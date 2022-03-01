All upcoming PC games for March 2022

PC games are known for their diversity and customisability. After back-to-back title releases of Dying Light 2, Sifu, and Elden Ring in February, more titles are coming to PC in March 2022.
The PC gaming ecosystem has expanded to become one of the biggest platforms in gaming. Unlike other traditional console platforms, PC games offer flexibility and scalability. With this, anyone can get into PC gaming based on their budget and requirements.
One of the biggest developments in PC games was the recent launch of Valve’s Steam Deck. The device brings AAA-level gaming to the handheld form factor. The device, although criticized for its "unfinished" nature of the software, has been universally praised.
What PC games are releasing in March 2022?
The month of March 2022 kicks off with the launch of Aperture Desk Job, a new title set in the Portal universe, which has already been dubbed Portal 3. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming titles for PC.
- Aperture Desk Job (PC) - March 1, 2022
- Battle Cry of Freedom (PC) - March 1, 2022
- Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Puzzle quest 3 (PC) - March 1, 2022
- Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022
- Instrument of Destruction (PC) - March 2, 2022
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (PC, Switch) - March 2, 2022
- Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3, 2022
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022
- Virtuoso (PC VR) - March 10, 2022
- WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022
- Tunic (PC, Xbox) - March 16, 2022
- Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) - March 17, 2022
- Black Geyser: Courier of Darkness (PC) - March 17, 2022
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
- Onde (PC) - March 17, 2022
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022
- Shredders (PC, Xbox) - March 17, 2022
- The Settlers (PC) - March 17, 2022
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022
- A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022
- Expedition Zero (PC) - March 24, 2022
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25, 2022
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022
- Nightmare Reaper (PC) - March 28, 2022
- Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022
- Ikai (PC) - March 29, 2022
- Coromon (PC, Switch) - March 31, 2022
- Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022