image via SEGA)

In Honolulu City, you can earn points in the One-Shot Pool mini-game to unlock these Super Monkey Ball tracks/songs:

Neon Arena (Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble)

Oceanus (Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble)

Title Theme (Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble)

Rose Garden (Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble)

Fortune exchange soundtracks

Collect Fortune Tickets around the city and exchange them for these classic SEGA tracks/songs:

After Burner (After Burner)

Let’s go away (Daytona USA)

Theme from Space harrier (Space Harrier)

Maximum power (After Burner)

Final take off (After Burner)

Yamabiko soundtracks

Yamabiko offers nostalgic tracks from Nights and more in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Dreams Dreams (Nights)

Message from Nightopia (Nights)

Phantom R (Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure)

Feel the Magic: XY/XX

Valkyria Chronicles Main Theme

