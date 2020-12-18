Among Us in Fortnite ft. Ninja, Pokimane, NICKMERCS, and more

The Spy Within limited-time game-mode in Fortnite is extremely similar to Among Us, making it a dynamic replica of the globally popular social deduction game.

Released on December 15, the Spy Within LTM in Fortnite divides players into two groups, namely Spy and Butler. With the game mechanics being extremely similar to that of Among Us, the Spy Within LTM requires the butlers to complete tasks as the spy/spies try and kill the butlers.

Spy Within is a Limited Time game-mode on Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The objective to win a game of Spy Within is identical to that of Among Us, i.e. Butlers need to collect coins by completing tasks, and the Spies need to kill all the Butlers before they achieve the number of required coins.

Overall, the Spy Within LTM in Fortnite is an extremely fun and interactive custom game for players to enjoy, and that is exactly what streamers like Ninja, Pokimane, Dr. Lupo, and others displayed on stream.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Spy Within LTM in Fortnite.

Spy Within - Among Us in Fortnite

Advertisement

Released as a limited-period game mode, each lobby for Spy Within consists of ten players - 2 spies and 8 butlers. A few points that players should note about the new Among Us replica game mode in Fortnite are:

Every player starts a match with the only information about which team they are on. The information regarding all other players remains a mystery.

Two Spies try and eliminate other players without revealing their identity before the crew completes their objectives.

Eight Agents (Butlers) work together to uncover spies and vote them out before the spies eliminate everyone else. The Agents must gather coins which can be earned by completing objectives in the game.

Voice chat is muted unless there is a Meeting.

Players can call Meetings whenever they spot a character or are suspicious of another player. Players can talk and discuss who they are suspicious of during these meetings. Players are also given the option to vote by shooting at the designated button for the respective suspect.

The Spy Within mode also comes with a Challenge Pack containing a Spy Within playlist and a Spy Within themed Skateboard among other rewards.

The Spy Within Challenge Pack (Image via Epic Games)

After the global breakout of Among Us, it is needless to say that The Spy Within LTM has been an instant hit among Fortnite players. Epic Games' dynamic approach towards an interactive game-mode based on the mechanics of Among Us is not only extremely fun, but it also provides players with a 3D environment in comparison to Among Us' 2D visuals.