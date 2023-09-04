Esports & Gaming

All Spacesuits in Starfield

All Spacesuits in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)
Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023. The game contains a plethora of armor sets to protect you from a variety of dangerous threats around space stations situated on planets. These pieces of protective equipment, also known as Spacesuits, determine the amount of damage you can resist against the opposition.

The Spacesuits in Starfield are categorized into two variants: Damage Resistance and Environmental Resistance. Physical, Energy, and Electromagnetic damage types are blocked by Damage Resistance. Environmental Resistance blocks Airborne, Corrosive, Radiation, and Thermal damage in Starfield.

This article will cover every Spacesuit in Starfield.

Starfield has various Spacesuits to protect players from different damage types

There are 57 Spacesuits available in Starfield. They are as follows:

1) Bounty Hunter

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 128
  • Energy: 132
  • Electromagnetic: 136

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

2) Constellation

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 78
  • Energy: 46
  • Electromagnetic: 62

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 30

3) Cydonia

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: ?
  • Energy: ?
  • Electromagnetic: ?

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 0

4) Deep Mining

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 69
  • Energy: 37
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

5) Deep Recon

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 61
  • Energy: 77
  • Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 20

6) Deepcore

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 57
  • Energy: 53
  • Electromagnetic: 61

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

7) Deepseeker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 78
  • Energy: 74
  • Electromagnetic: 82

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 0

8) Deimos

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 53
  • Energy: 57
  • Electromagnetic: 61

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 0

9) Ecliptic

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 58
  • Energy: 62
  • Electromagnetic: 66

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 30

10) Experimental Nishina

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 89
  • Energy: 121
  • Electromagnetic: 105

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

11) Explorer

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 55
  • Energy: 66
  • Electromagnetic: 58

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

12) Gran-Gran's

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 76
  • Energy: 60
  • Electromagnetic: 68

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 35

13) Ground Crew

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 45
  • Energy: 61
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

14) Mantis

Mantis Spacesuit in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)
Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 116
  • Energy: 84
  • Electromagnetic: 100

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

15) Mark I

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 120
  • Energy: 136
  • Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

16) Mercenary

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 112
  • Energy: 144
  • Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 15

17) Mercury

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 108
  • Energy: 92
  • Electromagnetic: 100

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 25
  • Corrosive: 25
  • Radiation: 25
  • Thermal: 25

18) Monster Costume

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 50
  • Energy: 50
  • Electromagnetic: 50

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 0

19) Navigator

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 37
  • Energy: 69
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 20

20) Old Earth

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 136
  • Energy: 132
  • Electromagnetic: 140

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 20

21) Pirate Assualt

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 61
  • Energy: 45
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

22) Pirate Charger

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 61
  • Energy: 45
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

23) Pirate Sniper

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 57
  • Energy: 53
  • Electromagnetic: 61

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 10

24) Ranger

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 96
  • Energy: 64
  • Electromagnetic: 80

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 10
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 30

25) Shocktroop

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 80
  • Energy: 84
  • Electromagnetic: 88

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 30

26) Space Trucker

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 45
  • Energy: 61
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 0

27) Spacesuit

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 73
  • Energy: 77
  • Electromagnetic: 81

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 10

28) Star Roamer

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 37
  • Energy: 69
  • Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 15

29) Starborn Astra

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 149
  • Energy: 149
  • Electromagnetic: 149

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

30) Starborn Avitus

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 235
  • Energy: 235
  • Electromagnetic: 235

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

31) Starborn Bellum

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 214
  • Energy: 214
  • Electromagnetic: 214

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

32) Starborn Gravitas

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 203
  • Energy: 203
  • Electromagnetic: 203

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

33) Starborn Locus

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 170
  • Energy: 170
  • Electromagnetic: 170

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

34) Starborn Materia

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 159
  • Energy: 159
  • Electromagnetic: 159

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

35) Starborn Solis

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 192
  • Energy: 192
  • Electromagnetic: 192

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

36) Starborn Tempus

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 224
  • Energy: 224
  • Electromagnetic: 224

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

37) Starborn Tenebris

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 181
  • Energy: 181
  • Electromagnetic: 181

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

38) Starborn Venator

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 246
  • Energy: 246
  • Electromagnetic: 246

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 50
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 50

39) Sysdef

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 68
  • Energy: 64
  • Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 50
  • Radiation: 50
  • Thermal: 30

40) Sysdef Ace

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 48
  • Energy: 80
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 0

41) Sysdef Assault

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 84
  • Energy: 80
  • Electromagnetic: 88

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 30

42) Sysdef Combat

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 66
  • Energy: 82
  • Electromagnetic: 74

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 15

43) Sysdef Recon

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 53
  • Energy: 85
  • Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 20

44) Trackers Alliance

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 144
  • Energy: 122
  • Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 10

45) UC Ace

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 56
  • Energy: 72
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 30

46) UC Antixeno

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 76
  • Energy: 92
  • Electromagnetic: 84

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 0

47) UC Combat

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 58
  • Energy: 90
  • Electromagnetic: 74

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 0

48) UC Marine

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 72
  • Energy: 56
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

49) UC Sec Combat

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 82
  • Energy: 66
  • Electromagnetic: 74

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 20
  • Radiation: 10
  • Thermal: 30

50) UC Sec Recon

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 85
  • Energy: 53
  • Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 0
  • Corrosive: 30
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

51) UC Sec Starlaw

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 88
  • Energy: 72
  • Electromagnetic: 80

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 0

52) UC Security

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 80
  • Energy: 48
  • Electromagnetic: 64

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 0

53) UC Startroop

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 77
  • Energy: 61
  • Electromagnetic: 69

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 0
  • Thermal: 15

54) UC Urbanwar

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 64
  • Energy: 68
  • Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 20
  • Corrosive: 10
  • Radiation: 30
  • Thermal: 0

55) UC Vanguard

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 64
  • Energy: 68
  • Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

56) UC Wardog

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 64
  • Energy: 96
  • Electromagnetic: 80

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 30
  • Corrosive: 0
  • Radiation: 20
  • Thermal: 10

57) Va'Runn

Damage Resistance

  • Physical: 68
  • Energy: 64
  • Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

  • Airborne: 15
  • Corrosive: 15
  • Radiation: 15
  • Thermal: 15

This concludes the list of all Spacesuits available in Starfield. While exploring, you can find or craft some modded variants of the armor that will boost their statistics even further.

