All Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Water Phase Wizardry Spells utilizes Ice-based attacks such as Frost Lance and Malignant Icefall. These spells are weaker against Earth-based ones but stronger against Fire-based attacks.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty builds upon Team Ninja's previous forte into the Souls-Like genre and presents an entertaining yet challenging adventure set in China's Three Kingdoms period.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Water Phase Spells
There are fourteen Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, each with its own Water Virtue and Moral Rank requirements. It also consumes a certain amount of Spirits. Let's look at each spell in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and their requirements.
Frost Lance
- Description: Frost Lance will summon a sharply pointed icicle that will go toward enemies in front of the player and deal damage.
- Water Virtue level required: 1
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 185
Cloud Stance
- Description: Cloud Stance reduces the consumption of Spirit when deflecting enemy attacks for a fixed amount of time.
- Water Virtue level required: 2
- Morale Rank required: 0
- Spirit Consumption: 371
Unseeable Form
- Description: Unseeable Form turns the player invisible for a certain period, and enemies cannot detect the player.
- Water Virtue level required: 8
- Morale Rank required: 12
- Spirit Consumption: 750
Frozen Spear Trap
- Description: Frozen Spear Trap sets an icy trap by the player's feet, and the enemies that step on the trap will be impaled by sharp icicles dealing damage.
- Water Virtue level required: 3
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 521
Frozen Malice
- Description: The Frozen Malice summons a large icicle in front of the player dealing damage to enemies in front.
- Water Virtue level required: 6
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 407
Alacrity Haste
- Description: The Alacrity Haste increases player movement speed for a fixed period.
- Water Virtue level required: 4
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Obscuring Frost
- Description: Obscuring Frost generates a fog in an area of effect move that reduces enemy vision and targeting ability.
- Water Virtue level required: 20
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 336
Ice Weapon
- Description: Ice Weapon enchants the current melee weapon with Ice for a fixed period, dealing frost damage.
- Water Virtue level required: 12
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 486
Unrelenting Frost
- Description: Unrelenting Frost releases a blast of ice shards dealing damage to enemies. Players can continue shooting ice shards by holding down the input for Wizardry Spells.
- Water Virtue level required: 15
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 336
Frozen Arrow
- Description: Frozen Arrow creates a frost that turns into icy pillars immediately, moving forward and damaging the enemy in front.
- Water Virtue level required: 10
- Morale Rank required: 3
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Phantom Icicle
- Description: Phantom Icicle releases curse bolts that create mysterious fog in contact with enemies or the terrain. The enemies that come in contact with the fog will get their targeting ability reduced for a fixed time.
- Water Virtue level required: 30
- Morale Rank required: 12
- Spirit Consumption: 450
Aqua Blink
- Description: Aqua Blink lets players teleport over a certain distance.
- Water Virtue level required: 20
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 257
Ominous Chill
- Description: Ominous Chill summons tiny icicles that fall on the enemy dealing constant damage over a fixed time.
- Water Virtue level required: 40
- Morale Rank required: 15
- Spirit Consumption: 557
Malignant Icefall
- Description: Malignant Icefall summons a large icicle on an enemy dealing massive damage.
- Water Virtue level required: 25
- Morale Rank required: 7
- Spirit Consumption: 300
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also included in the Game Pass subscription for both Xbox and PC.