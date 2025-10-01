All wolf abilities in Ghost of Yotei (and how to call the wolf)

The wolf is a constant companion of Atsu during her quest for revenge in Ghost of Yotei. As you explore different regions of Ezo, the wolf will show up and help Atsu in combat, from time to time. It is not a pet, though, and will not be a constant presence like Atsu's horse.
In this Sportskeeda Gaming Ghost of Yotei guide, we discuss how the wolf works, how to call it, and all its abilities in detail.
How to call the wolf in Ghost of Yotei?
You can call the wolf in Ghost of Yotei by playing the Song of the Wolf (swipe left on the touchpad and select) on Atsu's shamisen before engaging enemies when the wolf is nearby. You will know the animal is nearby when you can hear it howl in the background. Initially, this will only be available near Yotei Six camps.
The Song of the Wolf is also not available at the beginning of the game. To unlock the Song of the Wolf, you will need to complete four wolf dens side missions in Ghost of Yotei.
When can the wolf appear in Ghost of Yotei?
The wolf can possibly appear in the following scenarios in Ghost of Yotei:
- Playing Song of the Wolf before engaging enemies, and when there is howling in the background.
- Standoffs
- Before an enemy finishes off Atsu
- Assassinations
- When Atsu throws an object at an enemy
The situations in which the wolf may appear and the frequency of that happening can be increased through unlocking wolf abilities in Ghost of Yotei.
All wolf abilities in Ghost of Yotei and how to unlock them
You unlock wolf abilities in Ghost of Yotei by completing wolf dens. The following wolf abilities are available:
Combat
- Wolf Strike - When the wolf is nearby, she will perform a follow-up attack on enemies struck by thrown weapons or Sake jars
- Wolf's Vengeance - After appearing, the wolf will stay and fight your opponents
- Wolf Assassination - If you Assassinate or Critical Strike an enemy when the wolf is nearby, she will Assassinate 1 additional foe
Summon
- Wolf Rescue - When you are downed in combat, the wolf will occasionally appear and attempt to rescue you from death
- Wolf Howl - When using Onryo's Howl, the wolf may join you and attack another enemy
- Wolf's Call - Playing the Song of the Wolf near Yotei Six Camps calls the wolf to your side
- Wolf Strike Summon - Striking enemies with a thrown weapon or Sake jars has a chance of summoning the wolf for a follow-up attack
- Primal Bond - The wolf will respond to Song of the Wolf more often and be available in more locations.
You can also name the wolf in Ghost of Yotei after completing the fifth wolf den. The options are Kiba (Fang), Mikage (Honorable Shadow), and Shunen (Relentless).
