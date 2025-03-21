  • home icon
All Tool Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

By Siddharth Wadhwan
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:09 GMT
Assassin
All Tool Skills for Naoe (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally out, and players are enjoying their time playing as Naoe and Yasuke. If you have chosen to go the assassin route, you will be spending hours unlocking tools for Naoe, which can be used during gameplay. These also have skills attached to them that are crucial for making your equipment powerful.

That said, here are all the Tool Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.

All available Tool Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Tool Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)
Tool Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Your Knowledge Rank is tied to your skills, playing a crucial part in unlocking them. Here are all of Naoe's Tool Skills available in the game.

Knowledge Rank 1

Tool SkillsUnlock ConditionEffect
Tools MasterySpend 4 / 11 / 18 / 28 / 39 / 49 / 60 Mastery PointsChance to refill a Tool on use - 1% / 2% / 3% / 4% / 5% / 6% / 7% / 8%.
Tool ProfessionalSpend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery PointsIncrease damage with Tools by 3% / 9% / 18%.
Smoke Bomb1 Mastery PointThrow a smoke bomb and break all lines of sight.
KunaiTBDThrow a Kunai that deals 400% damage. Headshots on unsuspecting enemies will remove 1 Health Segments.
Quick Throw1 Mastery PointAutomatically throw the equipped tool at the closest enemy or object.
Knowledge Rank 2

Tool SkillsUnlock ConditionEffect
Larger Tool Bag I2 Mastery PointsIncrease maximum capacity for all tools. +1 Kunai, +1 Shuriken, +1 Smoke Bomb, +1 Shinobi Bell.
Shinobi Bell1 Mastery PointThrow a Shinobi Bell that distracts nearby enemies.
Enduring Haze2 Mastery PointsSmoke bomb has its duration increased to 10 seconds.
Kunai Assassination Damage I 3 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.
Shuriken 2 Mastery Points Throw a Shuriken that deals 100% damage. Staggers enemies and can be used on the environment.
Knowledge Rank 3

Tool SkillsUnlock ConditionEffect
Adrenaline GeneratorSpend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery PointsIncrease Adrenaline Gain by 3% / 8% / 15%.
Golden Bell2 Mastery PointsShinobi Bell is now golden, and its shine can attract enemies from afar.
Armor PiercingRank 1: 2 Mastery Points
Rank 2: 1 Mastery Point		Rank 1: Kunai now have 50% Armor Piercing.
Rank 2: Increase Kunai damage by 10%.
Knowledge Rank 4

Tool SkillsUnlock ConditionEffect
Larger Tool Bag II3 Mastery PointsIncrease maximum capacity for all tools. +1 Kunai, +2 Shuriken, +1 Smoke Bomb, +2 Shinobi Bell.
Widespread TBDSmoke Bomb has its radius increased to 10 meters.
Kunai Assassination Damage II 5 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.
Bank Shot Rank 1: 3 Mastery Points
Rank 2: 1 Mastery Point		Rank 1: Shuriken can now bounce between targets.
Rank 2: Increase Shuriken damage by 10%.
Knowledge Rank 5

Tool SkillsUnlock ConditionEffect
Tool Affliction Proficiency Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase Affliction buildup with Tools by 2% / 5% / 9%.
Louder Chimes 2 Mastery Points Shinobi Bell has its radius increased to 5 meters.
Triple Threat TBDThrow 3 Shurikens at the same time for the cost of 1.
Knowledge Rank 6

Tool SkillsUnlock ConditionEffect
Everlast TBDKunai no longer breaks and can be retrieved
Kunai Assassination Damage III TBDNaoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.
How to unlock skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Completing open-world activities in the game will allow you to increase your Knowledge Rank. This is a leveling system in which crossing certain levels will give you Mastery Points that you can use to unlock skills for Naoe's arsenal of weapons.

Getting these points is fairly simple, as they are tied to the game's XP system. You can acquire XP by completing side quests, main missions, and various objectives in AC Shadows.

Edited by Niladri Roy
