All upcoming games for March 2022

At first glance, March 2022 might look timid after a February filled with Dying Light 2, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, and, of course, Elden Ring, but it isn’t so. The month is filled with amazing titles, ranging from the recent surprise announcement of the Aperture Desk Job to the Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Throughout the month of March 2022, the titles will be released on all the major platforms, ranging from PC to PlayStation 4 and 5 to Xbox (One and Series X|S). There are also quite a few notable Nintendo Switch titles set for March 2022, such as Kirby’s Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy.

What games are releasing in March 2022?

While March 2022 may not have as many blockbusters as the month before, it certainly does have a healthy number of game launches. Aside from Shadow Warrior 3, Ghostwire Tokyo, and the PC’s PS4 debut of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, one of the most-anticipated launches is that of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s third expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10! #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/hI6QB6311m

It is to be noted that there are quite a few titles with the release window set for March 2022 or Q1 2022. However, they don’t have a finalized release date and, as such, are excluded from the following list:

Aperture Desk Job (PC) - March 1, 2022

Battle Cry of Freedom (PC) - March 1, 2022

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Pathfinder: Wrath of Righteous (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Puzzle Quest 3 (PC) - March 1, 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

35MM (PS4) - March 2, 2022

Instrument of Destruction (PC) - March 2, 2022

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (PC, Switch) - March 2, 2022

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5) - March 4, 2022

Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022

Triangle Strategy (Switch) - March 4, 2022

SpellForce III (PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 8, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022

Virtuoso (PC VR) - March 10, 2022

.Hack//G.U. Last Recorde (Switch) - March 11, 2022

WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022

Grand Theft Auto Online (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022

Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, Xbox) - March 15, 2022

Tunic (PC, Xbox) - March 16, 2022

Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) - March 17, 2022

Black Geyser: Courier of Darkness (PC) - March 17, 2022

Dark Deity (Switch) - March 17, 2022

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

Onde (PC) - March 17, 2022

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022

Shredders (PC, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

The Settlers (PC) - March 17, 2022

Kowloon Highschool Chronicle (PS4) - March 18, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022

Rune Factory 5 (Switch) - March 22, 2022

Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (PS4, Xbox) - March 22, 2022

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022

Expedition Zero (PC) - March 24, 2022

Relayer (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022

The Ascent (PS4, PS5) - March 24, 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25, 2022

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) - March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022

Nightmare Reaper (PC) - March 28, 2022

Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022

Crusader Kings III (PS5, Xbox) - March 29, 2022

Ikai (PC) - March 29, 2022

In Nightmare (PS4) - March 10, 2022

Coromon (PC, Switch) - March 31, 2022

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022

Edited by Yasho Amonkar