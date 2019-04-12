Amazon offers incredible deals on recently released titles

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 12 Apr 2019, 07:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pick up these great deals while they last!

If you're looking to increase your game library, now's the time. Amazon has brought huge deals to consumers this week, slashing prices on a large number of games, including recent releases like Kingdom Hearts III, Resident Evil 2, and Metro: Exodus.

If you've been holding out on hit titles like Anthem, Jumpforce, or Metro Exodus due to mixed reviews or the controversy surrounding them, there won't be a better time for you to take the risk, as these titles will all be back up to full price soon.

Below is a list of the titles that are currently on sale on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, courtesy of DailyVideoGame.com. Prices may vary depending on the console.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4) - $49.84

Anthem (PS4) - $46.24

Anthem (X1) - $51.56

Assassin's Creed III: Remastered (PS4/X1) - $49.99

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4/X1) - $49.10

Far Cry New Dawn (PS4/X1) - $19.99

God Eater 3 (PS4) - $49.49

Jumpforce (PS4) - $48.95

Jumpforce (X1) - $49.80

Kingdom Hearts III (PS4/X1) - $39.95

Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition (PS4/X1)- $59.99

Lego Marvel Collection (PS4) - $39.99

Left Alive (PS4) - $39.99

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition (PS4/X1) - $69.99

Metro Exodus: Day One Edition (X1) - $39.99

Advertisement

Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition (PS4) - $29.99

Resident Evil 2 (PS4/X1) - $39.95

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) - $49.89

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (PS4/X1) - $49.99

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Steelbook Edition (PS4/X1) - $99.69

Did any of these prices convince you to pick up a game you were on the fence about? If so, which ones? Let us know why in the comments below, and stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of your gaming news!

Advertisement