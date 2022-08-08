All upcoming Nintendo Switch games in August 2022: SD Gundam Battle Alliance, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, and more

The Nintendo Switch, while considerably underpowered than its contemporaries, has gained a cult following due to its handheld nature and exciting library.
Originally released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been receiving amazing support from first-party and third-party games alike. It has given players the option to carry their games anywhere and play them anytime.
From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Mario Odyssey, the Nintendo Switch library has delivered some amazing platform-exclusive titles. While there are no such exclusives lined up for this month, Nintendo Switch has plenty of amazing titles coming nonetheless.
From Two Point Campus, Cult of the Lamb, A Walk with Yiayia, to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, August 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch games releasing in August 2022
All the games dropping for the Switch this month, alongside their release dates, are listed below:
- Hot Lap League (Switch) - August 1, 2022
- Before We Leave (Switch) - August 2, 2022
- Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- After Wave: Downfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - August 4, 2022
- Hindsight (Windows PC, Switch, iOS) - August 4, 2022
- Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 (Switch) - August 16, 2022
- Dyna Bomb 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Robo Revenge Squad (Xbox One, Switch) - August 17, 2022
- Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (Switch) - August 18, 2022
- We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- A Walk with Yiayia (Switch, Windows PC) - August 20, 2022
- Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022
- Idol Manager (Switch) - August 25, 2022
- NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Dusk Diver 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch) - August 30, 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - The Endless Seven-Day Journey (PlayStation 4, Switch) - August TBD, 2022
It should be noted that the Nintendo Switch release dates for the above-mentioned titles are subject to change, and as such should not be considered definitive.