All Unique Shields in Avowed, and how to get them

Unique Shields in Avowed are rare defensive items that provide powerful bonuses and highly moldable customization options. Each comes with two enhancement slots, and you can upgrade them at the Enchanting Station. With over 10 Unique Shields scattered throughout the game, finding them all can significantly impact your gameplay experience.

Ad

Here’s a detailed guide on where to find these Unique Shields and what makes them stand out.

How to get all Unique Shields in Avowed

A still from Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

1) Bastion of Solace – Galawain’s Tusks

Ad

Trending

The Bastion of Solace shield is obtained by speaking with Mihala after defending Solace Keep during the quest “Our Dreams Divide Us Still.” It provides a mix of offensive and defensive perks:

Retribution : A 25% chance to deal fire damage to attackers when blocking.

: A 25% chance to deal fire damage to attackers when blocking. Resiliency: Increases maximum health by 75 and maximum stamina by 50.

Read more: Avowed: How to get Vailian Gloves and Boots

2) Wind and Wave – Dawnshore

To get Wind and Wave, explore an underwater passage near a river west of Paradis Hightown. This area is tied to Captain Henqua’s Spoils Treasure Map. Its bonuses are

Ad

Ruickness : Boosts movement speed by 10%.

: Boosts movement speed by 10%. Freeze proofed: Provides 20% resistance to frost accumulation.

3) Nimanna’s Ward – Shatterscarp

Nimanna’s Ward is found in a chest after completing the second Trial (The Trial of Wisdom) in Naku Kubel during “Shadows of the Past.” It enhances survivability and defense against spirit attacks:

Parry : Grants temporary health when a parry is successful.

: Grants temporary health when a parry is successful. Spirit ward: Reduces damage taken from spirits by 5%.

4) Unflinching Duty – Dawnshore

Unflinching Duty is near the Afflicted Bear in Dawnshore as part of the Main Story Quest “Message from Afar.” This shield provides stamina boosts and melee damage avoidance:

Ad

Glancing strikes : 5% chance to dodge melee attacks

: 5% chance to dodge melee attacks Peak conditioning: Increases maximum stamina by 20.

5) Nature’s Ward – Emerald Stair

Hidden behind a secret door in the Godless Ruins tower southwest of Tama’s Cabin, Nature’s Ward is connected to the Earthy Aegis Treasure Map. It offers counterattack and poison-cleansing abilities:

Spiked Brambles : Deals damage to attackers when blocking melee hits.

: Deals damage to attackers when blocking melee hits. Purging: 50% chance to remove Poisoned status.

6) Beetle’s Bulwark – Dawnshore

This shield is sold at Sanza’s Makeshift Emporium in Northern Paradis for 4,500 Skeyt. It offers fire resistance and summons an ally when you’re in danger:

Ad

Unlikely ally : Summons a beetle ally after a successful parry when below 75% maximum health.

: Summons a beetle ally after a successful parry when below 75% maximum health. Burn-proofed: Grants 20% resistance to fire accumulation.

7) Spindlewalker – Shatterscarp

Spindlewalker is in a research house in Scaedclef during the side quest “That Which Remains.” It gives mobility and crowd-control benefits:

Silkfoot : Prevents slow effects from webs.

: Prevents slow effects from webs. Webweaver: A successful parry has a 20% chance to create slowing webs.

8) Sun and Moon

To unlock Sun and Moon, find the Rusty Key after burning webs from a coffin and then use it to open a sealed door in Felipe’s Depression. This shield adjusts its abilities based on the time of day:

Ad

Sun-touched : Heals up to 30% of maximum health during the day.

: Heals up to 30% of maximum health during the day. The moon’s light: At night, regenerates up to 30% maximum essence.

9) Tree of Life – Emerald Stair

This shield is earned by finishing all five bounty missions in the Emerald Stair. It is perfect for players seeking sustainability in battles:

Unending growth : Regenerates up to 30% of maximum health over time.

: Regenerates up to 30% of maximum health over time. All seasons: Reduces fire, frost, and shock damage by 15%.

10) Sun of Black Heaven – Galawain’s Tusks

Ad

Sun of Black Heaven can be purchased from Quartermaster Yorgu at Yorgu’s General Wares in Solace Keep for 73,125 Skeyt. It enhances essence recovery and maximum capacity:

Hel-touched : 10% chance to restore 20 essence when blocking.

: 10% chance to restore 20 essence when blocking. Tethered soul: Increases maximum essence by 50.

11) Time’s Tarnish – Galawain’s Tusks

Time’s Tarnish in Unique Shields is hidden inside a tower southwest of Outcast Tower Camp. To reach it, climb a southern ledge and look for the My Loyal Shield Treasure Map. This shield is great for stamina management and avoiding damage:

Ad

Timeless aegis : 20% chance to restore 20 stamina when blocking.

: 20% chance to restore 20 stamina when blocking. Dull the edge, Blunt the point: 10% chance to avoid melee damage.

Maximizing the potential of Unique Shields in Avowed

Defend well (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

These Unique Shields in Avowed are scattered across different regions, each offering powerful and diverse bonuses. Whether you're looking for enhanced defense, regeneration, or unique utility effects, there’s a shield for every playstyle.

Ad

Visit the Enchanting Station to further customize these Unique Shields and adapt them to your needs. As you explore the vast world of Avowed, collect and upgrade these shields to become an unstoppable force.

Check out: Avowed: Ulrask boss guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.