All spells confirmed in Hogwarts Legacy so far

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming new fantasy role-playing game from Warner Bros. Games, is right around the corner. Early access for Deluxe Edition owners starts within a day (from the time of writing). Developed by Avalanche Games, it is the definitive Potterverse role-playing game that fans of the Harry Potter media have been asking for since a decade.

While Warner Bros. Games have been fairly secretive in revealing any information regarding the game and its story details and gameplay mechanics, keen-eyed fans have managed to find a few key details about the combat and spells that it might feature.

One of the very few things that has been confirmed so far are a few spells that players can expect to find in Hogwarts Legacy. Being a game about sorcerers, wizards, witches, and everything in between, Avalanche's upcoming fantasy role-playing game is going to feature a huge roster of spells, including a few that fans might recognize from the Harry Potter novels.

Here are all the spells in Hogwarts Legacy that have been confirmed so far.

From Wingardium Leviosa to Stupefy, here are all the spells confirmed in Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world community has been able to spot many of the familiar spells and a few new ones in the game's promotional trailers and gameplay livestreams. Here's a list of all the known and confirmed spells in Hogwarts Legacy so far:

Wingardium Leviosa: A very powerful charm in the Potterverse. Allows the caster to make their target(s) levitate.

A very powerful charm in the Potterverse. Allows the caster to make their target(s) levitate. Avada Kedavra: One of the deadliest curses of the wizarding world due to its ability to instantly kill the target. Due to how dangerous the spell can be, Avada Kedavra is one among the three unforgivable curses in the Potterverse.

One of the deadliest curses of the wizarding world due to its ability to instantly kill the target. Due to how dangerous the spell can be, Avada Kedavra is one among the three unforgivable curses in the Potterverse. Bombarda: Causes a small explosion at the specified location or on the target, best used to blast open doors or locks.

Causes a small explosion at the specified location or on the target, best used to blast open doors or locks. Confringo: This curse causes the targets to explode, and is a much more powerful version of the Bombarda spell.

This curse causes the targets to explode, and is a much more powerful version of the Bombarda spell. Accio: Spell used to summon specific object(s) towards the caster.

Spell used to summon specific object(s) towards the caster. Incendio: Allows the caster to conjure flames that can be employed for lighting fires, melting ice, or in any other scenario where fire may be required.

Allows the caster to conjure flames that can be employed for lighting fires, melting ice, or in any other scenario where fire may be required. Levioso: An older version of the levitation spell, allows caster to make their target levitate for a very short duration.

An older version of the levitation spell, allows caster to make their target levitate for a very short duration. Lumos: Allows caster to illuminate the tip of their wand with bright light.

Oppugno: Allows the caster to attacks their target(s) with whatever object or objects are directed by the spell, much like a telekinesis, but with a very short range.

Allows the caster to attacks their target(s) with whatever object or objects are directed by the spell, much like a telekinesis, but with a very short range. Petrificus Totalus: Allows the caster to temporarily paralyze their target.

Allows the caster to temporarily paralyze their target. Crucio: Allows the caster to inflict excruciating pain on the target, and also has the potential to cause madness for said target, on prolonged exposure to the spell. Crucio is another one of the three unforgivable curses.

Allows the caster to inflict excruciating pain on the target, and also has the potential to cause madness for said target, on prolonged exposure to the spell. Crucio is another one of the three unforgivable curses. Depulso: This spell allows the caster to push their target away, and it works on both living and non-animate entities.

This spell allows the caster to push their target away, and it works on both living and non-animate entities. Descendo: Allows caster to lower their target or makes them fall.

Allows caster to lower their target or makes them fall. Diffindo: Casters can use this spell to cut anything, mostly in-animate objects.

Casters can use this spell to cut anything, mostly in-animate objects. Expelliarmus: Allows caster to disarm their target.

Allows caster to disarm their target. Glacius: Allows casters to freeze their target in place with ice-cold air.

Allows casters to freeze their target in place with ice-cold air. Protego: A general protection spell that protects the caster with a shield and can deflect spells and block physical forces.

A general protection spell that protects the caster with a shield and can deflect spells and block physical forces. Reparo: A spell used to fix the broken assets that the caster targets.

A spell used to fix the broken assets that the caster targets. Revelio: A spell used to unveil secrets surrounding the targeted person or object.

A spell used to unveil secrets surrounding the targeted person or object. Stupefy: A spell that allows the caster to knock their target unconscious.

A spell that allows the caster to knock their target unconscious. Imperio: A forbidden spell that grants the caster total and complete control over their target. The last and final one among the three unforgivable curses.

A forbidden spell that grants the caster total and complete control over their target. The last and final one among the three unforgivable curses. Unknown: A spell that allows the caster to blend in with their environment, making them temporarily invisible to their targets.

These spells are just the tip of the iceberg as Hogwarts Legacy is filled to the brim with some really powerful spells and curses for players to use when they get their hands on the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, with early access for Deluxe Edition owners starting from February 7, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

Poll : 0 votes