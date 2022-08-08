All upcoming Nintendo Switch games in August 2022: SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, and more

The Nintendo Switch, while considerably underpowered than its contemporaries, has gained a cult following due to its handheld nature and exciting library.

Originally released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been receiving amazing support from first-party and third-party games alike. It has given players the option to carry their games anywhere and play them anytime.

From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Mario Odyssey, the Nintendo Switch library has delivered some amazing platform-exclusive titles. While there are no such exclusives lined up for this month, Nintendo Switch has plenty of amazing titles coming nonetheless.

From Two Point Campus, Cult of the Lamb, A Walk with Yiayia, to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, August 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch games releasing in August 2022

All the games dropping for the Switch this month, alongside their release dates, are listed below:

Hot Lap League (Switch) - August 1, 2022

Before We Leave (Switch) - August 2, 2022

Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022

After Wave: Downfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - August 4, 2022

Hindsight (Windows PC, Switch, iOS) - August 4, 2022

Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 (Switch) - August 16, 2022

Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - August 17, 2022

Robo Revenge Squad (Xbox One, Switch) - August 17, 2022

Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Switch) - August 18, 2022

We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

A Walk with Yiayia (Switch, Windows PC) - August 20, 2022

Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022

I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022

Idol Manager (Switch) - August 25, 2022

NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - August 30, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022

Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (PlayStation 4, Switch) - August TBD, 2022

It should be noted that the Nintendo Switch release dates for the above-mentioned titles are subject to change, and as such should not be considered definitive.

