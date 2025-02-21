All Waikiki Photo Rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The Waikiki Photo Rally is one of the most exciting challenges in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, requiring players to capture 15 specific photographs across Waikiki. The subjects of these snapshots range from iconic buildings to cleverly hidden paintings, and finding them all isn’t just about sightseeing — it’s also your key to earning the coveted Street Surfer Flag (Alo-Happy Tours).

Whether you’re a completionist or just want to explore every corner of Waikiki, here’s everything you need to know about all the Waikiki Photo Rally locations in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What are all the Waikiki Photo Rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Waikiki photo rally locations (Image via SEGA)

This Photo Rally takes you on a treasure hunt across the vibrant streets of Waikiki. Some of these locations are easy to find, while others are cleverly hidden, requiring a sharp eye and a bit of exploration. A few of the subjects also play a role in the Waikiki Rally in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, making this challenge a nice throwback for long-time fans of the series.

To make things easier, here’s a quick overview of all the Photo Rally locations in Waikiki:

No. Location Name Detailed Description and How to Find It 1 Alo-Happy Tours Automatically unlocked when you first access the Photo Rally feature, giving you a freebie to start your journey. 2 Tropical Window Display Head to Seaworthy Treasures at the corner of Momo St. and Waikiki St. in West Waikiki. The window display is easy to spot from the street. 3 Place where Minato Girls Congregate This one is on the south side of Aloha St. in South Waikiki, just past the Aloha Bridge. Look closely at the surroundings. 4 Middle of a Park Square Find this in a green area near the intersection of Waikiki Ave. and Seaside Ave. in West Waikiki. The dolphin statue nearby is a good landmark. 5 Look Up on Aloha Street Stand at the junction of Kaku Ave. and Aloha St. in West Waikiki. Aim your camera upward to capture the building that towers over the Hawaii Plaza. 6 Shopping Center Entrance Go to the corner of Kaku Ave. and Aloha St. in West Waikiki. Face the Hawaii Plaza and look up to capture the entrance sign. 7 Streetside Window Display This display is at the crossroads of Waikiki St. and Kaku Ave. in West Waikiki, just east of Crepes for Me. 8 Traveling with the Chain Hook Climb to the roof of No Surf No Life, located at Seaside Ave. and Hula Ave. in East Waikiki. You’ll need the Chain Hook to reach this spot. 9 East Aloha Beach Head to the south end of East Aloha Beach, where you’ll find a dolphin statue near a barrier blocking ocean access. 10 Shop with a lovely Wink This location is on Waikiki St., between Seaside Ave. and Resort Blvd. in East Waikiki. Snap a photo of the sign above the entrance. 11 The Corner Near Julie's Shop Locate the water buffalo painting at the intersection of Resort Blvd. and Hula Ave., west of Julie's Gearworks. 12 Market Village Go to the Market Village in West Waikiki. The large tree you need to photograph is in the courtyard, near the Alo-Happy Tours Main Branch. 13 Surfboard Statue on the sands This statue is situated just south of Aloha St., marking the beginning of East Aloha Beach. It’s hard to miss against the sandy backdrop. 14 Street Corner Restaurant Sign Visit Big King Pizza at the corner of Ayame St. and Waikiki St. in East Waikiki. Capture the restaurant sign for this entry. 15 Fame Hotel Insignia The final photo is at the Crystal Aloha Resort in South Waikiki, positioned to the left of the hotel’s main entrance.

Tips for completing the Waikiki Photo Rally

Getting the first snap (Image via SEGA)

To complete this Photo Rally efficiently, keep an eye out for landmarks and use your surroundings as reference points. Many of the photo spots are cleverly integrated into the environment, so always look up and around, especially when near intersections or tourist attractions.

One of the trickiest photos to capture is the one at No Surf No Life, which requires the Chain Hook. Make sure you’ve progressed far enough in the story to unlock this tool before attempting this location. It’s a perfect example of how exploration and progression go hand in hand in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

