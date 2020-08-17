Alvaro character in Free Fire: All you need to know

The third-anniversary events in Free Fire are just around the corner, and as part of this celebration, the players will be receiving a free character on 23rd August by just logging in.

These characters are a vital part of the game; every character, except Adam and Eve, has a unique ability that aids players in the game. The game currently offers 31 characters, with the latest one being Luqueta.

Alvaro is another character in Free Fire, and we talk about his abilities and how he can be purchased in the game.

All you need to know about Alvaro in Free Fire

Demolition Set

The in-game description of the character reads:

"Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist."

His ability is called ‘Art of Demolition’. It increases damage by 6% and range by 7% of the explosives. This ability improves with the increase in the level, and at the highest level, the damage increases by 16% and range by 10%.

Alvaro also has a character set, called the ‘Demolition Set.’

How to purchase Alvaro in Free Fire?

Unlike some other characters, players can obtain Alvaro by only spending diamonds. They will have to pay 499 in-game currency to acquire him.

Users can follow the steps given below to purchase the character from the in-game store:

Click on the store option

Step 1: Open the game and press the ‘Store’ option present on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Click on the character tab present on the right side of the screen. Scroll down and find the Alvaro character.

Step 3: Press the purchase button. A pop up appears, prompting players to confirm their purchase.

After confirming the purchase, players will receive the character.

After purchasing the character, users will be able to equip it from the character section.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.