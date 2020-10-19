Among Us: A list of all colors and their call-outs in-game

Among Us, originally released on 15th June 2018 and developed by InnerSloth, is an online murder-mystery game. The game, running on the Unity Game Engine, is available on Android, iOS and Steam (for PC) platforms.

Despite its release in 2018, Among Us burst into the mainstream arena in 2020 during the global pandemic. One of the most colorful games available, Among Us lets players completely customize their attire, including the color of their character.

Colors in Among Us

Despite being a cross-platform game, the colors on Among Us do vary with the platform. The mobile edition of the game offers players a total of 12 colors and 40+ hats for free. However, other hats as well as all other cosmetics in the game are paid features.

Meanwhile, in the PC version, all colors and outfits are free for the players. Unlike the mobile edition which is free to play, the PC edition of the game is priced at $4.99 in the Steam store. Pets, however, are a paid addition on both platforms, priced at $2.99 for each one.

The entire list of colors available in Among Us is as follows:

Red

Blue

Green

Yellow

Orange

Black

White

Purple

Cyan

Brown

Lime

Fortegreen (Named after developer ForteBass)

Tan (removed from the game due to close resemblance with Brown/Orange/White)

Red

Red is often seen as the Imposter in promotional posters as well as at the beginning of each game. Red characters are frequently accused of being the Imposter even with a lack of proof.

Blue

One of the main colors in Among Us, Blue makes very rare appearances in official Among Us art. Blue has so far appeared in only two promotional photos from the official source.

Green

One of the original colors of Among Us, Green is used as an icon in case of an emergency meeting or if a dead body is reported. Green has so far been used as an Imposter in the official posters only once.

Yellow

Yellow represents the players in the admin map. Yellow was also seen in a promotional poster once, petting the mini crewmate and robot.

Orange

Orange is used an icon in the "Discuss" icon at the beginning of an Emergency Meeting.

Black

Black is the icon used for the sabotage button. It is also used on the ID Card for the Swipe Card task as well as in the instructions tab. Black is often used to denote the Imposter on the Among Us Steam page.

White

Used on the vent button for the Imposter, White represents the online games of Among Us. White is also used in the in-game announcements page where it can be seen holding a megaphone to signify announcements.

Purple

Used in 3 promotional photos so far, Purple is one of the most important colors in Among Us and can often be found in posters.

Cyan

Nicknamed "Light Blue", Cyan was added to Among Us in 2019. It is often theorized that Cyan is a child of Orange and Green since both were introduced to the game before Cyan and also because Cyan is considerably smaller in size than the others.

Brown

Brown is one of the least-used colors as it has almost never appeared in a promotional poster from InnerSloth.

Lime

Often theorized to be Cyan's sibling, Lime is one of the main colors in Among Us, nicknamed "Light Green". Lime is very seldom seen in promotional posters as it was a later addition to the game. Lime was added to the game along with Cyan in 2019.

Fortegreen

Often referred to as Eucalyptus Green, Fortegreen is a color in Among Us which was named after its developer, ForteBass. This color is used for players who are connecting to the game and can only be visible for a split second when a new player joins the lobby.

Tan

Currently unavailable in Among Us, Tan used to be a color in the game until it was removed because of its resemblance to brown, orange or white, causing problems for color-blind players.