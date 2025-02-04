Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is already making waves as one of 2025’s biggest releases, and its voice actors play a huge role in bringing its medieval world to life. The original game was praised for its authentic storytelling and immersive performances, and Warhorse Studios has once again assembled a talented cast to deliver an even richer narrative experience.

From returning fan favorites to fresh voices, here’s the full list of KCD2's voice actors and the characters they portray.

Listing all voice actors from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Tom McKay as Henry in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Tom McKay as Henry of Skalitz

Tom McKay reprises his role as Henry of Skalitz, the main protagonist of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. He was one of the most loved characters in the first game — his performance helped bring Henry's journey to life.

Luke Dale as Hans Capon

Another voice returning is the role of Hans Capon, Luke Dale. Dale has appeared in Holby City (BBC) and Battlefield V. His skills in both dramatic and action-oriented scenes make him a good fit for the charming nobleman.

Jan Anderson as Katherine

A new addition to the series, Katherine, is voiced by Jan Anderson. Jan Anderson has experience in voice acting, including portraying Branwyn in the 2007 title, BladeStorm: Hundred Years' War.

Logan Hillier as Istvan Toth

Logan Hillier is also one of the voice actors of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, playing Istvan Toth. He has also contributed to the Genius TV series as well S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, where he voiced Professor Hermann.

Euan Macnaughton as Father Godwin

Father Godwin, one of the more eccentric yet memorable characters from the original game, returns with Euan Macnaughton once again providing the voice. Macnaughton has also been a part of TV series like Bridgerton and Strangers.

Konrad Eleryk as Adder

Konrad Eleryk plays the character Adder. This is his first experience with gaming, but he has been a part of the 2024 TV series Go Ahead, Brother, and the 2016 short film, Dreaming of Warsaw.

Douglas Russell as Dry Devil

Douglas Russell takes on the role of Dry Devil in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Russell is an experienced actor, having played Alisdair Hendry in Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. He also has Peaky Blinders, Napoleon, and The Batman (2022) on his impressive resume.

Jim High as Eric

Jim High voices Eric, one of the major characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. High has an extensive background in gaming, having worked on games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Arma 2.

Marek Vasut as Otto von Bergow

Veteran actor Marek Vasut plays Otto von Bergow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Vasut’s career spans decades, with appearances in major films like Mission: Impossible, Van Helsing, and for voicing Thomas Angelo in Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Other voice actors in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

In addition to the main cast, several other talented actors have contributed their voices to KCD 2:

Roy McCrerey

Adrian Bouchet

Alex Montyro

James Beaumont

Mads Hjulmand

Joncie Elmore

Ian Champion

Stewart Kenneth Moore

Christian Bako

These voice actors bring in various side characters and NPCs to life, enriching the game's world and making it feel more immersive.

