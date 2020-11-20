Disguised toast makes Valkyrae admit she's the Impostor in Among Us

A few days ago, while playing Among Us, Twitch streamer Disguised Toast fooled Valkyrae into admitting herself as the impostor.

Of late, a bunch of notable content creators were playing Among Us. This included Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Hafu. During one game, Valkyrae was one of the impostors.

Once the body was reported, Disguised Toast, who had been suspicious of Valkyrae, decided to try his luck and accused her of being the impostor. In response, Valkyrae appeared to panic and effectively admitted that she was indeed the impostor.

Among Us: Disguised Toast makes Valkyrae admit she's the Impostor

Disguised Toast, aka Jeremy Wang, is a Canadian Twitch streamer/YouTuber who plays various games such as Hearthstone, Teamfight Tactics, and League of Legends. He currently has 1.6 million followers on Twitch and has been playing Among Us with other streamers of late.

Similarly, Valkyrae, whose real name is Rachel Hofstetter, is a Fortnite streamer who plays games like Hearthstone and League Of legends. She streams on YouTube, where she has 2.18 million subscribers, in addition to the one million followers that she has on Twitch. Valkyrae is a content creator and member of the esports organization and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves.

In the video below, Valkyrae was seen arguing with Disguised Toast after he had accused her of being the impostor. Disguised Toast told everyone that he saw Valkyrae killing the crewmate in question, and she was taken aback by the accusation.

Advertisement

“What? Wait! How on earth did you see me? You were not even in my vision!”

This was seen as tacit admittance of being the impostor. However, Valkyrae was not done trying to defend herself.

“I am not admitted to it, but I think I am being framed. Actually, I am not, okay. He caught me right now. Listen, Jeremy was not in my vision!”

Of course, she was not wrong, as Disguised Toast admitted to not having seen her do that.

“Actually, I didn’t see you.”

Image via r/LiveStreamFail, Reddit

This impressed everybody, as Sykkuno repeatedly said that Disguised Toast is “too good,” and for a good reason. He managed to bring out a confession from Valkyrae without even having seen her make the killing. Of course, Valkyrae would have decided to never “confess” due to being under pressure ever again.