Among Us: Game download size for Android devices

Among Us is the latest game to have shot up in popularity and reach unprecedented levels of success within the gaming community. The most recent trend in the industry has been this shift towards games that offer a much more social and light-hearted experience.

Games such as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Among Us could have just as easily been afterthoughts but in the current age, they are bona fide hits. Among Us, especially, given its accessible nature and availability on mobile devices for free, sees a huge audience in the mobile gaming arena.

While Among Us isn't necessarily a highly competitive multiplayer experience, it enjoys immense popularity among fans. The game is also available for other platforms such as PC through Steam.

The game can be downloaded for free on Android devices from the Google Play Store, and the download size is relatively small.

Among Us: Download size on Android devices

According to the game's description on the Google Play Store, the download size for Among Us is roughly 70 MB, making for a quick and easy download. One of the many issues that plague smartphones across the globe is the lack of sufficient storage space.

Therefore, games like Among Us, which are small when compared to other multiplayer games, are the perfect alternative. The small download size doesn't exactly represent the fantastic and surprisingly deep multiplayer experience of the game.

Among Us is one of the most fun games you can play today and is a wholly enjoyable game on smartphones. It has also been super popular among streamers, becoming one of the most streamed games across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and many more.

Among Us has been able to create a large audience for itself fairly quickly, and a lot of it is down to the accessible nature of the game.