All upcoming games August 2022: Two Point Campus, Soul Hackers 2, Saints Row, and more

While the previous few months have seen a bit of a dry spell in the world of games, August 2022 will see a resurgence of AAA titles along with new and exciting indie titles.
August 2022 kicked off with Hard West II, one of the most anticipated indie titles of the month. It will soon be followed by Two Point Campus, Arcade Paradise, and Cult of the Lamb. Furthermore, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be making its PC debut via Steam and Epic Games Store.
August 2022 will also see the release of Madden NFL 2023, the latest iteration of the iconic EA Sports title. The new Saints Row title is all set to redefine itself this month, taking a step back from all the alien-superhero mayhem.
Soul Hacker 2, the sequel to 1997’s Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers and the fifth installment of the Devil Summoner series by Atlus, is also set to release in August 2022.
August 2022 is a great month for remasters and remakes. Aside from Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC releases, a few other games are headed for release as well. They include Pac-Man World Re-Pac, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.
This article will take a look at all of the games set to be released this month.
Games releasing in August 2022
All the games dropping in August 2022, alongside their platforms and dates of release, are listed below:
- Civitatem (PC) - August 1, 2022
- Hot Lap League (Nintendo Switch) - August 1, 2022
- After Wave: Downfall (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - August 2, 2022
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 (Xbox One) - August 2, 2022
- Before We Leave (Nintendo Switch) - August 2, 2022
- Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- The Mortuary Assistant (Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- Galactic Ruler (Windows PC) - August 3, 2022
- Jurassic World Primal Ops (Android, iOS) - August 3, 2022
- After Wave: Downfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 4, 2022
- Camp Canyonwood (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Cross Summoner: R (Android, iOS) - August 4, 2022
- Descenders (Android, iOS) - August 4, 2022
- Hard West II (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Hindsight (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS) - August 4, 2022
- PlateUp! (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- GigaBash (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Paper Please (Android, iOS) - August 5, 2022
- Recipe for Disaster (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Retreat to Enen (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Farthest Frontier (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Timothy and the Power of Mu (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Tower of Fantasy (Windows PC, Android, iOS) - August 10, 2022
- Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Rigid Force Redux (Android) - August 11, 2022
- Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Windows PC) - August 12, 2022
- Fashion Police Squad (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022
- Monster Tribe (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022
- Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 (Nintendo Switch) - August 16, 2022
- Regiments (Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Rollerdrome (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Robo Revenge Squad (Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Survivor Cells (Windows PC) - August 17, 2022
- Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Nintendo Switch) - August 18, 2022
- We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Windows PC) - August 19, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S) - August 19, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022
- A Walk with Yiayia (Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 20, 2022
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack (Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 23, 2022
- Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022
- Idol Manager (Nintendo Switch) - August 25, 2022
- NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch) - August 30, 2022
- Inscryption (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) - August 30, 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Call of the Wild: The Angler (Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022
- Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis (PlayStation 4) - August 31, 2022
- Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2022
- Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2022
- Fraymakers (Windows PC) - August 2022
- Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch) - August 2022
It should be noted that even though it is highly unlikely, the above-mentioned dates are subject to change, and as such should not be considered definitive. When it comes to a video game’s release date, the publisher’s announcement should be considered as the final word.