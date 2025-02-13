All voice actors from Avowed and where you know them from

Avowed, a fantasy adventure game, is set to launch on February 18, 2025. Pre-ordering the Premium Edition grants early access starting February 13 — five days before the official launch. Based on the trailers and leaked gameplay, the game looks incredible, with detailed environments and rich world-building. However, it's not just the visuals that make it stand out — its amazing voice cast brings the characters to life.

That said, let's take a look at the voice actors in Avowed and where you might have heard them before.

Voice actors from Avowed and where you know them from

Kai – Voiced by Brandon Keener

Kai’s voice might sound familiar — and for good reason. He’s voiced by Brandon Keener, best known for playing Garrus Vakarian in the Mass Effect series.

Brandon Keener as Detective Caldwell in L.A Noire (Image via Rockstar Games/ Take-Two Interactive)

He has also taken on roles such as Detective Caldwell in L.A. Noire and Salmael in Persona 5 Tactica. Additionally, Keener has contributed to games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Division.

With his experience in sci-fi and fantasy games, his portrayal of Kai is expected to add depth and personality to the character.

Giatta – Voiced by Mara Junot

If you choose Giatta as a companion, you will hear the voice of Mara Junot, an actress with an impressive list of credits. Recently, she voiced Storm in Marvel Rivals and has worked on Stormgate.

Mara Junot at The NAVA Foundation Benefit Gala (Image via Getty)

You might also recognize her as Ikora Rey from Destiny 2. Her other notable roles include appearances in Remnant II, Starfield, and Mortal Kombat 1.

Junot’s ability to bring strong and complex characters to life makes her a perfect fit for Avowed. Whether Giatta plays a small or major role, her voice will add richness to the game’s world.

Marius – Voiced by Scott Whyte

The gruff and rugged Marius is voiced by Scott Whyte, an actor who has worked on numerous major titles.

Scott Whyte at the voice recording session for Crackdown 2 (Image via @thescottwhyte on Instagram)

His voice can be heard in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Spider-Man 2, and Diablo 4. He also provided one of the male player voices in Remnant II, making him a recognizable presence in the gaming industry.

With his deep and commanding voice, Whyte is sure to make Marius stand out as a powerful and engaging character in Avowed.

Yatzli – Voiced by Anjali Bhimani

Anjali Bhimani brings the fiery Yatzli to life in Avowed. If you’ve played Overwatch, you will instantly recognize her as the voice of Symmetra.

Anjali Bhimani at Hollywood Critics Association's Astra Creative Arts, Film & TV Awards (Image via Getty)

She has also voiced Izel in Diablo 4, Commander Natara in Starfield, and Rampart in Apex Legends. Bhimani has built a strong career in both gaming and television, making her a familiar voice across different media.

Each of these actors brings depth and personality to Avowed, making the game’s characters feel real and engaging. With such an experienced voice cast, you can expect an immersive experience that enhances the rich storytelling of the game.

