All WWE 2K25 editions: Prices, bonus content, and more

The upcoming launch of WWE 2K25 hails the arrival of the latest entry in 2K's long-running wrestling titles on PC and consoles. With superstar Roman Reigns as the face of this outing, fans looking to pick up the game have ample choice as there are three distinct editions to pick from, each granting various goodies and bonuses.

Ad

This guide will detail everything to know about WWE 2K25, including pricing, what content is included in each edition, and so on. Read on to know more.

Every WWE 2K25 edition and pre-order bonuses explored

The Bloodline Edition is the most feature-packed rendition that can be purchased (Image via 2K)

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition

Ad

Trending

Price: $69.99 (PS5/XSX|S) | $59.99 (PC)

Includes the full base game

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition

Price: $99.99

Includes the full base game

Deadman Bonus Pack with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager

with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager Season Pass ( 5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger)

5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger) Wyatt Sicks Pack (includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan)

(includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan) 15,000 VC

WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition

Ad

Price: $129.99

Includes the full base game

Deadman Bonus Pack with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager

with MyFACTION Persona Card (Undertaker ‘90), MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker), Usable Urn, and Brother Love Manager Ringside Pass featuring Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger) and the Superstar Mega-Boost (MyRISE Boost pack plus 100,000 VC)

featuring Season Pass (5 post-launch DLC Character Packs and SuperCharger) and the Superstar Mega-Boost (MyRISE Boost pack plus 100,000 VC) Wyatt Sicks Pack (includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan)

(includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan) 15,000 VC

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which includes MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns) and MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso). Additionally, console players on PS5 and XSX|S get The Island cosmetics (Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses), while Steam users get 32,500 VC to compensate (Delivered in-game on March 14).

which includes MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Collection Greatest Hits Roman Reigns) and MyFACTION Persona Card (Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso). Additionally, console players on PS5 and XSX|S get The Island cosmetics (Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses), while Steam users get 32,500 VC to compensate (Delivered in-game on March 14). WrestleMania 41 Pack, which includes WrestleMania 41 Arena, MyFACTION Persona Card (New playable Superstar [TBA]), and two MyFACTION Persona Cards (WrestleMania Main Event #1 [TBA]).

which includes WrestleMania 41 Arena, MyFACTION Persona Card (New playable Superstar [TBA]), and two MyFACTION Persona Cards (WrestleMania Main Event #1 [TBA]). The Rock Nation of Domination Pack with MyFACTION Persona Card (The Rock [Nation of Domination]), which is exclusive to this edition and cannot be purchased separately.

Ad

Spend the bonus VC on Island stores to buy cosmetics (Image via 2K)

Standard Edition pre-order bonuses include the following (which are included from the get-go in the Deadman and Bloodline Editions):

Ad

The Island Cosmetics (Uncle Howdy Mask, Nikki Cross Mask) (on PS5/XSX|S only)

Wyatt Sicks Pack (includes: MyFACTION Persona Cards for: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan)

Pre-ordering the Deadman and Bloodline Editions will grant players the following perks:

7 Days Early Access to WWE 2K25

Lastly, pre-ordering any of the Editions before the game's launch on March 14, 2025, will net players the following:

WWE 2K24 Standard Edition

WWE 2K25 launches on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.