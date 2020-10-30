Among Us: Can you predict your chances of being an Impostor?

Irrespective of how you feel about Among Us, there's no denying that it has won over the world in multiple ways over the course of recent months. Released back in 2018, Among Us took the world by storm amidst the pandemic. This game offered the social interaction that the world was craving, although it did so virtually. Nothing could stop the immense growth this game saw. It's availability on almost every platform made it accessible to most individuals who were interested in gaming.

In this game, players are divided into two teams - Impostors and Crewmates. Impostors are tasked with sabotaging the ship and killing the crewmates, while the crewmates are tasked with completing minor tasks. The crewmates can also vote to eject other players, if they suspect someone to be the impostor. If all the impostors are thrown out, the crewmates win. If all the crewmates are killed off before the tasks are completed, the impostor wins.

Can you predict which role you get in Among Us?

The team selection in Among Us is completely randomized, and you cannot predict if you're going to be an impostor or a crewmate at the drop of a hat. However, a nice little tool, called the Omnicalculator, devised by Mathematics Ph.D. Maciej Kowalski and Cognitive Science Master's student Maria Kluziak, can help you predict exactly how many times you might get to be an impostor or a crewmate in a given set of rounds.

The principle behind this is something known as binomial probability. It stems from the world of probability, and asks what the probability of one of the two situations occurring would be, under certain given parameters.

The role assignment script that Among Us follows, fits the bill perfectly. There were minor tweaks here and there that Kluziak and Kowalski had to make though. All that players have to do is to head over to this website, fill out the prompts, and the results will pop up in the form of a bar graph.

For example, I used the prompts to figure out my chances of being an impostor in a game with 20 rounds and 2 impostors. Here's what I got.

Image Credits : Omnicalculator

As you've seen for yourself, you can easily input your details and get the results in an instant. While this tool is mathematically accurate, it doesn't give players an exact answer to their question, especially considering the complete randomness by which Among Us seems to operate.