Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed a massive rise in popularity recently. While the game has attracted millions of players worldwide, it has also established a vast player base in India.

Content creation and streaming have become viable career options for many users. Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and JIGS are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers.

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7445 squad matches and clinched 2102, retaining a win rate of 28.23%. He has registered 19341 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The YouTuber has 3940 duo appearances and has managed to win 702 games, translating to a win percentage of 17.81%. He has racked up 10280 elimination and has a K/D ratio of 3.17.

The content creator also has 3160 solo matches against his name and has emerged victorious in 258, equating to a win percentage of 8.16%. With 6967 frags, he maintained a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 80 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 31 of them, equating to a win percentage of 38.75%. He has registered 215 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.39.

The internet star has two duo matches to his name and has secured a single victory, and has two kills in them at a K/D ratio of 2.

Amit has played two solo games and is yet to register a victory but has nine kills with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

JIGS has engaged in 11005 squad games and has come out on top in 4270 of them, managing a win rate of 38.80%. He has bagged 34396 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.11.

The streamer has also featured in 177 duo games and has clinched 38 of them, having a percentage of 21.46%. With 443 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The content creator has 9 Booyahs in 84 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 10.71%. In these matches, he has notched up 106 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has participated in 18 squad games and has triumphed in 4 of them, managing a win rate of 22.22%. He has eliminated 30 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. JIGS is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the lifetime duo and squad games. Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio in the solo matches, while the former has a superior win rate.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as JIGS is yet to appear in them. Coming to the squad matches, Amitbhai is relatively better.

