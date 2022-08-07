All upcoming PC games August 2022 - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and more

The previous months saw quite a few amazing indie PC games get released. From Stray to Rune Factory 5, fans had a chance to try out amazing indie titles. While the flow of amazing indie titles isn’t slowing down anytime soon, AAA titles are also set for release in August and beyond.

While talking about PC games releasing in August 2022, the first that should be mentioned is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the latest PlayStation first-party title to join the ranks of PC games. Aside from Spidey swinging his way to PC, other titles like Hard West II, We are OFK, and Rollerdrome are making their way as well.

August is also set to release PC games like Soul Hackers 2, Atlus’s sequel to 1997’s fifth installment of the Devil Summoner series, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. With that being said, let’s take a look at all the PC games releasing in August 2022.

Civitatem (Windows PC) - August 1, 2022

Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022

The Mortuary Assistant (Windows PC) - August 2, 2022

Galactic Ruler (Windows PC) - August 3, 2022

Camp Canyonwood (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

Hard West II (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

Hindsight (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS) - August 4, 2022

PlateUp! (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 4, 2022

GigaBash (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Recipe for Disaster (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Retreat to Enen (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022

Farthest Frontier (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Timothy and the Power of Mu (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022

Tower of Fantasy (Windows PC, Android, iOS) - August 10, 2022

Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Windows PC) - August 12, 2022

Fashion Police Squad (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022

Monster Tribe (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022

Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 (Nintendo Switch) - August 16, 2022

Regiments (Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Rollerdrome (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022

Survivor Cells (Windows PC) - August 17, 2022

Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Windows PC) - August 19, 2022

Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022

A Walk with Yiayia (Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 20, 2022

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack (Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 23, 2022

Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022

I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022

NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022

Call of the Wild: The Angler (Windows PC) - August 31, 2022

Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022

Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

Fraymakers (Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022

It should be noted that the above-mentioned PC games' release dates are subject to change by the respective publishers. As such, the dates should not be considered final.

