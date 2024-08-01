All Sword of Convallaria character tierlist (February 2025)

By Dipan Saha
Modified Feb 04, 2025 09:55 GMT
Sword of Convallaria character tierlist
Sword of Convallaria character tierlist for February 2025 (Image via XD)

Sword of Convallaria is the newest free-to-play RPG from developers XD Entertainment Pte Ltd. Like any good hero collector, the game features a ton of characters to pick and raise which are of varying strengths and utility. Given that this is a gacha game, some units will always have a competitive edge over others. As it is recommended to invest in a select number of units in the beginning, familiarizing yourself with the Sword of Convallaria character tierlist is necessary.

A breakdown of the Sword of Convallaria character tierlist can be found below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Sword of Convallaria character tierlist for February 2025

Sword of Convallaria&#039;s characters can be sorted into a tierlist (Image via XD)
Sword of Convallaria's characters can be sorted into a tierlist (Image via XD)

The Sword of Convallaria character tierlist can be found in the table below, sorted into SS, S, A, and B rank units:

also-read-trending Trending

Tier

Characters

SS

Gloria, Inanna, Dantalion, Beryl

S

Col, NonoWill, LilyWill, Magnus, Nungal, Alexei, Simona

A

Maitha, Rawiyah, Faycal, Samantha, Momo, Guzman, Cocoa

B

Leonide, Miguel, Iggy, Garcia, Xavier, Teadon, Nergal, Edda

The Sword of Convallaria character tierlist is further expanded upon below:

SS Tier

This includes the best of the best. All units mentioned within this tier are gacha-only, and can easily decimate through the toughest battles. These characters are your top priority when rerolling, with units such as Beryl and Dantalion being your primary DPS. On the other hand, Gloria and Innana remain your go-to support class units.

S Tier

The S Tier includes characters who are still respectably strong but have less utility and/or niches compared to SS units. Col and Magnus are your primary picks here. Pairing Magnus with Dantalion is also very well worth it.

A Tier

The A Tier of units includes average units who can still hold their own in battle while being comparatively compromised compared to the prior two tiers. For example, Maitha is a great tank, while Samantha is an excellent healer — both of whom are necessary to keep your party alive in the longer battles.

B Tier

The B Tier comprises average units who do not particularly excel in any task. While not exactly useless, readers might find it in their best interests to replace them as soon as they get their hands on more powerful ones.

Read more: All Sword of Convallaria codes

Keep in mind that Convallaria is a free-to-play, live-service title, and this tier list is subject to change as the game receives content updates. The list will be updated over time and is only indicative of this month’s meta.

Furthermore, each character within this list can comfortably clear most of the game’s PvE content, regardless of rarity. As such, readers can safely choose their favorite units over meta compositions.

Check out more game-related guides:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी