The Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo offered players their first real look at Soul’s combat arsenal, illustrating how diverse and layered the weapons system can be. In the Hellwalker walkthrough, we observed not only the speed and precision of the swordplay but also a wide range of weapons, each featuring unique mechanics, elemental effects, and combo opportunities.

Ad

Here’s a complete breakdown of every weapon shown in the Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo and what makes them stand out.

What are the weapons showcased in Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo?

Beating Wan Jun " Coppermaul" in Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo rewards Soul - Bashpole (Image via S-Game)

1) White Serpent & Crimson Viper

Ad

Trending

These twin blades set the tone for Phantom Blade Zero’s combo-heavy combat. The shorter blade can be thrown at the end of a square–triangle chain, acting as a projectile that executes weakened enemies from range. They’re built for aggressive players who want constant pressure and finishers without breaking momentum.

Also read: 5 key takeaways from the Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo

2) Jagged Steel

Jagged Steel in weapons thrives on attrition, stacking Bleeding with each strike. Push that meter far enough, and Hemorrhage triggers, dealing heavy sustained damage. Its L2 ability (on controller) floods the enemy in a frenzy of blows.

Ad

3) Sanguine

Forged from a mysterious metal, this blade carries the heft of a cleaver but swings like a sword. The L2 move unleashes a flurry of tumbling attacks, perfect for breaking through defensive patterns.

4) Sanguine Twin

An evolution of the original Sanguine, these twin short swords prioritize raw speed and mobility. The L2 ability performs a rapid, elevated combo, letting you dart around enemies and chain aerial strikes.

5) Sanguine Reach

This polearm variant trades speed for range and damage. Upon using its L2 ability, wide sweeping arcs dominate the battlefield, making it ideal for crowd control or punishing bosses from a safer distance.

Ad

6) Juggernaut

Juggernaut in weapons embodies raw strength. Each successful parry charges the weapon, turning it red; unleash this stored energy with a triangle tap for a devastating cleave. The L2 attack chains a series of attacks with overwhelming power.

7) Seamless Death

These are twin rings that double as ranged weapons — a standout for fans of Dynasty Warriors Origins-style mechanics. The triangle-triangle-square-square combo (on controller) sends them flying in homing succession. A bonus is that dodging briefly phases you out of existence, a lifesaver during hectic boss fights.

Ad

8) Soft Snake Sword

This flexible weapon specializes in counterplay. Holding L1 and tapping triangle lets you fend off incoming attacks, draining the attacker’s Sha-Chi. Alternatively, holding L1 and square forms a barrier to slice through thread-like weapons.

9) Night Owl

Night Owl introduces ranged combat into the mix with a longbow built for precision. Holding R2 charges shots for massive damage, ideal for thinning enemies before closing in.

10) Man-Cutter

Man-Cutter in Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo (Image via S-Game)

This axe delivers brutal power. Holding R2 charges devastating swings, and it’s flexible enough to unleash a full-strength attack straight out of a dodge or mid-run. Quick R2 taps trigger instant swing, blending mobility with overwhelming force.

Ad

11) Flaming Mane

For players who love elemental damage, Flaming Mane ignites enemies with every strike. Its L2 spews waves of flame, filling the target’s Burning meter until Ignition kicks in — a sustained damage-over-time effect that’s devastating against clustered foes.

12) Ink Cut

Ink Cut in weapons can unleash a three-hit combo with repeated R2 taps. Interrupting after the second strike leaves a lingering aftereffect that deals extra damage. It’s especially effective against Huangxing, causing bonus damage and stunning him.

Ad

13) Bashpole

Brute force incarnate, the Bashpole smashes through enemies and even weak floors. Holding R2 slams the ground with shockwave damage, and aerial R2 inputs let you dive-bomb into enemies. It’s also key for environmental puzzles, breaking barriers to access hidden caves.

Check out: Phantom Blade Zero gameplay demo breakdown

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.