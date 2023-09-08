All Starfield powers ranked

Much like Skyrim, Bethesda’s latest RPG phenomenon, Starfield, features an intriguing set of “abilities.” These abilities are analogous to the magical powers of Skyrim and offer various beneficial effects - ranging from combat perks to additional dialogue options. There are a total of 24 Powers that can be unlocked during the campaign, each offering a unique set of effects.

Prioritizing which Power to unlock can be quite cumbersome, and as such, this article will list the best Starfield Powers to obtain.

Note: This particular Starfield article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

All 24 Starfield powers ranked

A list of all the available Powers in Starfield is listed below. The list is in descending order, with the more powerful abilities at the bottom and vice versa:

Void Form : Using this Power will render the player invisible for a short duration. Costs 45 points.

: Using this Power will render the player invisible for a short duration. Costs 45 points. Sense Star Stuff : Used to detect all available lifeforms in an area. Costs 15 points.

: Used to detect all available lifeforms in an area. Costs 15 points. Personal Atmosphere: Using this Power will generate an “oxygen field” that provides unlimited oxygen for a short duration. Costs 45 points.

Eternal Harvest : This power reanimates any surrounding vegetation near your vicinity. Costs 25 points.

: This power reanimates any surrounding vegetation near your vicinity. Costs 25 points. Earthbound : This particular Power will adjust nearby gravity levels to that of Earth, allowing you to traverse places better. Costs 15 points.

: This particular Power will adjust nearby gravity levels to that of Earth, allowing you to traverse places better. Costs 15 points. Elemental Pull : Grab all inorganic resources and draw them towards you. Costs 25 points.

: Grab all inorganic resources and draw them towards you. Costs 25 points. Create Vacuum : Temporarily cuts off the oxygen supply of all enemies. Costs 25 points.

: Temporarily cuts off the oxygen supply of all enemies. Costs 25 points. Anti-Gravity Field : Disables gravity in a select zone, incapacitating nearby enemies in the process. Costs 45 points.

: Disables gravity in a select zone, incapacitating nearby enemies in the process. Costs 45 points. Alien Reanimation : This perk reanimates a dead alien to fight as your ally for a short period of time. Costs 35 points.

: This perk reanimates a dead alien to fight as your ally for a short period of time. Costs 35 points. Creator’s Peace : All enemies are incapacitated for a short duration and remain unwilling to fight. Costs 25 points.

: All enemies are incapacitated for a short duration and remain unwilling to fight. Costs 25 points. Grav Dash : Used to push yourself forward by a short distance, taking enemies by surprise. Costs 15 points.

: Used to push yourself forward by a short distance, taking enemies by surprise. Costs 15 points. Gravity Wave : Unleash a focused gravity beam that knocks down foes, disarming them. Costs 25 points.

: Unleash a focused gravity beam that knocks down foes, disarming them. Costs 25 points. Gravity Well : Generates a large field of immense gravity that crushes all enemies. Costs 45 points.

: Generates a large field of immense gravity that crushes all enemies. Costs 45 points. Moon Form : Temporarily change into a rock-like state, greatly reducing incoming damage. Costs 35 points.

: Temporarily change into a rock-like state, greatly reducing incoming damage. Costs 35 points. Inner Demon : Enemies are confronted by a mirror version of themselves, distracting and damaging them in the process. Costs 35 points.

: Enemies are confronted by a mirror version of themselves, distracting and damaging them in the process. Costs 35 points. Particle Beam : Shoot out a massive energy beam that damages all enemies in its range. Costs 15 points.

: Shoot out a massive energy beam that damages all enemies in its range. Costs 15 points. Parallel Self : Creates an alternate version of your character to fight alongside you for a brief period. Costs 45 points.

: Creates an alternate version of your character to fight alongside you for a brief period. Costs 45 points. Life Forced : Steal the life force out of your foe and heal yourself. Costs 35 points.

: Steal the life force out of your foe and heal yourself. Costs 35 points. Solar Flare : Dish out immense damage to all foes in the form of a solar flare, with a chance of burning them. Costs 25 points.

: Dish out immense damage to all foes in the form of a solar flare, with a chance of burning them. Costs 25 points. Sunless Space : Deal massive ice damage to nearby foes in the form of a freeze aura. Enemies affected by this are frozen in place. Costs 35 points.

: Deal massive ice damage to nearby foes in the form of a freeze aura. Enemies affected by this are frozen in place. Costs 35 points. Supernova : Deal massive AoE damage by exploding with the power of a supernova star. Costs 45 points.

: Deal massive AoE damage by exploding with the power of a supernova star. Costs 45 points. Precognition : Allows the character to predict future events with accuracy. Costs 25 points.

: Allows the character to predict future events with accuracy. Costs 25 points. Reactive Shield : Grants a temporary shell that reflects incoming damage and reduces damage received. Costs 35 points.

: Grants a temporary shell that reflects incoming damage and reduces damage received. Costs 35 points. Phased Time: Slow down time for a brief duration of time. Costs 45 points.

