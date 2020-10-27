Among Us: How to download and run on a Chromebook - A Step by Step beginner's guide

Among us is a social detective game developed by InnerSloth. Although released in 2018, this game garnered a lot of traction during the worldwide pandemic, when streamers from all over the globe began playing this game on their Twitch streams. This game is available on most major platforms, but the Chromebook is one of the few exceptions.

How to download and install Among Us on a Chromebook

Login to your Chromebook and navigate to settings.

Image Credits : Elan Kelev Airglow

Click on 'apps' in the left side bar and then click on 'Google Play Store' on the right tab.

Make sure that 'Google Play Store' is enabled.

Image Credits : Image Credits : Elan Kelev Airglow E lan Kelev Airglow

Once you've done that, you're all set to play Among Us on your Chromebook, provided your device supports it.

Head over to 'Google Play Store' and type Among Us in the search bar.

Advertisement

Image Credits : Elan Kelev Airglow

From the results, select Among Us and click on install. That should automatically install the game for you.

Image Credits : Elan Kelev Airglow

If you can't install the game from 'Play Store' then you could always sideload it onto your device. But sideloading would mean enabling developer options. Doing that would not get you any support from Google from that point, and it isn't the best route to go about.

How to play Among Us on Chromebook?

Now, the version of Among Us you've downloaded from Play Store is the Android version and would require a touchscreen to play. The next steps will tell you how to play Among Us with a mouse.

Advertisement

Launch the game and click on settings.

Image Credits : Elan Kelev Airglow

In the new window that opens, click on touch, and that should do the trick.

Image Credits : Elan Kelev Airglow

You'll see your character walking to whichever spot you click. This saves a lot of trouble by not having to drag the joystick in a particular direction to move. You can interact with nearby objects with clicks as well.

To use the keyboard, simply click on the chatbox and that should enable the keyboard. If it doesn't, then click on an empty space and then click on the keyboard. The latter should enable the keyboard in case the former doesn't work.