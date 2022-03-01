All upcoming PC games for March 2022

PC games are known for their diversity and customisability. After back-to-back title releases of Dying Light 2, Sifu, and Elden Ring in February, more titles are coming to PC in March 2022.

The PC gaming ecosystem has expanded to become one of the biggest platforms in gaming. Unlike other traditional console platforms, PC games offer flexibility and scalability. With this, anyone can get into PC gaming based on their budget and requirements.

One of the biggest developments in PC games was the recent launch of Valve’s Steam Deck. The device brings AAA-level gaming to the handheld form factor. The device, although criticized for its "unfinished" nature of the software, has been universally praised.

What PC games are releasing in March 2022?

The month of March 2022 kicks off with the launch of Aperture Desk Job, a new title set in the Portal universe, which has already been dubbed Portal 3. With that being said, let’s take a look at the upcoming titles for PC.

Aperture Desk Job (PC) - March 1, 2022

Battle Cry of Freedom (PC) - March 1, 2022

Conan Chop Chop (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

ELEX II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Far: Changing Tides (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Puzzle quest 3 (PC) - March 1, 2022

Shadow Warrior 3 (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 1, 2022

Instrument of Destruction (PC) - March 2, 2022

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes (PC, Switch) - March 2, 2022

Babylon’s Fall (PC, PS4, PS5) - March 3, 2022

Ryan’s Rescue Squad (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 4, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 10, 2022

Virtuoso (PC VR) - March 10, 2022

WWE 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 11, 2022

Tunic (PC, Xbox) - March 16, 2022

Anno: Mutationem (PC, PS4) - March 17, 2022

Black Geyser: Courier of Darkness (PC) - March 17, 2022

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

Onde (PC) - March 17, 2022

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (PC, PS4, Switch) - March 17, 2022

Shredders (PC, Xbox) - March 17, 2022

The Settlers (PC) - March 17, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 18, 2022

A Memoir Blue (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox) - March 24, 2022

Expedition Zero (PC) - March 24, 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo (PC, PS5) - March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) - March 25, 2022

Nightmare Reaper (PC) - March 28, 2022

Classic Racers Elite (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - March 29, 2022

Ikai (PC) - March 29, 2022

Coromon (PC, Switch) - March 31, 2022

Weird West (PC, PS4, Xbox) - March 31, 2022

Edited by Yasho Amonkar