The Game Awards (TGA 2023) is already off to a flyer, with the first set of awards announced, along with a host of new titles that will be coming soon and later in the future. This year's awards feature indie sensations and AAA giants that were released over the last 12 months in 2023.

The list of awards not only includes video games that have done well, but the esports side of things has also been given due importance. This includes identifying the best performers, coaches, and esports organizations spread across different genres.

While all the rewards are yet to be announced, here's the overall list of winners at The Game Awards (TGA 2023) so far.

Complete list of The Game Awards (TGA 2023) winners

The Game Awards 2023 have announced the following winners across multiple categories so far:

Best Family Game

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Award for Innovation and Accessibility

Forza Motorsport

Best esports athlete

Faker

Best esports coach

Potter

Best esports event

2023 League of Legends World Championships

Best esports game

Valorant

Best esports team

JD Gaming

Content Creator of the Year

Ironmouse

Best Performance

Neil Newborn (The Baldur's Gate 3)

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

While the winners are mostly expected, there are certain surprises as well.