Amitbhai's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Battle royale games have witnessed a meteoric rise in the last few years, especially on the mobile platform. The mass popularity of games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire has facilitated the growth and development of the esports scene as well as game-related content creation.

Free Fire not only has a massive user base but it also forms a large amount of the gaming content on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Amitbhai is one of the most prominent Free Fire content creators in India and in this article, we will talk about his Free ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his IGN is AMITBHAI. He is also the leader of the guild, ‘Survivors.’

Amitbhai’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai’s Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai has played nearly 6406 matches in the squad mode and has over 1907 wins to his name, with an impressive win-rate of 29.77%. He has over 16600 kills to his name in the squad mode alone and boasts an amazing K/D of 3.69.

In the duo mode, he has notched 644 wins out of the 3542 games that he has played. He has emerged victorious 227 times out of the 2838 games he has played.

Ranked Stats

Amitbhai’s Ranked Stats

In the on-going season, Amitbhai has played 512 games in the squad mode, winning 109 games with a K/D ratio of 3.26. He also won 16 and 8 games in the duo and solo mode, respectively.

Amitbhai's YouTube Channel

Amitbhai started making Free Fire content over a year ago, and the first video on the channel was posted in October 2019. Currently, he has over 4.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 459 million views combined.

Players can visit Desi Gamer’s channel by clicking here.

Amitbhai's Social Media accounts

Click here to visit his Instagram account

Click here to visit his Facebook account