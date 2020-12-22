All Tarot Card Locations in Cyberpunk 2077

Tarot cards in Cyberpunk 2077 are the only real collectibles present in game. These cards are associated in part with V's relationship with Johnny and V's friendship with Misty.

Those who love exploring open-world games will love roaming Night City while hunting down these tarot cards.

How to find the Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077

What is intriguing here is that the Tarot cards in Cyberpunk 2077 aren't really cards. They are murals sprayed on different walls around Night City. However, they aren't like grafitti that people are used to seeing on the walls. These murals are only visible to V and Johnny, making them fairly special.

Now, when players have found their first tarot card in Cyberpunk 2077, they'll have to go to Misty and Viktor to inform them about the rest of the tarot cards that are littered around Night City.

According to the video above, there are 20 tarot cards in total.

The night city map shows all the tarot card locations (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Surprisingly though, these tarot cards are very easy to find in Cyberpunk 2077. They're marked on the mini-map from the very beginning, like the one circled in yellow in the image above. All of these cards are pretty close to the fast travel points, easing the task of collecting these cards. Players could choose to collect these from the very beginning, or wait for all the regions in the game to get unlocked.

As for the reward, V gets a small dreamcatcher which is hung over a bed in his/her bedroom in Cyberpunk 2077. Players will also receive the "Wandering Fool' achievement for collecting all the dreamcatchers.

Despite being murals, there is a greater meanings behind these that is related to the Tarot cards found in an original tarot card deck.

Once all the cards are found and the player goes back to Misty, she tells the player that there are more cards to be found but those cards cannot be found like the others. Instead, these cards are linked to the different endings of the game.