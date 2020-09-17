Of late, Among Us, an online multiplayer game that was released in June 2018, has caught on among notable streamers. Quite a few gamers, such as Shroud, Pokimane, Ninja, CourageJD etc., have been playing the game nonstop. Among Us involves a crew of 4-10 players who have 1-3 imposters among them. While the crew is supposed to complete various tasks scattered around the map, the imposters attempt to kill the crewmates and sabotage the mission with no one spotting them.

The game allows 4-10 players to be involved in a deduction-based battle of wits that makes it extremely suitable for streaming. The game is currently available across Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Via the Google Play Store app, various Chromebook users can also download and play the game. In this article, we look at the steps that you need to follow in order to download and install ‘Among Us’ on Chromebook.

Among Us: How to get the game on Chromebook?

Currently, Goodle Play Store apps are only available to download on some Chromebooks. To get a better idea of whether you can download Android Apps on your Chromebook, you can visit the following link. Furthermore, if you are using a Chromebook at work or school, you might have to contact your administrator to be able to access the Google Play Store. Finally, you need to update your Chromebook software to the latest version. Once that is done, follow the steps below to download ‘Among Us’ on Chromebook.

1. Sign in to the Google Play Store by going to the ‘Google Play Store’ section in your Chromebook’s settings.

2. Once you have logged in with a valid Google account, you will be able to access the Google Play Store by clicking on the relevant icon.

3. Type ‘Among Us’ in the search bar on top of your screen.

4. Click on the game icon, and select install. Make sure that you have a working internet connection as well.

Once the game downloads and installs, you will be able to open it and start playing! For further help, you can look at the video below.