All upcoming PC games August 2022 - Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, and more

The previous months saw quite a few amazing indie PC games get released. From Stray to Rune Factory 5, fans had a chance to try out amazing indie titles. While the flow of amazing indie titles isn’t slowing down anytime soon, AAA titles are also set for release in August and beyond.
While talking about PC games releasing in August 2022, the first that should be mentioned is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the latest PlayStation first-party title to join the ranks of PC games. Aside from Spidey swinging his way to PC, other titles like Hard West II, We are OFK, and Rollerdrome are making their way as well.
August is also set to release PC games like Soul Hackers 2, Atlus’s sequel to 1997’s fifth installment of the Devil Summoner series, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, as well as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. With that being said, let’s take a look at all the PC games releasing in August 2022.
PC games releasing in August 2022
- Civitatem (Windows PC) - August 1, 2022
- Frogun (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- The Mortuary Assistant (Windows PC) - August 2, 2022
- Galactic Ruler (Windows PC) - August 3, 2022
- Camp Canyonwood (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Hard West II (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Hindsight (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS) - August 4, 2022
- PlateUp! (Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 4, 2022
- GigaBash (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Recipe for Disaster (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Retreat to Enen (Windows PC) - August 5, 2022
- Farthest Frontier (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Timothy and the Power of Mu (Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Two Point Campus (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 9, 2022
- Tower of Fantasy (Windows PC, Android, iOS) - August 10, 2022
- Arcade Paradise (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Cult of the Lamb (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Rumbleverse (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 11, 2022
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (Windows PC) - August 12, 2022
- Fashion Police Squad (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022
- Monster Tribe (Windows PC) - August 15, 2022
- Hidden Objects Collection Volume 3 (Nintendo Switch) - August 16, 2022
- Regiments (Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Rollerdrome (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Way of the Hunter (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 16, 2022
- Survivor Cells (Windows PC) - August 17, 2022
- Cursed to Golf (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- We are OFK (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 18, 2022
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Windows PC) - August 19, 2022
- Madden NFL 23 Past gen Version (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC) - August 19, 2022
- A Walk with Yiayia (Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 20, 2022
- Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack (Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 23, 2022
- Midnight Fight Express (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Saints Row (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- Yars: Recharged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 23, 2022
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 24, 2022
- I was a Teenage Exocolonist (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Linux, macOS) - August 25, 2022
- NHRA: Speed For All (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 26, 2022
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Soul Hackers 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - August 29, 2022
- Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Tinykin (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 30, 2022
- Call of the Wild: The Angler (Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Mondealy (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August 31, 2022
- Black Skylands (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Exophobia (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
- Fraymakers (Windows PC) - August TBD, 2022
It should be noted that the above-mentioned PC games' release dates are subject to change by the respective publishers. As such, the dates should not be considered final.