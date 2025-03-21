All Tool Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally out, and players are enjoying their time playing as Naoe and Yasuke. If you have chosen to go the assassin route, you will be spending hours unlocking tools for Naoe, which can be used during gameplay. These also have skills attached to them that are crucial for making your equipment powerful.
That said, here are all the Tool Skills that can be unlocked in the game for Naoe.
All available Tool Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Chance to refill a Tool on use - 1% / 2% / 3% / 4% / 5% / 6% / 7% / 8%.
Tool Professional
Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points
Increase damage with Tools by 3% / 9% / 18%.
Smoke Bomb
1 Mastery Point
Throw a smoke bomb and break all lines of sight.
Kunai
TBD
Throw a Kunai that deals 400% damage. Headshots on unsuspecting enemies will remove 1 Health Segments.
Quick Throw
1 Mastery Point
Automatically throw the equipped tool at the closest enemy or object.
Knowledge Rank 2
Tool Skills
Unlock Condition
Effect
Larger Tool Bag I
2 Mastery Points
Increase maximum capacity for all tools. +1 Kunai, +1 Shuriken, +1 Smoke Bomb, +1 Shinobi Bell.
Shinobi Bell
1 Mastery Point
Throw a Shinobi Bell that distracts nearby enemies.
Enduring Haze
2 Mastery Points
Smoke bomb has its duration increased to 10 seconds.
Kunai Assassination Damage I
3 Mastery Points
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.
Shuriken
2 Mastery Points
Throw a Shuriken that deals 100% damage. Staggers enemies and can be used on the environment.
Knowledge Rank 3
Tool Skills
Unlock Condition
Effect
Adrenaline Generator
Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points
Increase Adrenaline Gain by 3% / 8% / 15%.
Golden Bell
2 Mastery Points
Shinobi Bell is now golden, and its shine can attract enemies from afar.
Armor Piercing
Rank 1: 2 Mastery Points Rank 2: 1 Mastery Point
Rank 1: Kunai now have 50% Armor Piercing. Rank 2: Increase Kunai damage by 10%.
Knowledge Rank 4
Tool Skills
Unlock Condition
Effect
Larger Tool Bag II
3 Mastery Points
Increase maximum capacity for all tools. +1 Kunai, +2 Shuriken, +1 Smoke Bomb, +2 Shinobi Bell.
Widespread
TBD
Smoke Bomb has its radius increased to 10 meters.
Kunai Assassination Damage II
5 Mastery Points
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.
Bank Shot
Rank 1: 3 Mastery Points Rank 2: 1 Mastery Point
Rank 1: Shuriken can now bounce between targets. Rank 2: Increase Shuriken damage by 10%.
Knowledge Rank 5
Tool Skills
Unlock Condition
Effect
Tool Affliction Proficiency
Spend 1 / 2 / 3 Mastery Points
Increase Affliction buildup with Tools by 2% / 5% / 9%.
Louder Chimes
2 Mastery Points
Shinobi Bell has its radius increased to 5 meters.
Triple Threat
TBD
Throw 3 Shurikens at the same time for the cost of 1.
Knowledge Rank 6
Tool Skills
Unlock Condition
Effect
Everlast
TBD
Kunai no longer breaks and can be retrieved
Kunai Assassination Damage III
TBD
Naoe removes 1 additional Health Segment with Kunai.
How to unlock skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Completing open-world activities in the game will allow you to increase your Knowledge Rank. This is a leveling system in which crossing certain levels will give you Mastery Points that you can use to unlock skills for Naoe's arsenal of weapons.
Getting these points is fairly simple, as they are tied to the game's XP system. You can acquire XP by completing side quests, main missions, and various objectives in AC Shadows.
