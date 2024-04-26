All Stellar Blade Beta Core locations

Stellar Blade, the newest Playstation exclusive, is an action-adventure that is inspired by the Souls games and the Devil May Cry franchise. While it is mostly focused on action and story, there are some RPG mechanics, such as character customization options as well as ability improvements through items like Beta cores.

Beta cores are special collectibles that you can find all over the world, which increases Eve's Beta Gauge. It is the energy meter that Eve uses to unleash various abilities.

There are a total of 18 beta cores in the game and they can be found in these locations: Eidos 7, Wasteland, Matrix 11, and Great Desert. Collecting the cores and improving the abilities of Eve is quite essential in the higher difficulties of Stellar Blade.

Where to find Beta Cores in Stellar Blade

Beta cores are obtained by locating the bodies of your fallen comrades. Follow these instructions to locate them in each area:

Eidos 7

You can get one by reaching the corner at the end of Silent Street .

. Once you reach the Flooded Commercial Plaza , proceed to the other end of the roadway. This Stellar Blade Beta Core is located behind the station's exterior.

, proceed to the other end of the roadway. This Stellar Blade Beta Core is located behind the station's exterior. Proceed to the clock tower and work out the puzzle (the answer is 1-2-2-5) to get to the next section. Look for any indentations on the side of the camp that you can use to swing over and access the left side. You will notice the body of one of your deceased comrades on the top.

and work out the puzzle (the answer is 1-2-2-5) to get to the next section. Look for any indentations on the side of the camp that you can use to swing over and access the left side. You will notice the body of one of your deceased comrades on the top. This Beta Core is inside a restaurant , which you will find after defeating the Corrupter Naytiba .

, which you will find after . Continue down the sewer facility until you are past the gap. There's a pit that slopes downhill and you'll find a body with the Core.

Wasteland

One Steller Blade Beta Core is at the villa, partially concealed by the debris and scrap metal.

partially concealed by the debris and scrap metal. Proceed to the abandoned apartment complex next to the zone's eastern boundary. Utilizing the monkey bar, ascend to the other ledge.

next to the zone's eastern boundary. Utilizing the monkey bar, ascend to the other ledge. In the vicinity of the southwest portion of the zone, wooden branches should be protruding from the cliffs. Swing over these to get one Stellar Blade Beta Core.

Matrix 11

When you get to the top of the crumbling bridge , you can find one of the bodies inside a train.

, you can find one of the bodies inside a train. Proceed until you get to the room where the floodgate is opened . Dive to the other side of the cell to obtain this upgrade after the water level has increased.

. Dive to the other side of the cell to obtain this upgrade after the water level has increased. There is a little room at the Rotten Labyrinth that is accessible via a tunnel.

that is accessible via a tunnel. Once you've taken out the Hive Naytiba, proceed along the sewer tunnels' circular path. You'll find it at the end.

Great Desert

You can ascend this plateau by using the yellow-painted indentations. You can utilize the rope that is created when you shoot the floating target to get to the crate.

by using the yellow-painted indentations. You can utilize the rope that is created when you shoot the floating target to get to the crate. Discovered at the Buried Ruins within a demolished structure.

within a demolished structure. The Fallen Angel side quest in Stellar Blade can be completed to obtain this Beta Core. It is given to you by a Sentinel NPC in the southeast of the Great Desert.

Locating and collecting all these Beta Core Locations in Stellar Blade can boost Eve's Beta Gauge six times.