All upcoming games August 2022: Two Point Campus, Soul Hackers 2, Saints Row, and more

While the previous few months have seen a bit of a dry spell in the world of games, August 2022 will see a resurgence of AAA titles along with new and exciting indie titles.

August 2022 kicked off with Hard West II, one of the most anticipated indie titles of the month. It will soon be followed by Two Point Campus, Arcade Paradise, and Cult of the Lamb. Furthermore, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be making its PC debut via Steam and Epic Games Store.

August 2022 will also see the release of Madden NFL 2023, the latest iteration of the iconic EA Sports title. The new Saints Row title is all set to redefine itself this month, taking a step back from all the alien-superhero mayhem.

Soul Hacker 2, the sequel to 1997’s Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers and the fifth installment of the Devil Summoner series by Atlus, is also set to release in August 2022.

August 2022 is a great month for remasters and remakes. Aside from Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC releases, a few other games are headed for release as well. They include Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

This article will take a look at all of the games set to be released this month.

Games releasing in August 2022

All the games dropping in August 2022, alongside their platforms and dates of release, are listed below:

Civitatem (PC) - August 1, 2022

Hot Lap League (Nintendo Switch) - August 1, 2022

After Wave: Downfall (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - August 2, 2022

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Xbox One) - August 2, 2022

Before We Leave (Nintendo Switch) - August 2, 2022

Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022

The Mortuary Assistant (Windows PC) - August 2, 2022

Galactic Ruler (Windows PC) - August 3, 2022

Jurassic World Primal Ops (Android, iOS) - August 3, 2022

After Wave: Downfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 4, 2022

Camp Canyonwood (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

Cross Summoner: R (Android, iOS) - August 4, 2022

Descenders (Android, iOS) - August 4, 2022

Hard West II (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

Hindsight (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS) - August 4, 2022

PlateUp! (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

GigaBash (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Paper Please (Android, iOS) - August 5, 2022

Recipe for Disaster (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Retreat to Enen (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Farthest Frontier (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Timothy and the Power of Mu (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Tower of Fantasy (Windows PC, Android, iOS) - August 10, 2022

Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Rigid Force Redux (Android) - August 11, 2022

Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Windows PC) - August 12, 2022

Fashion Police Squad (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022

Monster Tribe (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022

Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 (Nintendo Switch) - August 16, 2022

Regiments (Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Rollerdrome (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022

Robo Revenge Squad (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022

Survivor Cells (Windows PC) - August 17, 2022

Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Nintendo Switch) - August 18, 2022

We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Windows PC) - August 19, 2022

Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S) - August 19, 2022

Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022

A Walk with Yiayia (Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 20, 2022

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack (Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 23, 2022

Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022

I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022

Idol Manager (Nintendo Switch) - August 25, 2022

NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 30, 2022

Inscryption (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - August 30, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Windows PC) - August 31, 2022

Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022

Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2022

Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2022

Fraymakers (Windows PC) - August 2022

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) - August 2022

It should be noted that even though it is highly unlikely, the above-mentioned dates are subject to change, and as such should not be considered definitive. When it comes to a video game’s release date, the publisher’s announcement should be considered as the final word.

