All stats in Genshin Impact, explained

Stats, or attributes in Genshin Impact are a crucial aspect of building characters and directly influence their effectiveness. Each character in the game benefits from different stats, and there are various ways to raise these, like upgrading their levels, equipping them with weapons and artifacts, and more.

To make it easier for beginners, this article lists all the different stats present in Genshin Impact and how they influence the game.

All stats in Genshin Impact

Stats are an important factor of character builds in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The stats in Genshin Impact are classified into three different types: Basic, Advanced, and Hidden.

Basic stats

HP : HP or Health Points is a stat that reflects a character's health. Once all the points are depleted, the character is knocked out and will need to be revived.

: HP or Health Points is a stat that reflects a character's health. Once all the points are depleted, the character is knocked out and will need to be revived. ATK : ATK or Attack is an offensive stat that directly influences the amount of damage dealt. It is a measure of the character's power.

: ATK or Attack is an offensive stat that directly influences the amount of damage dealt. It is a measure of the character's power. DEF : DEF or Defense is a stat that reduces the incoming damage to the character. The higher it is, the less HP is depleted when attacked.

: DEF or Defense is a stat that reduces the incoming damage to the character. The higher it is, the less HP is depleted when attacked. Elemental Mastery : Elemental Mastery, or EM, is an in-game stat that influences the strength of the elemental reactions.

: Elemental Mastery, or EM, is an in-game stat that influences the strength of the elemental reactions. Stamina: Stamina is a stat that can be increased by offering Oculi, and it affects the character's movement. It is consumed when climbing, sprinting, swimming, and more.

Advanced stats

Crit Rate : Crit Rate is a stat that determines a character's likelihood of performing a critical attack, which deals higher damage.

: Crit Rate is a stat that determines a character's likelihood of performing a critical attack, which deals higher damage. Crit DMG : The Crit DMG stat directly influences the amount of increased damage dealt by a critical attack.

: The Crit DMG stat directly influences the amount of increased damage dealt by a critical attack. Healing Bonus : The Healing Bonus stat reflects the buff to the healing generated by a character.

: The Healing Bonus stat reflects the buff to the healing generated by a character. Incoming Healing Bonus : The Incoming Healing Bonus is a buff to the healing that a character receives.

: The Incoming Healing Bonus is a buff to the healing that a character receives. Energy Recharge : This stat influences the amount of energy generated by a character.

: This stat influences the amount of energy generated by a character. Cooldown Reduction : As expected, the Cooldown Reduction stat affects the cooldown periods of the abilities.

: As expected, the Cooldown Reduction stat affects the cooldown periods of the abilities. Shield Strength : The Shield Strength stat increases the shield's capability of tanking damage.

: The Shield Strength stat increases the shield's capability of tanking damage. Elemental DMG Bonus : The DMG Bonus stat can buff all the damage of a particular type. For example, having a Pyro DMG Bonus will increase all the Pyro DMG dealt by the character.

: The DMG Bonus stat can buff all the damage of a particular type. For example, having a Pyro DMG Bonus will increase all the Pyro DMG dealt by the character. Elemental RES: RES, or Resistance, is a stat in the game that increases a character's ability to resist a type of damage. It reduces incoming damage.

Hidden stats

Movement Speed : The Movement Speed stat directly influences the speed at which a character moves in-game.

: The Movement Speed stat directly influences the speed at which a character moves in-game. Attack Speed : Attack Speed is a stat that affects the speed at which a character uses its abilities.

: Attack Speed is a stat that affects the speed at which a character uses its abilities. Stamina Consumption : This stat impacts the rate at which the characters consume their Stamina.

: This stat impacts the rate at which the characters consume their Stamina. Interruption Resistance : This stat denotes a character's ability to resist being interrupted when performing an action.

: This stat denotes a character's ability to resist being interrupted when performing an action. Damage Reduction: The Damage Reduction stat is capable of reducing incoming damage.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

