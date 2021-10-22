Alliance Dota 2 roster shuffle: Limmp and fng leave the team

With the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season ending with a mind-blowing TI 10 run, many teams are set to shuffle their rosters for the upcoming season.

After a long wait of almost two years, The International 10 finally occurred and with that emerged a new champion. As Team Spirit won the biggest tournament in the history of Dota 2, some unfortunate teams were left with less than satisfactory results.

Alliance being one of those sides is looking to reshuffle their roster for the upcoming DPC season. As they look to reform their team, two of their members, Linus “Limmp” Blomdin and Artiom “fng” Barshack departed in search for better opportunities.

Alliance's future in Dota 2 as Limmp and fng depart for greener pastures

During the last season, under the captaincy of Gustav “s4” Magnusson along with experienced members, Artiom “fng” Barshack and Linus “Limmp” Blomdin, the roster looked better than ever.

Even during their exit from Ti 10, their performances were sublime. But all good things came to an end, and so did their journey as members of Alliance’s Dota 2 roster. Upon their departure, Alliance stated,

Both Limmp and fng have been valuable players and key parts of the organisation during their time in Alliance. The returning player Limmp has shown great improvement since his last time in Alliance, and has been a crucial part to the team with his hard work and dedication. fng has been a very experience position 5 player and brought many aspects to the squad with his background as a captain. Both of the players have been a big part of Alliance qualifying for The International 10, despite the many challenges the team has faced.

The co-founder and CEO of Alliance, Jonathan “Loda” Berg thanked both Limmp and fng for their contribution as members of the Dota 2 roster and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.

Alliance's recent performances in Dota 2

Alliance is one of the oldest Dota 2 outfits but have seen their glory days recently stripped off from them. The TI 3 champs established themselves as one of the most dominant forces since the early days of Dota 2. But recently, their performance has been rather lacklustre.

However, their roster showed great promise after entering this year’s The International through direct invite.

Even during the group stages, they showed decent performances and entered the main stage with great promise. In the knockout stages, they overcame Beastcoast in a best-of-1 elimination bout to enter the second round.

However, their tepid performances caught up to them as they were defeated at the hands of T1. The 2-0 loss ended their run at The International 10, condemning them to an early exit.

