All Unique Policies in Civilization 7

Civilization 7 brings back an improved version of Policies from the previous game in the series. This time around, players get more control over the way they utilize these to enhance their in-game stats. Since the game offers too many Policies to keep track of, we decided to put them on a list. This will help you on the side, as you can see all the Unique Policies in Civilization 7 along with their effects.

List of every Unique Policy in Civilization 7

Policies are a significant aspect of Civilization 7 (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@Realm Gaming)

Here is every Unique Policy in Civilization 7:

City of Peace (Abbasid): All Buildings receive a +1 Science adjacency with the Town Hall and Palace.

All Buildings receive a +1 Science adjacency with the Town Hall and Palace. Sales and Trade (Abbasid): +3 Gold and Science for each Resource assigned to Cities with at least 8 Urban Population.

+3 Gold and Science for each Resource assigned to Cities with at least 8 Urban Population. Compendious Book (Abbasid): +4 Science in Towns.

+4 Science in Towns. Military-Industrial Complex: +50% Production towards training all Military Units, but +1 Gold maintenance for all Units.

+50% Production towards training all Military Units, but +1 Gold maintenance for all Units. Strategic Railways: +20% Production towards constructing Buildings and Improvements in Cities with a Rail Station.

+20% Production towards constructing Buildings and Improvements in Cities with a Rail Station. Scorched Earth: +5 Combat Strength for all Units when attacking. +25% yields and HP from pillaging.

+5 Combat Strength for all Units when attacking. +25% yields and HP from pillaging. Port of Nations (Aksum): +2 Culture and Gold for every active Trade Route

+2 Culture and Gold for every active Trade Route Throne of My Fathers (Aksum): +2 Culture on Resources Adjacent to Coast.

+2 Culture on Resources Adjacent to Coast. May This Please the People (Aksum): +15% Gold in Cities Adjacent to Coast.

+15% Gold in Cities Adjacent to Coast. Gold Rush (America): +5 Gold for in Settlements for every Resource assigned to them.

+5 Gold for in Settlements for every Resource assigned to them. Robber Baron (America): +2 Influence for in Settlements for every Resource assigned to them.

+2 Influence for in Settlements for every Resource assigned to them. Lend-Lease (America): +25 Gold and '+5 Influence for every Trade Route.

+25 Gold and '+5 Influence for every Trade Route. Clan Society (Buganda): +3 Happiness in Settlements for every other nearby Settlement within 6 tiles.

+3 Happiness in Settlements for every other nearby Settlement within 6 tiles. Ng'oma (Buganda): +5 Combat Strength when Units are adjacent to a Lake.

+5 Combat Strength when Units are adjacent to a Lake. Interlacustrine (Buganda): All Buildings gain an adjacency from Lakes.

All Buildings gain an adjacency from Lakes. Collectivization: Town gains Food equal to your Expansionist Attribute. -5 Happiness in Cities.

Town gains Food equal to your Expansionist Attribute. -5 Happiness in Cities. Naukograd: Town gains Scientific equal to your Scientific Attributes. -5 Culture in Cities.

Town gains Scientific equal to your Scientific Attributes. -5 Culture in Cities. Devakoshta (Chola): +3 Culture on Gold Buildings.

+3 Culture on Gold Buildings. Marakkalam (Chola): -1 Gold Maintenance for Naval Units.

-1 Gold Maintenance for Naval Units. Angadi (Chola): +4 Gold in Settlements other than your Capital if they have a Water Building.

+4 Gold in Settlements other than your Capital if they have a Water Building. Productive Forces Determinism: +3 Science from Specialists. -3 Gold in Towns.

+3 Science from Specialists. -3 Gold in Towns. Proletariat: +6 Food from Specialists. -3 Happiness in Towns.

+6 Food from Specialists. -3 Happiness in Towns. Fireside Chats: +4 Happiness from Specialists. -3 Gold in Towns.

+4 Happiness from Specialists. -3 Gold in Towns. Suffrage: +3 Culture from Specialists. -3 Production in Towns.

+3 Culture from Specialists. -3 Production in Towns. Akhet (Egypt): +1 Food on Navigable Rivers.

+1 Food on Navigable Rivers. Riches of the Duat (Egypt): +15% Production towards constructing Wonders.

+15% Production towards constructing Wonders. Kemet (Egypt): +1 Culture on Navigable Rivers.

+1 Culture on Navigable Rivers. Assembly Line: +3 Production from Specialists. -3 Food in Towns.

+3 Production from Specialists. -3 Food in Towns. Dirigisme: +6 Gold from Specialists. -3 Happiness in Towns.

+6 Gold from Specialists. -3 Happiness in Towns. Style Empire (French Empire): Constructing a Building grants Culture equal to 25% of its Production cost.

Constructing a Building grants Culture equal to 25% of its Production cost. Cocorico (French Empire): When you defeat an enemy Unit, gain Culture equal to 25% of its Combat Strength.

When you defeat an enemy Unit, gain Culture equal to 25% of its Combat Strength. Bataillon-Carré (French Empire): Infantry Units gain the Swift keyword, allowing them to ignore Zone of Control.

Infantry Units gain the Swift keyword, allowing them to ignore Zone of Control. Xenia (Greece): +50% Influence towards initiating and progressing the Befriend Independent Project.

+50% Influence towards initiating and progressing the Befriend Independent Project. Strategoi (Greece): +25% Army Commander experience.

+25% Army Commander experience. Delian League (Greece): +30% Influence towards initiating Endeavors.

+30% Influence towards initiating Endeavors. Peloponnesian League (Greece): +30% Influence towards initiating Sanctions.

+30% Influence towards initiating Sanctions. Guanxi (Han China): +1 Influence on Science Buildings.

+1 Influence on Science Buildings. Jiu Qing (Han China): +1 Influence on Happiness Buildings.

+1 Influence on Happiness Buildings. Tianxia (Han China): +1 Science from Specialists.

+1 Science from Specialists. Kapa (Hawai'i): +50 Production towards constructing Culture Buildings.

+50 Production towards constructing Culture Buildings. Ahupuaʻa (Hawai'i): +4 Culture on Food Buildings in Civilization 7.

+4 Culture on Food Buildings in Civilization 7. Ho'okupu (Hawai'i): +2 Culture on Marine Terrain.

+2 Culture on Marine Terrain. Tirakuna (Inca): +15 Food in Settlements with their City Center adjacent to a Mountain or with 3 worked Mountain tiles.

+15 Food in Settlements with their City Center adjacent to a Mountain or with 3 worked Mountain tiles. Qullqa (Inca): Receive 25% of the Gold from Trade Income as Food in Civilization 7.

Receive 25% of the Gold from Trade Income as Food in Civilization 7. Quipu (Inca): Settlements receive +0.5 Gold based on Urban Population and increased Production based on Rural Population.

Settlements receive +0.5 Gold based on Urban Population and increased Production based on Rural Population. Pithi Chrat (Khmer): +4 Combat Strength for Units on Floodplains

+4 Combat Strength for Units on Floodplains Varna (Khmer): +1 Gold from Specialists in Civilization 7.

+1 Gold from Specialists in Civilization 7. Kambu-Mera (Khmer): +100% Food and Happiness Towards maintaining Specialists.

+100% Food and Happiness Towards maintaining Specialists. Free Press: Towns gain Culture equal to your Cultural Attribute. -5 Science in Cities.

Towns gain Culture equal to your Cultural Attribute. -5 Science in Cities. Welfare State: Towns gain Happiness equal to your Diplomatic Attribute. -5 Production in Cities.

Towns gain Happiness equal to your Diplomatic Attribute. -5 Production in Cities. Panji (Majapahit): +1 Culture from Specialists not in your Capital.

+1 Culture from Specialists not in your Capital. Negarakertagama (Majapahit): +33% Food towards maintaining Specialists.

+33% Food towards maintaining Specialists. Subak (Majapahit): +1 Culture and Production on Marine Terrain.

+1 Culture and Production on Marine Terrain. Charvaka (Maurya India): +3 Happiness on Science Buildings.

+3 Happiness on Science Buildings. Kshatriya (Maurya India): +4 Happiness on Military Buildings in Civilization 7.

+4 Happiness on Military Buildings in Civilization 7. Shreni (Maurya India): +1 Gold for every 5 surplus Happiness in Cities.

+1 Gold for every 5 surplus Happiness in Cities. Arthashastra (Maurya India): +1 Science for every 5 surplus Happiness in Cities.

+1 Science for every 5 surplus Happiness in Cities. Pet Kot (Maya): +1 Science on Vegetated Terrain in Cities.

+1 Science on Vegetated Terrain in Cities. Miracles of the Twins (Maya): All units gain the Poison ability, +3 Combat Strength against wounded Units.

All units gain the Poison ability, +3 Combat Strength against wounded Units. Tzolk'in (Maya): +2 Science on Happiness buildings.

+2 Science on Happiness buildings. Haab' (Maya): +2 Culture on Happiness buildings in Civilization 7.

+2 Culture on Happiness buildings in Civilization 7. Fukoku Kyōhei (Meiji Japan): When you train a Naval or Aircraft Unit, receive Science equal to 25% of its Production cost.

When you train a Naval or Aircraft Unit, receive Science equal to 25% of its Production cost. O-yatoi Gaikokujin (Meiji Japan): +1 Production and Science from Specialists.

+1 Production and Science from Specialists. Shusei Kokubō (Meiji Japan): Military Buildings receive a Production adjacency bonus from Coast.

Military Buildings receive a Production adjacency bonus from Coast. Kōkūtai (Meiji Japan): +6 Combat Strength for Aircraft Units attacking an enemy Unit engaged by a Naval Unit.

+6 Combat Strength for Aircraft Units attacking an enemy Unit engaged by a Naval Unit. Corridos (Mexico): +2 Happiness in Settlements for every Tradition slotted into the Government.

+2 Happiness in Settlements for every Tradition slotted into the Government. Cry of Dolores (Mexico): +1 Combat Strength for the Land and Naval Units in friendly Territory for every Tradition slotted into the Government.

+1 Combat Strength for the Land and Naval Units in friendly Territory for every Tradition slotted into the Government. La Reforma (Mexico): +1 Culture in Towns for every Tradition slotted into the Government.

+1 Culture in Towns for every Tradition slotted into the Government. Order and Progress (Mexico): +1 Science in Cities for every Tradition slotted in the Government.

+1 Science in Cities for every Tradition slotted in the Government. Divine Engine Division (Ming China): +2 Science for Settlements with a Garrisoned Combat Unit.

+2 Science for Settlements with a Garrisoned Combat Unit. Baojia (Ming China): +2 Science for each Resource assigned to a City. This becomes +2 in Cities other than your Capital.

+2 Science for each Resource assigned to a City. This becomes +2 in Cities other than your Capital. Grand Secretariat (Ming China): +2 Science on Gold Buildings and +2 Gold on Science buildings.

+2 Science on Gold Buildings and +2 Gold on Science buildings. Shell-Tempered Pottery (Mississippian): All buildings receive a +1 Gold Adjacency for Resources.

All buildings receive a +1 Gold Adjacency for Resources. Gift Economy (Mississippian): +1 Gold and Happiness for every imported Resource.

+1 Gold and Happiness for every imported Resource. Atassa (Mississippian): +4 Combat Strength for Ranged Units when defending.

+4 Combat Strength for Ranged Units when defending. Gerege (Mongolia): +4 Happiness Settlements not founded by you for each Resource assigned to them.

+4 Happiness Settlements not founded by you for each Resource assigned to them. Baghatur (Mongolia): +5 Combat Strength for Cavalry Units.

+5 Combat Strength for Cavalry Units. Jarlig (Mongolia): +25% Production Cities not founded by you.

+25% Production Cities not founded by you. Jins-i Kamil (Mughal): +1 Food and Gold on Farms for each adjacent Plantation, and on Plantations for each adjacent Farm.

+1 Food and Gold on Farms for each adjacent Plantation, and on Plantations for each adjacent Farm. Qilachas (Mughal): +2 Gold on Quarters and Walls.

+2 Gold on Quarters and Walls. Gunpower Empire (Mughal): +3 Combat Strength for all Units in Civilization 7.

+3 Combat Strength for all Units in Civilization 7. Mayurasana (Mughal): +25% Gold towards purchasing anything.

+25% Gold towards purchasing anything. Palisading (Norman): +50% Production towards constructing Fortification Buildings.

+50% Production towards constructing Fortification Buildings. Juré (Norman): +4 Culture from the Palace and +2 Happiness from City Hall.

+4 Culture from the Palace and +2 Happiness from City Hall. Servitium Debitum (Norman): -2 Gold Maintenance for Cavalry Units.

-2 Gold Maintenance for Cavalry Units. Familia Regis (Norman): +2 Culture for every Tradition slotted into the Government.

+2 Culture for every Tradition slotted into the Government. Bayeux Tapestry (Norman): +4 Culture in Settlements not founded by you.

+4 Culture in Settlements not founded by you. Kara (Persia): +50% Production towards Infantry Units in Civilization 7.

+50% Production towards Infantry Units in Civilization 7. Angarium (Persia): +3 Gold for every Town.

+3 Gold for every Town. Shahanshah (Persia): +3 Combat Strength for Units in enemy territory.

+3 Combat Strength for Units in enemy territory. Avant Garde: +2 Culture and Happiness on displayed Great Works.

+2 Culture and Happiness on displayed Great Works. New Deal: + 30% Production towards Constructing Wonders.

+ 30% Production towards Constructing Wonders. Their Finest Hour: +25% production towards training Air Units. +5 Combat Strength for Air Units in your own territory.

+25% production towards training Air Units. +5 Combat Strength for Air Units in your own territory. Iron Cross (Prussia): +3 Combat Strength for Units within the Command Radius of a Commander with a Commendation.

+3 Combat Strength for Units within the Command Radius of a Commander with a Commendation. Realpolitik (Prussia): +10% Production in all Cities while at war in Civilization 7.

+10% Production in all Cities while at war in Civilization 7. Mediatization (Prussia): +10% Culture in Cities not founded by you.

+10% Culture in Cities not founded by you. Coking (Prussia): +1 Production in Cities for every Resource assigned to them.

+1 Production in Cities for every Resource assigned to them. Chuang Guandong (Qing China): +25% Growth Rate in Towns with a Resource assigned to them.

+25% Growth Rate in Towns with a Resource assigned to them. Cohong (Qing China): +50% Trade Income.

+50% Trade Income. Farmland Assessment (Qing China): +5% Production towards training Land Units.

+5% Production towards training Land Units. Banner Army (Qing China): +3% Combat Strength against Land Units in Civilization 7.

+3% Combat Strength against Land Units in Civilization 7. Martial Law: Towns gain Production equal to Militaristic Attribute. -5 Happiness in Cities.

Towns gain Production equal to Militaristic Attribute. -5 Happiness in Cities. Propaganda: Towns gain Gold equal to your Economic Attribute. -5 Culture in Cities.

Towns gain Gold equal to your Economic Attribute. -5 Culture in Cities. Rationalism: +15% Gold and Science in your own Cities that are converted to your Religion.

+15% Gold and Science in your own Cities that are converted to your Religion. Religious Orders: +15% Culture and Happiness in your own Cities that are converted to your Religion.

+15% Culture and Happiness in your own Cities that are converted to your Religion. Auxilia (Rome): 5% Production towards Military Units in the Captial for every Town.

5% Production towards Military Units in the Captial for every Town. Cursus Honorum (Rome): Training an Infantry Unit grants Culture equal to 25% of its Production cost.

Training an Infantry Unit grants Culture equal to 25% of its Production cost. Latinitas (Rome): +10% Food, Gold, and Culture in Towns with a Specialization.

+10% Food, Gold, and Culture in Towns with a Specialization. Princeps Civitatis (Rome): +1 Production on Urban Districs in your Capital.

+1 Production on Urban Districs in your Capital. Emancipation Reform (Russia): +15% Production and -15% Growth in Cities.

+15% Production and -15% Growth in Cities. Westernization (Russia): +15% Science and -15% Culture in Cities in Civilization 7.

+15% Science and -15% Culture in Cities in Civilization 7. General Moroz (Russia): +15% Combat Strength for Units in Tundra.

+15% Combat Strength for Units in Tundra. Bread Dance (Shawnee): +4 Culture to all Farming Towns and '+4 Food to all Fishing Towns.

+4 Culture to all Farming Towns and '+4 Food to all Fishing Towns. Kakawfe Pafkotaweta (Shawnee): Every time a Storm, Flood, or Volcanic Eruption has provided Fertility this Age receive +1 Culture and +2 Gold. Improvements, Buildings, and Urban Districts do not get Pillaged by Storms.

Every time a Storm, Flood, or Volcanic Eruption has provided Fertility this Age receive +1 Culture and +2 Gold. Improvements, Buildings, and Urban Districts do not get Pillaged by Storms. Helikhilenawewipe (Shawnee): +50% Influence Efficiency towards the initiating Befriend Independent Project.

+50% Influence Efficiency towards the initiating Befriend Independent Project. Takesiyake Yepepoki (Shawnee): Cities receive '+2 Production on Tundra, Desert, and Plains tiles.

Cities receive '+2 Production on Tundra, Desert, and Plains tiles. State Railway (Siam): +2 Influence per Gold Buildings in Civilization 7.

+2 Influence per Gold Buildings in Civilization 7. Sakdina (Siam): +2 Happiness in Cities for each City State you are Suzerain of.

+2 Happiness in Cities for each City State you are Suzerain of. Prathetsarat (Siam): +20% Influence towards initiating Diplomatic Actions with City-States.

+20% Influence towards initiating Diplomatic Actions with City-States. Mueang (Siam): +5 Gold for each allied City-State.

+5 Gold for each allied City-State. Defense of the Motherland: +3 Combat Strength for all Land Units in your own territory.

+3 Combat Strength for all Land Units in your own territory. Police State: +8 Happiness in Cities while at war.

+8 Happiness in Cities while at war. Public Works: +30% Production towards completing Projects.

+30% Production towards completing Projects. Timbuktu (Songhai): +2 Gold on Mines if there is 1 Gold Building in that City.

+2 Gold on Mines if there is 1 Gold Building in that City. Mud Brick (Songhai): +50% Production towards constructing Gold Buildings.

+50% Production towards constructing Gold Buildings. Isa (Songhai): +2 Movement to all Units on Navigable Rivers.

+2 Movement to all Units on Navigable Rivers. Conquista (Spain): +4 Combat Strength for all Units Distant Lands.

+4 Combat Strength for all Units Distant Lands. Great and Most Fortunate Navy (Spain): Increased Production training Naval Units and Naval Units cost less Maintenance.

Increased Production training Naval Units and Naval Units cost less Maintenance. Cerro Rico (Spain): +2 Gold for each Resource in Civilization 7.

+2 Gold for each Resource in Civilization 7. Evangelism: +1 Civilian movement. +1 charge for Missionaries.

That covers our list of all Unique Policies in Civilization 7.

