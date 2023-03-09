All Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Water Phase Wizardry Spells utilizes Ice-based attacks such as Frost Lance and Malignant Icefall. These spells are weaker against Earth-based ones but stronger against Fire-based attacks.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty builds upon Team Ninja's previous forte into the Souls-Like genre and presents an entertaining yet challenging adventure set in China's Three Kingdoms period.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Water Phase Spells

There are fourteen Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, each with its own Water Virtue and Moral Rank requirements. It also consumes a certain amount of Spirits. Let's look at each spell in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and their requirements.

Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Frost Lance

Description : Frost Lance will summon a sharply pointed icicle that will go toward enemies in front of the player and deal damage.

Cloud Stance

Description : Cloud Stance reduces the consumption of Spirit when deflecting enemy attacks for a fixed amount of time.

Unseeable Form

Description : Unseeable Form turns the player invisible for a certain period, and enemies cannot detect the player.

Frozen Spear Trap

Description : Frozen Spear Trap sets an icy trap by the player's feet, and the enemies that step on the trap will be impaled by sharp icicles dealing damage.

Frozen Malice

Description: The Frozen Malice summons a large icicle in front of the player dealing damage to enemies in front.

Alacrity Haste

Description : The Alacrity Haste increases player movement speed for a fixed period.

Obscuring Frost

Description : Obscuring Frost generates a fog in an area of effect move that reduces enemy vision and targeting ability.

Ice Weapon

Description : Ice Weapon enchants the current melee weapon with Ice for a fixed period, dealing frost damage.

Unrelenting Frost

Description : Unrelenting Frost releases a blast of ice shards dealing damage to enemies. Players can continue shooting ice shards by holding down the input for Wizardry Spells.

Frozen Arrow

Description : Frozen Arrow creates a frost that turns into icy pillars immediately, moving forward and damaging the enemy in front.

Phantom Icicle

Description : Phantom Icicle releases curse bolts that create mysterious fog in contact with enemies or the terrain. The enemies that come in contact with the fog will get their targeting ability reduced for a fixed time.

Aqua Blink

Description : Aqua Blink lets players teleport over a certain distance.

Ominous Chill

Description : Ominous Chill summons tiny icicles that fall on the enemy dealing constant damage over a fixed time.

Malignant Icefall

Description : Malignant Icefall summons a large icicle on an enemy dealing massive damage.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also included in the Game Pass subscription for both Xbox and PC.

