All Tool Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally out, and players are enjoying their time playing as Naoe and Yasuke. If you have chosen to go the assassin route, you will be spending hours unlocking tools for Naoe, which can be used during gameplay. These also have skills attached to them that are crucial for making your equipment powerful.

That said, here are all the Tool Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.

All available Tool Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Tool Skills in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Your Knowledge Rank is tied to your skills, playing a crucial part in unlocking them. Here are all of Naoe's Tool Skills available in the game.

Knowledge Rank 1

Tool Skills Unlock Condition Effect Tools Mastery Spend 4 / 11 / 18 / 28 / 39 / 49 / 60 Mastery Points Chance to refill a Tool on use - 1% / 2% / 3% / 4% / 5% / 6% / 7% / 8%. Tool Professional Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase damage with Tools by 3% / 9% / 18%. Smoke Bomb 1 Mastery Point Throw a smoke bomb and break all lines of sight. Kunai TBD Throw a Kunai that deals 400% damage. Headshots on unsuspecting enemies will remove 1 Health Segments. Quick Throw 1 Mastery Point Automatically throw the equipped tool at the closest enemy or object.

Knowledge Rank 2

Tool Skills Unlock Condition Effect Larger Tool Bag I 2 Mastery Points Increase maximum capacity for all tools. +1 Kunai, +1 Shuriken, +1 Smoke Bomb, +1 Shinobi Bell. Shinobi Bell 1 Mastery Point Throw a Shinobi Bell that distracts nearby enemies. Enduring Haze 2 Mastery Points Smoke bomb has its duration increased to 10 seconds. Kunai Assassination Damage I 3 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai. Shuriken 2 Mastery Points Throw a Shuriken that deals 100% damage. Staggers enemies and can be used on the environment.

Knowledge Rank 3

Tool Skills Unlock Condition Effect Adrenaline Generator Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase Adrenaline Gain by 3% / 8% / 15%. Golden Bell 2 Mastery Points Shinobi Bell is now golden, and its shine can attract enemies from afar. Armor Piercing Rank 1: 2 Mastery Points

Rank 2: 1 Mastery Point Rank 1: Kunai now have 50% Armor Piercing.

Rank 2: Increase Kunai damage by 10%.

Knowledge Rank 4

Tool Skills Unlock Condition Effect Larger Tool Bag II 3 Mastery Points Increase maximum capacity for all tools. +1 Kunai, +2 Shuriken, +1 Smoke Bomb, +2 Shinobi Bell. Widespread TBD Smoke Bomb has its radius increased to 10 meters. Kunai Assassination Damage II 5 Mastery Points Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai. Bank Shot Rank 1: 3 Mastery Points

Rank 2: 1 Mastery Point Rank 1: Shuriken can now bounce between targets.

Rank 2: Increase Shuriken damage by 10%.

Knowledge Rank 5

Tool Skills Unlock Condition Effect Tool Affliction Proficiency Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points Increase Affliction buildup with Tools by 2% / 5% / 9%. Louder Chimes 2 Mastery Points Shinobi Bell has its radius increased to 5 meters. Triple Threat TBD Throw 3 Shurikens at the same time for the cost of 1.

Knowledge Rank 6

Tool Skills Unlock Condition Effect Everlast TBD Kunai no longer breaks and can be retrieved Kunai Assassination Damage III TBD Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.

How to unlock skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Completing open-world activities in the game will allow you to increase your Knowledge Rank. This is a leveling system in which crossing certain levels will give you Mastery Points that you can use to unlock skills for Naoe's arsenal of weapons.

Getting these points is fairly simple, as they are tied to the game's XP system. You can acquire XP by completing side quests, main missions, and various objectives in AC Shadows.

