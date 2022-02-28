All upcoming games for March 2022

At first glance, March 2022 might look timid after a February filled with Dying Light 2, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, and, of course, Elden Ring, but it isn’t so. The month is filled with amazing titles, ranging from the recent surprise announcement of the Aperture Desk Job to the Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
Throughout the month of March 2022, the titles will be released on all the major platforms, ranging from PC to PlayStation 4 and 5 to Xbox (One and Series X|S). There are also quite a few notable Nintendo Switch titles set for March 2022, such as Kirby’s Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy.
What games are releasing in March 2022?
While March 2022 may not have as many blockbusters as the month before, it certainly does have a healthy number of game launches. Aside from Shadow Warrior 3, Ghostwire Tokyo, and the PC’s PS4 debut of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, one of the most-anticipated launches is that of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s third expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok.
It is to be noted that there are quite a few titles with the release window set for March 2022 or Q1 2022. However, they don’t have a finalized release date and, as such, are excluded from the following list:
- Aperture Desk Job (PC) - March 1, 2022
- Battle Cry of Freedom (PC) - March 1, 2022
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Puzzle Quest 3 (PC) - March 1, 2022
- Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- 35MM (PS4) - March 2, 2022
- Instrument of Destruction (PC) - March 2, 2022
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (PC, Switch) - March 2, 2022
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3, 2022
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4, 2022
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022
- Triangle Strategy (Switch) - March 4, 2022
- SpellForce III (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 8, 2022
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022
- Virtuoso (PC VR) - March 10, 2022
- .Hack//G.U. Last Recorde (Switch) - March 11, 2022
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022
- Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022
- Tunic (PC, Xbox) - March 16, 2022
- Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) - March 17, 2022
- Black Geyser: Courier of Darkness (PC) - March 17, 2022
- Dark Deity (Switch) - March 17, 2022
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
- Onde (PC) - March 17, 2022
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022
- Shredders (PC, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
- The Settlers (PC) - March 17, 2022
- Kowloon Highschool Chronicle (PS4) - March 18, 2022
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022
- Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 22, 2022
- Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (PS4, Xbox) - March 22, 2022
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022
- Expedition Zero (PC) - March 24, 2022
- Relayer (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022
- The Ascent (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25, 2022
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - March 25, 2022
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022
- Nightmare Reaper (PC) - March 28, 2022
- Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022
- Crusader Kings III (PS5, Xbox) - March 29, 2022
- Ikai (PC) - March 29, 2022
- In Nightmare (PS4) - March 10, 2022
- Coromon (PC, Switch) - March 31, 2022
- Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022