Black Myth Wukong has over 80 bosses to fight, and taking them all down is not a walk in the park for Son Wukong. The only thing making your journey easy are the weapons that Black Myth Wukong provides you with. You will be using various staffs throughout your journey which can be crafted using materials you acquire by looting chests and defeating enemies. The game's weapons also improve stats and have bonus effects after you craft them at the Shrine.
This article covers all the weapons in Black Myth Wukong.
Note: The bonus effects have been taken from the in-game description of mentioned weapons.
List of all weapons in Black Myth Wukong
Black Myth Wukong presents players with various weapons to fight with variations in their stats and abilities. Your most common weapon throughout the playthrough will be your trusty staff which will see variations as you unlock more recipes by defeating bosses. Here are all the weapons you can find in the game.
1) Adept Spine-Shooting Fuban Staff
- Damage: 120
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +25%
2) Bishui Beast Staff
- Damage: 105
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +10%
3) Bronze Cloud Staff
- Damage: 36
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +2%
4) Chitin Staff
- Damage: 80
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +8%
5) Chu-Bai Spear
- Damage: 75
- Bonus effect: Integrate spear techniques into Light Attack Combo and increase the Damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves.
6) Cloud-Patterned Stone Staff
- Damage: 60
- Bonus effect: Defense +30
7) Dark Iron Staff
- Damage: 110
- Bonus effect: Chill Resistance +5, Burn Resistance +5
8) Golden Loong Staff
- Damage: 108
- Bonus effect: Moderately increases the damage dealt by all Pillar Stance moves.
9) Jingubang
- Damage: 135
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +6%
10) Kang-Jin Staff
- Damage: 70
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +6%
11) Loongwreathe Staff
- Damage: 70
- Bonus effect: Moderately increases the damage dealt by all Pillar Stance moves
12) Rat Sage Staff
- Damage: 66
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +7%
13) Spider Celestial Staff
- Damage: 85
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +12%
14) Spikeshaft Staff
- Damage: 80
- Bonus effect: Continuously gains Focus for a brief moment after Seeing Through the enemy.
15) Staff of Blazing Karma
- Damage: 100
- Bonus effect: Defense +40, Burn Resistance +10
16) Stormflash Loong Staff
- Damage: 140
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +9%
17) Tri-Point Double-Edged Spear
- Damage: 135
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +6%
18) Twin Serpents Staff
- Damage: 40
- Bonus effect: Moderately increase the Damage of Light Attack Combo finishers.
19) Visionary Centipede Staff
- Damage: 90
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +10%
20) Willow Wood Staff
- Damage: 30
- Bonus effect: None
21) Wind Bear Staff
- Damage: 50
- Bonus effect: Critical Hit Chance +4%
How to acquire new weapons in Black Myth Wukong?
As you play through Black Myth Wukong, you will kill various bosses that will reward you with recipes that can be used to craft new weapons at the Shrine. They can be viewed in the weapon tree where you can see what materials are needed to craft new equipment. These new weapons have improved stats and bonus effects giving you a small advantage during boss fights.
