All Wood Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Wood Phase Spells Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is effective against Earth spells but weak against Metal spells. Using it accordingly does lend the player an edge against certain enemies.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty occurs during the Three Kingdom period in China. Team Ninja builds upon their experiences with the Nioh and Ninja Gaiden series to deliver an extraordinary souls-like experience.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Wood Phase Spells

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features fourteen Wood Phase Wizardry spells specializing in growing the player's HP and drawing on their virtues. It also includes Lighting spells that can damage enemies. That said, let's look at all of the Wood Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Water Phase Spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty)

Lightning Bolt

The spell summons a lightning bolt in front of the player at a certain distance. Wood Virtue level required: 1

1 Morale Rank required: 3

3 Spirit Consumption: 257

Unstoppable Force

When the player is on Low Sprit, Unstoppable Force increases automatic recovery and decreases automatic depletion when the player is on High Spirit. Wood Virtue level required: 2

2 Morale Rank required: 7

7 Spirit Consumption: 557

Barbed Conductor

Using a Barbed Conductor for the first time will grow branches on the ground at the player's feet. Using it a second time will summon a bolt of lightning on them. Wood Virtue level required: 8

8 Morale Rank required: 0

0 Spirit Consumption: 300

Absorb Vitality

The Absorb Vitality spell will let the players and their nearby allies restore health points when damaging enemies. Wood Virtue level required : 3

: 3 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 521

Spirit Fervor

Spirit Fervor will grant the player and their allies a positive effect to increase Spirit gain on attacking enemies. Wood Virtue level required : 6

: 6 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 600

Inner Breath

Inner Breath will increase the Divine Beast Gauge accumulation for a certain period. Wood Virtue level required : 4

: 4 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 521

Lightning Weapon

: Lightning Weapon enchants the current melee with lightning damage for a certain period. Wood Virtue level required : 12

: 12 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 486

Lightning Rush

: Lighting Rush launches a lightning bolt that rushes forward, damaging enemies. Wood Virtue level required : 15

: 15 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 407

Guard Formation

: Guard Formation creates a protected area of effect that reduces damage from enemies nearby. Wood Virtue level required : 10

: 10 Morale Rank required : 3

: 3 Spirit Consumption: 486

Focus Zone

: Focus Zone creates an area of effect where allies in the vicinity deal added damage to enemies. Wood Virtue level required : 20

: 20 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 636

Cleanse

: Cleanse removes all negative effects from the player and their allies while providing a positive effect. It further reduces the accumulation of negative effects for all phases except Metal. Wood Virtue level required : 20

: 20 Morale Rank required : 0

: 0 Spirit Consumption: 257

Barbed Nightmare

: Barbed Nightmare will spawn thorns from the ground, absorbing damage from enemies and restoring the players and their allies' HP. Wood Virtue level required : 40

: 40 Morale Rank required : 12

: 12 Spirit Consumption: 750

Heaven’s Rage

: Heaven's Rage summons lightning bolts to strike enemies in front of the player. Wood Virtue level required : 25

: 25 Morale Rank required : 7

: 7 Spirit Consumption: 521

Perfect Restoral

: Perfect Restoral gives the player and their allies a positive effect that completely cancels out an enemy attack. Wood Virtue level required : 30

: 30 Morale Rank required : 15

: 15 Spirit Consumption: 750

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Players can also try it out on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

