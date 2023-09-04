All Spacesuits in Starfield

Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023. The game contains a plethora of armor sets to protect you from a variety of dangerous threats around space stations situated on planets. These pieces of protective equipment, also known as Spacesuits, determine the amount of damage you can resist against the opposition.
The Spacesuits in Starfield are categorized into two variants: Damage Resistance and Environmental Resistance. Physical, Energy, and Electromagnetic damage types are blocked by Damage Resistance. Environmental Resistance blocks Airborne, Corrosive, Radiation, and Thermal damage in Starfield.
This article will cover every Spacesuit in Starfield.
Starfield has various Spacesuits to protect players from different damage types
There are 57 Spacesuits available in Starfield. They are as follows:
1) Bounty Hunter
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 128
- Energy: 132
- Electromagnetic: 136
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
2) Constellation
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 78
- Energy: 46
- Electromagnetic: 62
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 30
3) Cydonia
Damage Resistance
- Physical: ?
- Energy: ?
- Electromagnetic: ?
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 0
4) Deep Mining
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 69
- Energy: 37
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
5) Deep Recon
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 61
- Energy: 77
- Electromagnetic: 69
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 20
6) Deepcore
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 57
- Energy: 53
- Electromagnetic: 61
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
7) Deepseeker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 78
- Energy: 74
- Electromagnetic: 82
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 0
8) Deimos
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 53
- Energy: 57
- Electromagnetic: 61
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 0
9) Ecliptic
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 58
- Energy: 62
- Electromagnetic: 66
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 30
10) Experimental Nishina
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 89
- Energy: 121
- Electromagnetic: 105
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
11) Explorer
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 55
- Energy: 66
- Electromagnetic: 58
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
12) Gran-Gran's
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 76
- Energy: 60
- Electromagnetic: 68
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 35
13) Ground Crew
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 45
- Energy: 61
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
14) Mantis
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 116
- Energy: 84
- Electromagnetic: 100
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
15) Mark I
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 120
- Energy: 136
- Electromagnetic: 128
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
16) Mercenary
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 112
- Energy: 144
- Electromagnetic: 128
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 15
17) Mercury
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 108
- Energy: 92
- Electromagnetic: 100
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 25
- Corrosive: 25
- Radiation: 25
- Thermal: 25
18) Monster Costume
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 50
- Energy: 50
- Electromagnetic: 50
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 0
19) Navigator
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 37
- Energy: 69
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 20
20) Old Earth
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 136
- Energy: 132
- Electromagnetic: 140
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 20
21) Pirate Assualt
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 61
- Energy: 45
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
22) Pirate Charger
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 61
- Energy: 45
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
23) Pirate Sniper
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 57
- Energy: 53
- Electromagnetic: 61
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 10
24) Ranger
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 96
- Energy: 64
- Electromagnetic: 80
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 10
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 30
25) Shocktroop
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 80
- Energy: 84
- Electromagnetic: 88
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 30
26) Space Trucker
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 45
- Energy: 61
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 0
27) Spacesuit
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 73
- Energy: 77
- Electromagnetic: 81
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 10
28) Star Roamer
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 37
- Energy: 69
- Electromagnetic: 53
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 15
29) Starborn Astra
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 149
- Energy: 149
- Electromagnetic: 149
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
30) Starborn Avitus
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 235
- Energy: 235
- Electromagnetic: 235
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
31) Starborn Bellum
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 214
- Energy: 214
- Electromagnetic: 214
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
32) Starborn Gravitas
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 203
- Energy: 203
- Electromagnetic: 203
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
33) Starborn Locus
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 170
- Energy: 170
- Electromagnetic: 170
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
34) Starborn Materia
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 159
- Energy: 159
- Electromagnetic: 159
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
35) Starborn Solis
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 192
- Energy: 192
- Electromagnetic: 192
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
36) Starborn Tempus
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 224
- Energy: 224
- Electromagnetic: 224
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
37) Starborn Tenebris
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 181
- Energy: 181
- Electromagnetic: 181
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
38) Starborn Venator
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 246
- Energy: 246
- Electromagnetic: 246
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 50
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 50
39) Sysdef
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 68
- Energy: 64
- Electromagnetic: 72
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 50
- Radiation: 50
- Thermal: 30
40) Sysdef Ace
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 48
- Energy: 80
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 0
41) Sysdef Assault
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 84
- Energy: 80
- Electromagnetic: 88
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 30
42) Sysdef Combat
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 66
- Energy: 82
- Electromagnetic: 74
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 15
43) Sysdef Recon
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 53
- Energy: 85
- Electromagnetic: 69
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 20
44) Trackers Alliance
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 144
- Energy: 122
- Electromagnetic: 128
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 10
45) UC Ace
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 56
- Energy: 72
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 30
46) UC Antixeno
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 76
- Energy: 92
- Electromagnetic: 84
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 0
47) UC Combat
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 58
- Energy: 90
- Electromagnetic: 74
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 0
48) UC Marine
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 72
- Energy: 56
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
49) UC Sec Combat
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 82
- Energy: 66
- Electromagnetic: 74
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 20
- Radiation: 10
- Thermal: 30
50) UC Sec Recon
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 85
- Energy: 53
- Electromagnetic: 69
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 0
- Corrosive: 30
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
51) UC Sec Starlaw
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 88
- Energy: 72
- Electromagnetic: 80
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 0
52) UC Security
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 80
- Energy: 48
- Electromagnetic: 64
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 0
53) UC Startroop
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 77
- Energy: 61
- Electromagnetic: 69
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 0
- Thermal: 15
54) UC Urbanwar
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 64
- Energy: 68
- Electromagnetic: 72
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 20
- Corrosive: 10
- Radiation: 30
- Thermal: 0
55) UC Vanguard
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 64
- Energy: 68
- Electromagnetic: 72
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
56) UC Wardog
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 64
- Energy: 96
- Electromagnetic: 80
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 30
- Corrosive: 0
- Radiation: 20
- Thermal: 10
57) Va'Runn
Damage Resistance
- Physical: 68
- Energy: 64
- Electromagnetic: 72
Environmental Resistance
- Airborne: 15
- Corrosive: 15
- Radiation: 15
- Thermal: 15
This concludes the list of all Spacesuits available in Starfield. While exploring, you can find or craft some modded variants of the armor that will boost their statistics even further.