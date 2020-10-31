Among Us: Cosplays that will leave you wanting more!

Among Us is a game which, all of a sudden, went viral over two years after it's release. This social deduction title can be enjoyed with friends over a local Wi-Fi connection or over the internet with strangers.

Based on the game's settings, you can have up to three Impostors in any given round. Apart from the killing, the voting, and general deception, the community has recreated characters from this game.

Among Us cosplays

Given that this game has taken the internet by storm, it was only natural that people wanted to not only act, but dress up, as 'sus' for Halloween.

Here's a really interesting cosplay from Instagram user peachieteas.

#1 Space Party? Say no more!

Image Credits : peachieteas (Instagram)

For those who have not played this game yet, these may look like astronaut suits gone wrong, but for those of us who have, this is straight out of the game.

#2 Do you have a mask lying around?

Given the recent pandemic, there's no shortage of masks that we have lying around the house. One such user posted a picture of her 13-year-old sister dressing up as an astronaut straight out of Among Us, toilet paper hat and all!

my 13-year-old sister just sent me her among us cosplay and im..... astounded pic.twitter.com/CODwTljSVj — elizabeth clayton (@elizardbethc) October 10, 2020

But hey, knowing the fact that everyone was hoarding toilet paper up until a few months back, is she even allowed to use toilet paper like that? Say whatever you may, that costume is sheer genius!

#3 Oh, I'm definitely the Impostor!

Lady Kita, a user on Twitter, made it quite apparent that she loves being the Impostor in Among Us with her amazing cosplay. That blood-stained knife definitely makes her 'sus.' Don't you think so?

It's all fun and games until you have to go to Electrical... 🚀🔪 Thanks to @PipTheTrick for the li'l mini-crewmate! #AmongUs #amonguscosplay pic.twitter.com/DxfwXzr5AL — Lady Kita (@akanekita) October 28, 2020

#4 Did you say live-action?

Another user took to Twitter to exhibit his cosplay in a live-action version of Among Us. The user recreated tasks to a great extent in this live-action Among Us cosplay-themed photoshoot.

#5 I swear I'm not the Impostor

This user made his suit complete with a light and pet and everything!

"Guys I am not the imposter, I was in the vent the whole time."



AHHHHH I FINISHED MY AMONG US COSPLAY!!!! Rather happy with how this turned out for how quickly I managed to throw this together lol. pic.twitter.com/hc3HYi6iys — Nipah 🐣 (@NipahDUBS) September 27, 2020

It's nice to see so many people coming up with various amazing ideas to play their favorite astronauts from Among Us. Given the amount of cosplays seen during Halloween, the impact this game has left on the community is pretty evident.

So what are you doing this Halloween? Watch out for those vents no matter what you do!