Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features a stellar lineup of voice actors who bring its vibrant characters to life with unparalleled charisma and depth. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, the cast ensures an immersive experience for fans navigating the thrilling narrative.

Here’s a detailed look at all voice actors involved in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, highlighting their backgrounds and other notable roles.

Listing all voice actors from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Goro Majima and crew in all voice actors from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Hidenari Ugaki as Goro Majima

Hidenari Ugaki voices Goro Majima in the Japanese version, staying true to the character’s roots. Born on July 25, 1963, in Tokyo, Japan, Ugaki is celebrated for his roles in Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger (2003), Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), and Tokyo Godfathers (2003). His powerful and dynamic voice in voice actors captures Majima’s wild, unpredictable nature in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Matthew Mercer as Goro Majima (English dub)

Matthew Mercer reprises his role as Goro Majima in the English version, delivering his iconic chaotic energy. Renowned for his work on Critical Role, Mercer’s extensive voice acting resume includes roles like Cole Cassidy in Overwatch, Captain Levi in Attack on Titan, and Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5. His familiarity with Majima’s character ensures an authentic and compelling portrayal.

Uika First Summer as Noah Rich

Uika First Summer brings a lively and dynamic energy to Noah Rich in voice actors. Known for her performances in First Penguin! (2022), Unknown (2023), and Extremely Inappropriate! (2024), her playful and expressive vocal style captures Noah’s spirited and vibrant character.

Maya Aoki Tuttle as Noah Rich (English dub)

In the English version, Maya Aoki Tuttle voices Noah Rich. A Japanese-American voice actor, she is known for her roles in Disney's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (2022), Destiny 2 (2021) as Eido, and Final Fantasy VII (Remake, 2020). Her warm and expressive voice perfectly complements Noah Rich’s personality.

Kenji Matsuda as Jason Rich

In the Japanese version, Kenji Matsuda portrays Jason Rich with his deep, powerful dubbing in voice actors. Born on September 23, 1971, in Osaka, Japan, Matsuda is known for his roles in Versus (2000), Kamen Rider Decade (2009), and Kamen Rider Kiva (2008). His bold vocal style brings authority and charisma to Jason Rich’s character in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Ryuji Akiyama as Masaru Fujita

Ryuji Akiyama voices Masaru Fujita, delivering a performance filled with intensity and nuance. Known for his roles in Intense (2009), Girl's Play (2017), and Extremely Inappropriate! (2024), Akiyama brings his dynamic acting style to the character, enhancing Fujita’s complex persona.

Miou Tanaka as Raymond Law

Miou Tanaka gives voice to Raymond Law, capturing his intensity and charm. Known for her roles in Godzilla Minus One (2023), Demon City (2025), and First Penguin! (2022), Tanaka’s dynamic delivery enhances Raymond’s captivating personality.

Joe Seanoa as Raymond Law (English dub)

Joe Seanoa, known as Samoa Joe in professional wrestling, voices Raymond Law in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. His commanding and deep voice adds authority and intensity to the character. With a background in TNA, WWE, and AEW, Seanoa’s powerful presence brings a unique flair to Raymond’s persona in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Brent Mukai as Masaru Fujita (English dub)

In the English version, Brent Mukai takes on the role of Masaru Fujita. Raised in Pearl City, Hawaii, Mukai pursued his passion for acting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

He is known for his work in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village as Gyokko (English version voice) and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. His vibrant energy brings a unique flair to Fujita’s character.

Munetaka Aoki as Teruhiko Shigaki

Munetaka Aoki voices Teruhiko Shigaki, embodying the character with his signature charisma. Born on March 14, 1980, in Yao, Osaka, Japan, Aoki is recognized for his performances in The Roundup: No Way Out (2023), Godzilla Minus One (2023), and Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter Part I - The Final (2021). His commanding voice adds depth to Shigaki’s role.

Jeremy Brandt as Jason Rich (English dub)

Jeremy Brandt lends his voice to Jason Rich in the English version, bringing a charismatic and authoritative tone. An accomplished American film, television, and voiceover actor, Brandt has appeared in popular series like Criminal Minds, NCIS, NCIS: L.A., Kingdom, and The O.C. His extensive experience in commercial voiceovers adds versatility to his performance as Jason Rich.

Rikiya Koyama as Taiga Saejima

Rikiya Koyama portrays Taiga Saejima with his deep, commanding voice. Born on December 18, 1963, in Kyoto, Japan, Koyama is renowned for his roles in Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (2020), and Detective Conan (1996). His authoritative vocal presence perfectly embodies Saejima’s rugged and powerful persona.

James Kirkland as Taiga Saejima (English dub)

James Kirkland brings intensity to Taiga Saejima. Known for his appearances in Stevie TV (2012), Criminal Minds (2005), and My Long Distance Relationship (2008), Kirkland's grounded vocal delivery adds emotional depth to Saejima’s character, enhancing his rugged and complex personality in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Shunsuke Daito as Mortimer

Shunsuke Daito voices Mortimer, infusing the character with intrigue and complexity. Born on March 13, 1986, in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, Daitô is known for his roles in Nobuta wo Produce (2005), BraveStorm (2017), and Riaru Onigokko (2008). His versatile voice acting enhances Mortimer’s mysterious and layered persona.

Yoko Hikasa as Naomi Rich

Yoko Hikasa lends her voice to Naomi Rich, blending grace and strength. Born on July 16, 1985, in Kanagawa, Japan, she is known for her roles in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children (2005), Infinite Stratos (2011), and Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (2010). Her dynamic voice acting adds emotional weight to Naomi’s character.

Reina Ueda as Moana Rich

Reina Ueda plays Moana Rich, delivering a serene and emotional performance. Born on January 17, 1994, in Toyama, Japan, Ueda is known for her work in My Happy Marriage (2023), Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina (2020), and ID-0 (2017). Her soothing voice perfectly captures Moana’s gentle yet powerful personality.

Romi Park as Queen Michelle

Romi Park brings elegance and strength to Queen Michelle. Born in Edogawa, Tokyo, in 1972, Park is of Korean descent and is known for her work in Digimon Adventure 02 (2000) as Ken Ichijouji/Digimon Kaizer, Fullmetal Alchemist (2003), and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009) as Edward Elric.

Her powerful and emotional delivery brings regal authority to Queen Michelle’s character in the list of voice actors for the game.

Debra Wilson as Queen Michele (English dub)

Debra Wilson portrays Queen Michele, giving her charismatic and regal voice to the character. Born on April 26, 1962, in South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, Wilson is known for her roles in Batman: The Enemy Within (2017), Over the Hedge (2006), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019).

She is one of the voice actors whose authoritative and emotive voice brings Queen Michele to life with grace and power.

Ayumi Tanida as Rodriguez

Ayumi Tanida in voice actors dubbs as Rodriguez, adding a unique and personal touch. Born on July 25, 1975, in Shizuoka, Japan, he is known for his work in Tokyo Vice (2022), Kamen Rider Saber (2021), and Alice in Borderland (2020). His compelling voice acting adds depth and authenticity to the character in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Other voice actors from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Sea dog style in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Kazuhiro Nakaya as Noah's Little Friend Goro

Mugihito as Spade Tucker

Hideo Ishikawa as Daisaku Minami

Katsunori Okai as Nishida

The addition of voice actors enhances Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's immersive experience by introducing new characters.

