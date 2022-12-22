All Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands December and January Shift Codes for Skeleton Keys

Being the third spin-off of the iconic Borderlands series, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has been a fairly successful looter shooter that many franchise fans got to enjoy when the game was officially released earlier this year.

The game features plenty of loot that you can collect as you progress through the narrative and, while most of these items will be disposed of, there are a few drops that you will definitely want to keep.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands



One of the best ways to obtain premium loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be through the use of Skeleton Keys. Using these, you can obtain some of the rarest drops in the game as you keep exploring the map.

Additionally, Gearbox Software has made it so that you can claim these Skeleton Keys by simply redeeming Shift Codes in the game. Shift Codes have been a staple in the Borderlands franchise, and with its return in this spin-off game, players are allowed to redeem them and obtain Skeleton Keys.

To that end, the developers have already announced the Shift Codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which will be made available in the upcoming days and weeks. Interested readers can refer to this article to learn more about the latest codes and their expiry dates.

All December and January Shift Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Listed below are the codes and the subsequent rewards that you can redeem, as well as the dates that they expire:

1) 3 Skeleton Keys

Code: 3TFTB-XKHXB-F5BC5-JTJTJ-HK96X

Expiry date: December 22, 2022

2) 5 Skeleton Keys

Code: J3FJT-BWKSJ-9JBXK-T33T3-RT966

Expiry Date: December 31, 2022

3) 5 Skeleton Keys

Code: BTRB3-FRCS3-SBB65-JBTJ3-ZFKK3

Expiry Date: January 7, 2023

4) Astral Body Armor Pattern

Code: 3TFJ3-SCC93-HJBRK-33JTB-F9XXK

Expiry Date: January 7, 2023

These codes are universal, which means they can be used by players on any supported platform, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It should be noted that, to redeem these codes, you will be required to enter the codes exactly as listed above.

Considering that these codes are case-sensitive, it’s important that you either copy and paste them, or manually enter them exactly as they are to claim your reward.

As mentioned before, each of these codes comes with its own expiration date. Shift Codes in the Borderlands games and in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands only remain active for a limited period of time.

If you're not redeeming them within their active time period, you won't be able to get your hands on the Skeleton Keys that they are offering. Furthermore, one of these codes is offering an Astral Body Armor Pattern, so players looking to get this item will finally be able to obtain it after redeeming the respective code in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

In the unfortunate case where you do miss out on the window, you can always wait for the next batch of Shift Codes that Gearbox are likely to provide.

Presently, Skeleton Keys are some of the best ways to earn premium rewards in the game. These generally contain some of the most powerful gear that you can obtain, and are sure to help you have an easier time grinding out some of the harder end-game content in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

