All Spacesuits in Starfield

Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023. The game contains a plethora of armor sets to protect you from a variety of dangerous threats around space stations situated on planets. These pieces of protective equipment, also known as Spacesuits, determine the amount of damage you can resist against the opposition.

The Spacesuits in Starfield are categorized into two variants: Damage Resistance and Environmental Resistance. Physical, Energy, and Electromagnetic damage types are blocked by Damage Resistance. Environmental Resistance blocks Airborne, Corrosive, Radiation, and Thermal damage in Starfield.

This article will cover every Spacesuit in Starfield.

Starfield has various Spacesuits to protect players from different damage types

There are 57 Spacesuits available in Starfield. They are as follows:

1) Bounty Hunter

Damage Resistance

Physical: 128

128 Energy: 132

132 Electromagnetic: 136

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

2) Constellation

Damage Resistance

Physical: 78

78 Energy: 46

46 Electromagnetic: 62

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 20

20 Radiation: 10

10 Thermal: 30

3) Cydonia

Damage Resistance

Physical: ?

? Energy: ?

? Electromagnetic: ?

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: 20

20 Thermal: 0

4) Deep Mining

Damage Resistance

Physical: 69

69 Energy: 37

37 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 20

20 Thermal: 10

5) Deep Recon

Damage Resistance

Physical: 61

61 Energy: 77

77 Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

10 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 20

6) Deepcore

Damage Resistance

Physical: 57

57 Energy: 53

53 Electromagnetic: 61

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

7) Deepseeker

Damage Resistance

Physical: 78

78 Energy: 74

74 Electromagnetic: 82

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

20 Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 0

8) Deimos

Damage Resistance

Physical: 53

53 Energy: 57

57 Electromagnetic: 61

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 0

9) Ecliptic

Damage Resistance

Physical: 58

58 Energy: 62

62 Electromagnetic: 66

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

10 Corrosive: 20

20 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 30

10) Experimental Nishina

Damage Resistance

Physical: 89

89 Energy: 121

121 Electromagnetic: 105

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

11) Explorer

Damage Resistance

Physical: 55

55 Energy: 66

66 Electromagnetic: 58

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

12) Gran-Gran's

Damage Resistance

Physical: 76

76 Energy: 60

60 Electromagnetic: 68

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

10 Corrosive: 20

20 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 35

13) Ground Crew

Damage Resistance

Physical: 45

45 Energy: 61

61 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

14) Mantis

Mantis Spacesuit in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Damage Resistance

Physical: 116

116 Energy: 84

84 Electromagnetic: 100

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

15) Mark I

Damage Resistance

Physical: 120

120 Energy: 136

136 Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 10

10 Thermal: 20

16) Mercenary

Damage Resistance

Physical: 112

112 Energy: 144

144 Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 15

17) Mercury

Damage Resistance

Physical: 108

108 Energy: 92

92 Electromagnetic: 100

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 25

25 Corrosive: 25

25 Radiation: 25

25 Thermal: 25

18) Monster Costume

Damage Resistance

Physical: 50

50 Energy: 50

50 Electromagnetic: 50

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 0

19) Navigator

Damage Resistance

Physical: 37

37 Energy: 69

69 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

10 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 20

20) Old Earth

Damage Resistance

Physical: 136

136 Energy: 132

132 Electromagnetic: 140

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

10 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 20

21) Pirate Assualt

Damage Resistance

Physical: 61

61 Energy: 45

45 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 10

10 Thermal: 20

22) Pirate Charger

Damage Resistance

Physical: 61

61 Energy: 45

45 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 10

10 Thermal: 20

23) Pirate Sniper

Damage Resistance

Physical: 57

57 Energy: 53

53 Electromagnetic: 61

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

20 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 10

24) Ranger

Damage Resistance

Physical: 96

96 Energy: 64

64 Electromagnetic: 80

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

10 Corrosive: 20

20 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 30

25) Shocktroop

Damage Resistance

Physical: 80

80 Energy: 84

84 Electromagnetic: 88

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 30

26) Space Trucker

Damage Resistance

Physical: 45

45 Energy: 61

61 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

20 Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 0

27) Spacesuit

Damage Resistance

Physical: 73

73 Energy: 77

77 Electromagnetic: 81

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

20 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 10

28) Star Roamer

Damage Resistance

Physical: 37

37 Energy: 69

69 Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 15

29) Starborn Astra

Damage Resistance

Physical: 149

149 Energy: 149

149 Electromagnetic: 149

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

30) Starborn Avitus

Damage Resistance

Physical: 235

235 Energy: 235

235 Electromagnetic: 235

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

31) Starborn Bellum

Damage Resistance

Physical: 214

214 Energy: 214

214 Electromagnetic: 214

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

32) Starborn Gravitas

Damage Resistance

Physical: 203

203 Energy: 203

203 Electromagnetic: 203

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

33) Starborn Locus

Damage Resistance

Physical: 170

170 Energy: 170

170 Electromagnetic: 170

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

34) Starborn Materia

Damage Resistance

Physical: 159

159 Energy: 159

159 Electromagnetic: 159

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

35) Starborn Solis

Damage Resistance

Physical: 192

192 Energy: 192

192 Electromagnetic: 192

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

36) Starborn Tempus

Damage Resistance

Physical: 224

224 Energy: 224

224 Electromagnetic: 224

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

37) Starborn Tenebris

Damage Resistance

Physical: 181

181 Energy: 181

181 Electromagnetic: 181

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

38) Starborn Venator

Damage Resistance

Physical: 246

246 Energy: 246

246 Electromagnetic: 246

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

50 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 50

39) Sysdef

Damage Resistance

Physical: 68

68 Energy: 64

64 Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 50

50 Radiation: 50

50 Thermal: 30

40) Sysdef Ace

Damage Resistance

Physical: 48

48 Energy: 80

80 Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: 20

20 Thermal: 0

41) Sysdef Assault

Damage Resistance

Physical: 84

84 Energy: 80

80 Electromagnetic: 88

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 30

42) Sysdef Combat

Damage Resistance

Physical: 66

66 Energy: 82

82 Electromagnetic: 74

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 15

43) Sysdef Recon

Damage Resistance

Physical: 53

53 Energy: 85

85 Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 10

10 Thermal: 20

44) Trackers Alliance

Damage Resistance

Physical: 144

144 Energy: 122

122 Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

20 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 10

45) UC Ace

Damage Resistance

Physical: 56

56 Energy: 72

72 Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 30

46) UC Antixeno

Damage Resistance

Physical: 76

76 Energy: 92

92 Electromagnetic: 84

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: 20

20 Thermal: 0

47) UC Combat

Damage Resistance

Physical: 58

58 Energy: 90

90 Electromagnetic: 74

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 0

48) UC Marine

Damage Resistance

Physical: 72

72 Energy: 56

56 Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 20

20 Thermal: 10

49) UC Sec Combat

Damage Resistance

Physical: 82

82 Energy: 66

66 Electromagnetic: 74

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 20

20 Radiation: 10

10 Thermal: 30

50) UC Sec Recon

Damage Resistance

Physical: 85

85 Energy: 53

53 Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

0 Corrosive: 30

30 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

51) UC Sec Starlaw

Damage Resistance

Physical: 88

88 Energy: 72

72 Electromagnetic: 80

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 0

52) UC Security

Damage Resistance

Physical: 80

80 Energy: 48

48 Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 0

53) UC Startroop

Damage Resistance

Physical: 77

77 Energy: 61

61 Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 0

0 Thermal: 15

54) UC Urbanwar

Damage Resistance

Physical: 64

64 Energy: 68

68 Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 20

20 Corrosive: 10

10 Radiation: 30

30 Thermal: 0

55) UC Vanguard

Damage Resistance

Physical: 64

64 Energy: 68

68 Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

56) UC Wardog

Damage Resistance

Physical: 64

64 Energy: 96

96 Electromagnetic: 80

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

30 Corrosive: 0

0 Radiation: 20

20 Thermal: 10

57) Va'Runn

Damage Resistance

Physical: 68

68 Energy: 64

64 Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

15 Corrosive: 15

15 Radiation: 15

15 Thermal: 15

This concludes the list of all Spacesuits available in Starfield. While exploring, you can find or craft some modded variants of the armor that will boost their statistics even further.